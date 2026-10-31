Joe talks with pianists Mike Jones and Jon Regen about learning from their heroes, finding their own voices, and building musical lives that took them places they never expected.

First, Mike Jones discusses his latest album, “Mike Jones with Strings,” his longtime gig with Penn & Teller in Las Vegas, his friendship with Dave McKenna, and the nerves —and

encouragement—that come with playing for your musical heroes.

Then, Jon Regen talks about his new album, “Live in London,” how studying with Kenny Barron and touring with Jimmy Scott helped him bridge his love of jazz and pop, and how his curiosity led him into songwriting, editing Keyboard magazine, and programming music at The Django in New York.

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