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The High Fae Housewives Podcast
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The High Fae Housewives Podcast

The High Fae Housewives Podcast
ArtsBooks
The High Fae Housewives Podcast
Latest episode

85 episodes

  • The High Fae Housewives Podcast

    Shifty History Lesson with Silene for Bryce, Az and Nesta - Crescent City HOFAS, Ch. 17 - 24

    04/07/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas
    Crescent City Book 3
    Chapters 17 - 24

    Get your Maasters Degree in the Maasverse with the High Fae Housewives as we dive into Crescent City House of Flame and Shadow and chat the Vipe Queens fit, portals in Prythian, that suspicious gal Silene, crowns in the Maasverse, overlapping continents, the prevalence of salt, libraries, comparing the Asteri with Valg, celestial conquistadors, ancient terrible spells and more!

    Chapter 17 | 00:36
    Chapter 18 | 11:10
    Chapter 19 | 22:28
    Chapter 20 | 28:22
    Chapter 21 | 36:35
    Chapter 22 | 49:30
    Chapter 23 | 53:42
    Chapter 24 | 56:27

    This episode will contain spoilers for Crescent City House of Flame and Shadow, Crescent City House of Sky and Breath, Crescent City House of Earth and Blood, the ACOTAR series and the Throne of Glass series. We tie things in and connect the dots so you don’t have to. We will only have spoilers for the current Crescent City we are chit chatting about.

    Thoughts, feelings, theories and just things we say can evolve, change, be debunked or just be completely off the rails. Regardless, it's all for fun and not that deep (that’s what she said). 

    Follow The High Fae Housewives Podcast:
    Website www.highfaehousewivespodcast.com/
    Instagram www.instagram.com/highfaehousewivespodcast/
    TikTok www.tiktok.com/@highfaehousewivespodcast
    Tubes of You www.youtube.com/@highfaehousewivespodcast

    Intro/Outro/Chapters:
    Equations / Chris Coral / courtesy of ⁠Epidemic Sound
    www.epidemicsound.com 

    For Lovers of:
    Fantasy, Romantasy, Romance, Fantasy Romance, Fiction, Magic, Fae, Urban Fantasy
    Available forms:
    Physical Book, Kindle, and Audiobook
  • The High Fae Housewives Podcast

    Besties Battle the Middengard Wyrm - Crescent City HOFAS, Ch. 9-16

    03/31/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas
    Crescent City Book 3
    Chapters 9 - 16

    Get your Maasters Degree in the Maasverse with the High Fae Housewives as we dive into Crescent City House of Flame and Shadow and chat Besta, Rhysand and reincarnation, world walkers, the Yielding, Ruhn’s questionable choices, Tharion’s questionable choices, Nesta’s power, the Middengard Wyrm, God soup and more!

    Chapter 9   | 00:51
    Chapter 10 | 5:53
    Chapter 11 | 10:59
    Chapter 12 | 14:55
    Chapter 13 | 25:52
    Chapter 14 | 33:48
    Chapter 15 | 49:16
    Chapter 16 | 50:46

    This episode will contain spoilers for Crescent City House of Flame and Shadow, Crescent City House of Sky and Breath, Crescent City House of Earth and Blood, the ACOTAR series and the Throne of Glass series. We tie things in and connect the dots so you don’t have to. We will only have spoilers for the current Crescent City we are chit chattin about.

    Thoughts, feelings, theories and just things we say can evolve, change, be debunked or just be completely off the rails. Regardless, it's all for fun and not that deep (that’s what she said). 

    Follow The High Fae Housewives Podcast:
    Website www.highfaehousewivespodcast.com/
    Instagram www.instagram.com/highfaehousewivespodcast/
    TikTok www.tiktok.com/@highfaehousewivespodcast
    Tubes of You www.youtube.com/@highfaehousewivespodcast

    Intro/Outro/Chapters:
    Equations / Chris Coral / courtesy of ⁠Epidemic Sound www.epidemicsound.com 

    For Lovers of:
    Fantasy, Romantasy, Romance, Fantasy Romance, Fiction, Magic, Fae, Urban Fantasy
    Available forms:
    Physical Book, Kindle, and Audiobook
  • The High Fae Housewives Podcast

    Toodaloo Turah For Now - Shield of Sparrows Ch. 55 - 63 (Remastered)

    03/29/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Shield of Sparrows by Devney Perry
    Shield of Sparrows #1
    Chapters 55 - 63

    Formally known as the Real Housewives of Velaris, giggle with The High Fae Housewives as we go through chapter by chapter and deep dive into a world of gods and monsters with Ransom Wolf and Odessa Cross.
    We talk our final questions, theories and thoughts on book one of Shields of Sparrows. 

    Chapter 55 | 2:22
    Chapter 56 | 10:57
    Chapter 57 | 23:00
    Chapter 58 | 26:43
    Chapter 59 | 32:56
    Chapter 60 | 38:45
    Chapter 61 | 47:38
    Chapter 62 | 54:20
    Chapter 63 | 1:04:11

    **This episode contains spoilers for the entire book of Shield of Sparrows**

    Book Two: April 2026
    Rites of the Starling by Devney Perry
    Shield of Sparrows #2

    Follow The High Fae Housewives Podcast:
    Website www.highfaehousewivespodcast.com/
    Instagram www.instagram.com/highfaehousewivespodcast/
    TikTok www.tiktok.com/@highfaehousewivespodcast
    Tubes of You www.youtube.com/@highfaehousewivespodcast

    Intro/Outro/Chapters:
    Equations / Chris Coral / courtesy of ⁠Epidemic Sound 
    www.epidemicsound.com 

    For Lovers of:
    Fantasy, Romantasy, Romance, Enemies To Lovers, Fantasy Romance, Fiction, Slow Burn, Magic

    Available forms:
    Physical Book, Kindle, and Audiobook
  • The High Fae Housewives Podcast

    The Voster Are Looking Real Suspicious - Shield of Sparrows Ch. 47 - 54 (Remastered)

    03/29/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Shield of Sparrows by Devney Perry
    Shield of Sparrows #1
    Chapters 47 - 54

    Formally known as the Real Housewives of Velaris, giggle with The High Fae Housewives as we go through chapter by chapter and deep dive into a world of gods and monsters with Ransom Wolf and Odessa Cross. We talk healers, Ransom being suspicious, another day of Voster talk, curses, theories on the crux, lyssa and more!

    Chapter 47 | 1:30
    Chapter 48 | 11:55
    Chapter 49 | 21:36
    Chapter 50 | 33:43
    Chapter 51 | 46:10
    Chapter 52 | 54:14
    Chapter 53 | 1:00:23
    Chapter 54 | 1:08:31

    **This episode contains spoilers for the entire book of Shield of Sparrows**

    Book Two: April 2026
    Rites of the Starling by Devney Perry
    Shield of Sparrows #2

    Follow The High Fae Housewives Podcast:
    Website www.highfaehousewivespodcast.com/
    Instagram www.instagram.com/highfaehousewivespodcast/
    TikTok www.tiktok.com/@highfaehousewivespodcast
    Tubes of You www.youtube.com/@highfaehousewivespodcast

    Intro/Outro/Chapters:
    Equations / Chris Coral / courtesy of ⁠Epidemic Sound 
    www.epidemicsound.com 

    For Lovers of:
    Fantasy, Romantasy, Romance, Enemies To Lovers, Fantasy Romance, Fiction, Slow Burn, Magic

    Available forms:
    Physical Book, Kindle, and Audiobook
  • The High Fae Housewives Podcast

    Ransoms Big Reveal - Shield of Sparrows Ch. 39 - 46 (Remastered)

    03/22/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Shield of Sparrows by Devney Perry
    Shield of Sparrows #1
    Chapters 39 - 46 

    Formally known as the Real Housewives of Velaris, giggle with The High Fae Housewives as we go through chapter by chapter and deep dive into a world of gods and monsters with Ransom Wolf and Odessa Cross.
    We talk Samuel Hayes, the moons, the Ozarth Bog, Odessa’s haircolor, ravioli, blood oaths, history from 100 years ago, the mysterious disease, Ransom's eye color check-in, the gods, a big reveal and more!

    Chapter 39 | 5:40
    Chapter 40 | 13:06
    Chapter 41 | 22:18
    Chapter 42 | 31:52
    Chapter 43 | 39:14
    Chapter 44 | 45:30
    Chapter 45 | 51:45
    Chapter 46 | 53:48

    **This episode contains spoilers for the entire book of Shield of Sparrows**

    Book Two: April 2026
    Rites of the Starling by Devney Perry
    Shield of Sparrows #2

    Follow The High Fae Housewives Podcast:
    Website www.highfaehousewivespodcast.com/
    Instagram www.instagram.com/highfaehousewivespodcast/
    TikTok www.tiktok.com/@highfaehousewivespodcast
    Tubes of You www.youtube.com/@highfaehousewivespodcast

    Intro/Outro/Chapters:
    Equations / Chris Coral / courtesy of ⁠Epidemic Sound
    www.epidemicsound.com 

    For Lovers of:
    Fantasy, Romantasy, Romance, Enemies To Lovers, Fantasy Romance, Fiction, Slow Burn, Magic

    Available forms:Physical Book, Kindle, and Audiobook

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About The High Fae Housewives Podcast

Formerly known as The Real Housewives of Velaris, we are your HQ for book deep dives, tangents, hanging out with authors and of course- gigglin'. Gallivant through different fantasy worlds with two silly goose’s, Blakely and Kylie. Chapter by chapter recaps with book spoilers, theories (from possible to unhinged), character analyzing, and tangents about all things every Wednesday. Currently deep diving Crescent City by Sarah J. Maas + Shield of Sparrows by Devney Perry Completed books include The Empyrean Series by Rebecca Yarros.
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