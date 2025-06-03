Powered by RND
  • MXGP Podcast Show | 2025 Germany
    The Vital MX 'MXGP Podcast Show' tackles the 10th round of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix of Germany at Teutschenthal. Hosts Lewis Phillips and Adam Wheeler dive deep into the on-track action with support from Polisport and ProX Racing Parts.
    1:14:52
  • Vital MX Post-Race Show | 2025 Hangtown
    Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay discuss all that happened at the second round of the 2025 Pro Motocross series on the 'DeCal Works Post-Race Show' on Vital MX presented by Fox Racing, Yoshimura R&D, Yamaha Motor USA and Motorex.
    1:02:05
  • Vital MX Post-Race Interviews | 2025 Hangtown
    Jett Lawrence (00:06), Jorge Prado (03:08), Ian Harrison (09:55), Julien Beaumer (17:24), Jordon Smith (20:58), Mikkel Haarup (26:34), Michael Mosiman (30:53) and Tom Vialle (35:03) discuss the second round of 2025 Pro Motocross.
    38:18
  • Industry Insights | Ft. Ryan Sipes
    In this installment of Industry Insights, we talk to Ryan Sipes about his path from amateur and professional motocross and Supercross to numerous other disciplines of two-wheeled competition and his current role as the Team Manager for Stu Baylor's Rocky Mountain/Red Bear/Kawasaki GNCC team.
    28:06
  • MXGP Podcast Show | 2025 France
    The Vital MX 'MXGP Podcast Show' tackles the ninth round of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix of France, which was held at Ernee. Hosts Lewis Phillips and Adam Wheeler dive deep into the on-track action with support from Polisport and ProX Racing Parts.
About Vital MX

Are you ready to hear from some of the most interesting people in motocross and Supercross? That’s where Vital MX podcasts comes in. The Inside Line series features interesting conversations with riders past and present, as well as movers and shakers in the sport.
