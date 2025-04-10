Powered by RND
  • 157. Trump Turmoil: Never Underestimate China
    President Trump believes a trade war with America’s biggest supplier and massive creditor, China, will be more damaging for China than for America. Steph and Robert think he may be dangerously wrong. Email: [email protected] X: @TheRestIsMoney Instagram: @TheRestIsMoney TikTok: @RestIsMoney Vist: monzo.com/business-banking goalhangerpodcasts.com Assistant Producer: India Dunkley, Alice Horrell Producer: Ross Buchanan Head of Content: Tom Whiter Exec Producers: Tony Pastor + Jack Davenport Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    41:07
  • 156. Trump Turmoil: A Pause Won’t Stop Uncertainty
    Is this America's Brexit? Robert and Steph explain why Trump's pause on the more extreme tariffs isn't a return to free trade and why the economic war between China and the US is like a nuclear one. Will anyone benefit or is it all bad news? Could the UK be in for cheaper prices? One big uncertainty is what Trump plans for the big drug companies. Steph and Robert dive in. Email: [email protected] X: @TheRestIsMoney Instagram: @TheRestIsMoney TikTok: @RestIsMoney goalhangerpodcasts.com Visit: monzo.com/business-banking Assistant Producer: India Dunkley Producer: Ross Buchanan Head of Content: Tom Whiter Exec Producers: Tony Pastor + Jack Davenport Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    35:30
  • 155. Trump Turmoil: The Tariffs Kick In
    What are the similarities between the current economic crisis and the ‘Lehman Weekend’? Will global investors soon start dumping the dollar? Robert and Steph discuss. Email: [email protected] X: @TheRestIsMoney Instagram: @TheRestIsMoney TikTok: @RestIsMoney Assistant Producer: India Dunkley, Alice Horrell Producer: Ross Buchanan Head of Content: Tom Whiter Exec Producers: Tony Pastor + Jack Davenport Visit https://monzo.com/business-banking Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    31:41
  • 154. Trump Turmoil: Why Billionaires Are Panicking
    How long till markets stabilise? How crazy is Trump’s formula for calculating tariffs? What are the big dangers that lie ahead? Robert and Steph tell you what you need to know about Trump’s market mayhem. Email: [email protected] X: @TheRestIsMoney Instagram: @TheRestIsMoney TikTok: @RestIsMoney Assistant Producer: India Dunkley, Alice Horrell Producer: Ross Buchanan Head of Content: Tom Whiter Exec Producers: Tony Pastor + Jack Davenport Visit https://monzo.com/business-banking Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    32:44
  • 153. Reform UK: What Would Farage’s Britain Look Like?
    Steph and Robert speak to Zia Yusuf, Chairman of Reform UK to discuss his controversial role as a British Muslim running an anti-immigration party, why he won’t rule out merging with the Tories and whether Reform actually have some serious economic plans for the country. Email: [email protected] X: @TheRestIsMoney Instagram: @TheRestIsMoney TikTok: @RestIsMoney Assistant Producer: India Dunkley, Alice Horrell Producer: Ross Buchanan Head of Content: Tom Whiter Exec Producers: Tony Pastor + Jack Davenport Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    56:44

Robert Peston and Steph McGovern follow the money to bring you insightful stories from the world of business and finance.  Who’s making money and who’s spending it? Who’s investing, and who’s innovating? How will AI affect the way we work and why are Saudi Arabia buying up sport? How can the UK economy recover its productivity and adapt for the future? Steph and Robert tap their extensive business contacts to answer these questions and decode the jargon to help make sense of the financial world. We appreciate your feedback on The Rest Is Money to help make the podcast and our partnerships better: https://opinion.askattest.com/G89NE

