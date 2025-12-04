Talking With Teel: Franklin's First Three Weeks, CFP, The ACC And More!
James Franklin put together a top-25 recruiting class in three weeks at Virginia Tech. The ACC is on the verge of being left out of the College Football Playoffs. Sit down with Tech Sideline and the Virginia Sports Hall-of-Famer David Teel as they discuss these topics and more!
Virginia Tech 2026 National Signing Day Recap: TSL Podcast 459
James Franklin had two weeks to work with leading up to National Signing Day. He was able to turn around the class and hauled in a top-25 recruiting class. Sit down with the Tech Sideline crew as they discuss the historic recruiting cycle.
Virginia Tech At Virginia Recap: TSL Podcast 458
Virginia Tech lost to Virginia 27-7 on a frigid night in Charlottesville. Sit down with the Tech Sideline crew as they break down the loss and recap the 2025 Hokies football season.
Buy Or Sell: Virginia Tech At Virginia
Welcome to Buy or Sell! Each week, the Tech Sideline team tackles five "lines" on Virginia Tech football. This week, we're picking against five "lines" that correlate with the upcoming Virginia Tech at Virginia football game.
Join the fun! Check out the lines every week at TechSideline.com and let us know YOUR picks! We will share the fan votes each week!
This Week's Fan Picks:
https://virginiatech.sportswar.com/article/2025/11/25/buy-or-sell-virginia-tech-at-virginia/
Virginia Tech At Virginia Preview: TSL Podcast 457
Virginia Tech hits the road to Charlottesville to take on UVa in the 2025 season finale. Sit down with the Tech Sideline crew as they preview the 106th all-time Commonwealth Clash.
About The Tech Sideline Podcast: The Virginia Tech Hokies
The Tech Sideline Podcast is the number one podcast covering Virginia Tech sports: football, basketball, recruiting, and more. Founded in 1996, we have assembled the best, most knowledgeable team to cover VT sports. Check us out on the Web at TechSideline.com, on Twitter and Instagram (@techsideline for both), and be sure to catch the video version of our podcast (and more) on YouTube.