How many Macs does Moltz own and will Lex make it through the ad read without passing out?The new Macs arrive this week and Jason has a look at the new MacBook Air and Mac Studio.Mark Gurman says Apple's next OS releases will feature a big design change.John Gruber continues to needle Gurman.Moltz loves the song "Expert In A Dying Field" by The Beths.Check out Adam Selby's gorgeous "Severance" merch.Our thanks to Memberful, the easiest way to sell memberships to your audience, used by the biggest creators on the web. Generate sustainable, recurring income while diversifying your revenue stream. Get started for free at memberful.com/rebound - no credit card required.If you want to help out the show and get some great bonus content, consider becoming a Rebound Prime member! Just go to prime.reboundcast.com to check it out!You can now also support the show by buying shirts, iPhone cases, mugs, hats and other items featuring our catchphrase, "TECHNOLOGY" and now shirts, hats and mugs featuring our stylish logo!
46:16
536: It's Fun To Complain
Moltz is back, Lex gets angry and Dan is Slovenia-curious.There are new iPads. (And other things but we recorded yesterday.)Apple has won a lawsuit about iCloud storage.Apple is challenging the (alleged) UK encryption order.Apple's C1 modem is actually pretty good.Lex fears fan death.We don't want this guy becoming pope because he'd have to change his name.
47:15
535: Quite A Big Banana Fan
Dan likes the Dekopon orange. Lex likes Pink Lady apples. We also talk about technology.Apple's investing in a new server farm in Texas. But it might not actually be new. This week would have been Steve Jobs's 70th birthday. Would he still be Apple's CEO if he were still alive?We feel for anyone who bought the Humane AI Pin. We wonder who will buy Rabbit.And we still have thoughts about the iPhone 16e and Apple Intelligence. Lex has CarPlay frustrations. Dan still listens to the radio for one very specific reason.And Rebound Prime members can hear us cover two VERY exciting topics in the bonus episodes: Towels and laundry. Giddyup!
58:08
534: Suffer Socks™
Dan predicts today's iPhone will definitely not be named the 16e, Moltz continues to play around with old hardware (wink) and Lex loves him some John Gruber.We were wrong! Again. It is the iPhone 16e.John Gruber goes deep on renaming the Gulf of Mexico.Moltz still has a Griffin PowerWave. And it works.https://reverb.com/item/5636365-griffin-powerwave-usb-audio-interface-desktop-amplifier-for-powerpc-macsAds may be coming to Maps.Mark Gurman says the new Siri could be running behind.Apple has resumed advertising on ex-Twitter.One developer is at least trying something.Moltz thought Apple was going to name the iPhone 16e something else.
58:04
533: His Name Is Milkshake Duck
Moltz welcomes the robot apocalypse, Dan flips off the UK government and Lex is still talking about the Super Bowl.Apple demoed an adorable lamp robot.How about that scorebug?iOS 18.4 is coming with new features.Apple is not going to integrate with DeepSeek.Elon Musk offers to buy OpenAI. Sure.Tim Cook was partying it up in New Orleans.Lex found this bit of standup amusing.Our thanks to Indochino, where you'll find the best made to measure shirts and suits at a great price. Use the promo code "REBOUND" and get 20% off any purchase of $499 or more.