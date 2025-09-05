The Servant Leader Coaches Bible Study

Sometimes life will have you feeling like you’re down for the count. Feeling like hope is gone and strength is empty. But just like Jesus spoke to that little girl in Mark 5:41 and said, “Talitha cumi,” “Little girl, get up!” He’s still speaking that same word over us today.This episode is just a quick reminder that no matter how heavy the season feels, you’re not done. He’s calling you to rise, to move, to live again. Lean in, be encouraged, and let this be your nudge to get back up in His strength.
Building Faith Through 'We'll See' Moments: Chelsea Johnson Muir | The Servant Leader
In this inspiring talk, Chelsea Johnson Muir shares her reflections on motherhood, faith, and the wisdom passed down through generations. She emphasizes the importance of recognizing one's purpose and the profound impact of maternal guidance. Through biblical stories and personal anecdotes, she illustrates how 'we'll see' moments in life build a foundation of faith and trust in God's timing. The conversation highlights the strength of women in faith, the significance of prayer, and the unwavering belief that God will fulfill His promises.
Faith and Sports: A Journey of Empowerment from Hall of Famer, Sheryl Swoopes
Pre-recorded episode where Coach Chelsea meets her idol!In this conversation, Chelsea Johnson Muir and Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes discuss the intersection of faith, sports, and leadership. Sheryl shares her journey as a basketball player and coach, emphasizing the importance of using sports as a platform for empowerment and community support. They explore the challenges faced in coaching, the significance of mental health, and the need for resilience in the face of personal struggles. The discussion highlights the importance of guiding the next generation and finding peace through faith and community.
Bonus Episode- Finding Strength in Struggles: Lessons from Ruth
In this episode, Chelsea Johnson Muir reflects on the story of Ruth and Naomi, exploring themes of loyalty, identity, and God's purpose in our struggles. She emphasizes the importance of recognizing our worth and maintaining faith even in difficult times, encouraging listeners to focus on the positive aspects of their lives and to see their challenges as opportunities for growth and redemption.
5th Anniversary Throwback Episode: Jarvis Mitchell| The Heart of Coaching: Love and Integrity
In this conversation, the speaker shares insights on the importance of love, integrity, and compassion in coaching, particularly in grassroots basketball. They discuss their journey, the challenges faced in the competitive landscape, and the need for transparency and honesty in coaching. The speaker emphasizes the balance between passion and obsession and the significance of understanding the struggles of young athletes. The conversation concludes with reflections on the impact of mentorship and the true measure of success in coaching.
The Servant Leader Coaches Bible Study is a Christ-centered podcast that brings together coaches, athletes, and educational leaders committed to leading with biblical integrity. Hosted by Coach Chelsea Johnson Muir, this show explores genuine conversations about what it means to lead like Jesus in today’s sports culture. Each episode offers faith-based encouragement, scriptural insight, and practical tools for servant leadership. From adversity to victory, our guests share how their walk with Christ shapes the way they coach, lead, and influence others. Featured guests include: Coach Willie Simmons (Florida International University) Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin (Ole Miss) Sheryl Swoopes (Hall of Fame- Womens Basketball Player) Perfect for Christian coaches, athletic directors, educators, and faith-based leaders. Whether you're navigating the locker room or the classroom, this podcast equips you to lead from the heart of a servant. New episodes every week. Subscribe now and be part of a growing community of leaders winning God’s way.