537: Lapdrop

How many Macs does Moltz own and will Lex make it through the ad read without passing out?The new Macs arrive this week and Jason has a look at the new MacBook Air and Mac Studio.Mark Gurman says Apple's next OS releases will feature a big design change.John Gruber continues to needle Gurman.Moltz loves the song "Expert In A Dying Field" by The Beths.Check out Adam Selby's gorgeous "Severance" merch.