About The Rest Is Money

Robert Peston and Steph McGovern follow the money to bring you insightful stories from the world of business and finance. Who’s making money and who’s spending it? Who’s investing, and who’s innovating? How will AI affect the way we work and why are Saudi Arabia buying up sport? How can the UK economy recover its productivity and adapt for the future? Steph and Robert tap their extensive business contacts to answer these questions and decode the jargon to help make sense of the financial world. We appreciate your feedback on The Rest Is Money to help make the podcast and our partnerships better: https://opinion.askattest.com/G89NE