153. Reform UK: What Would Farage’s Britain Look Like?
Steph and Robert speak to Zia Yusuf, Chairman of Reform UK to discuss his controversial role as a British Muslim running an anti-immigration party, why he won’t rule out merging with the Tories and whether Reform actually have some serious economic plans for the country.
