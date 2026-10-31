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41 episodes
- Joe talks with pianists Mike Jones and Jon Regen about learning from their heroes, finding their own voices, and building musical lives that took them places they never expected.
First, Mike Jones discusses his latest album, “Mike Jones with Strings,” his longtime gig with Penn & Teller in Las Vegas, his friendship with Dave McKenna, and the nerves —and
encouragement—that come with playing for your musical heroes.
Then, Jon Regen talks about his new album, “Live in London,” how studying with Kenny Barron and touring with Jimmy Scott helped him bridge his love of jazz and pop, and how his curiosity led him into songwriting, editing Keyboard magazine, and programming music at The Django in New York.
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- Bob James joins Joe to talk about his life playing piano. They discuss how, at 86 years old, James is still enthusiastic about playing music and enjoying new talent, the range of his work from the traditional to more avant-garde, and his time as pianist and music director for Sarah Vaughan.
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- Erroll Garner could make one piano sound like an entire orchestra and make even his fellow musicians wonder how he did it. This week, we celebrate the imagination, swing, and generosity behind his unmistakable sound, with stories of a pianist who never stopped surprising himself or his listeners.
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Comedian Jeff Garlin - "Sonny Rollins had just as much influence on me as Richard Pryor""10/10/2026 | 42 mins.Joe has a conversation with comedian and actor, Jeff Garlin about Garlin's career as well as his love of jazz and how it influences his comedy. They also discuss the parallels between the two art forms, from improvising in front of a live audience to finding your own musical or comedic voice.
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- Joe talks with banjo legend Béla Fleck about his album "My Bluegrass Heart," first being inspired by the music of Chick Corea and then getting to work with him, as well as where the music inside him comes from.
Joe also chats with trombonist Ryan Keberle about Ryan Keberle's Collectiv do Brasil's upcoming album, "Here is Donato!," the trombone's status within jazz, and Ryan's exploration of Brazilian music via the instrument.
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About The Upside of Jazz
Atlanta-based jazz pianist Joe Alterman expresses his deep appreciation of jazz and swing in his performances and compositions. Now he shares that love of jazz on The Upside of Jazz, celebrating the legendary performers of jazz and exploring what makes the music so timeless and endearing to listeners.Podcast website
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