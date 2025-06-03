The Vital MX 'MXGP Podcast Show' tackles the ninth round of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix of France, which was held at Ernee. Hosts Lewis Phillips and Adam Wheeler dive deep into the on-track action with support from Polisport and ProX Racing Parts.

In this installment of Industry Insights, we talk to Ryan Sipes about his path from amateur and professional motocross and Supercross to numerous other disciplines of two-wheeled competition and his current role as the Team Manager for Stu Baylor's Rocky Mountain/Red Bear/Kawasaki GNCC team.

Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay discuss all that happened at the second round of the 2025 Pro Motocross series on the 'DeCal Works Post-Race Show' on Vital MX presented by Fox Racing, Yoshimura R&D, Yamaha Motor USA and Motorex.

The Vital MX 'MXGP Podcast Show' tackles the 10th round of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix of Germany at Teutschenthal. Hosts Lewis Phillips and Adam Wheeler dive deep into the on-track action with support from Polisport and ProX Racing Parts.

About Vital MX

