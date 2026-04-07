The High Fae Housewives Podcast

House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas

Crescent City Book 3

Chapters 17 - 24



Get your Maasters Degree in the Maasverse with the High Fae Housewives as we dive into Crescent City House of Flame and Shadow and chat the Vipe Queens fit, portals in Prythian, that suspicious gal Silene, crowns in the Maasverse, overlapping continents, the prevalence of salt, libraries, comparing the Asteri with Valg, celestial conquistadors, ancient terrible spells and more!



Chapter 17 | 00:36

Chapter 18 | 11:10

Chapter 19 | 22:28

Chapter 20 | 28:22

Chapter 21 | 36:35

Chapter 22 | 49:30

Chapter 23 | 53:42

Chapter 24 | 56:27



This episode will contain spoilers for Crescent City House of Flame and Shadow, Crescent City House of Sky and Breath, Crescent City House of Earth and Blood, the ACOTAR series and the Throne of Glass series. We tie things in and connect the dots so you don’t have to. We will only have spoilers for the current Crescent City we are chit chatting about.



Thoughts, feelings, theories and just things we say can evolve, change, be debunked or just be completely off the rails. Regardless, it's all for fun and not that deep (that’s what she said).



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Intro/Outro/Chapters:

Equations / Chris Coral / courtesy of ⁠Epidemic Sound

www.epidemicsound.com



For Lovers of:

Fantasy, Romantasy, Romance, Fantasy Romance, Fiction, Magic, Fae, Urban Fantasy

Available forms:

Physical Book, Kindle, and Audiobook