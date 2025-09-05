The Servant Leader Coaches Bible Study

“Talitha Cumi”

Sometimes life will have you feeling like you’re down for the count. Feeling like hope is gone and strength is empty. But just like Jesus spoke to that little girl in Mark 5:41 and said, “Talitha cumi,” “Little girl, get up!” He’s still speaking that same word over us today.This episode is just a quick reminder that no matter how heavy the season feels, you’re not done. He’s calling you to rise, to move, to live again. Lean in, be encouraged, and let this be your nudge to get back up in His strength.