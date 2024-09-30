Ever wanted to start selling direct to consumer? Or maybe you're already selling a little and you want to grow? Since COVID, interest in direct-to-consumer sales has skyrocketed. Consumers are going this route for a variety of reasons, so how can your ranch capitalize on this and how can this add to your operation? We know it can be overwhelming and is just one more thing to add to that never-ending to-do list, so we invited direct-to-consumer marketing expert, Mike Parker, to break down everything from details to the why’s and the how’s of selling your meat. This episode is sponsored by www.wildasssoaps.com SHOW NOTES Pricing Calculator:https://www.directfarmroadmap.com/presoldseasoncall-8299 Mike's website: https://www.directfarmroadmap.com/home-8395 Mike's social media: @directfarmmarketing www.USABeef.org Convention registration and info: www.rcalfconvention.com

Animal owners and related businesses are under attack by those seeking to eliminate animal ownership and animal enterprise, often violating the Constitution and threatening your way of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness in the process. We sat down with Mindy Patterson from the Cavalry Group to talk about animal rights extremists, constitutional rights, government overreach, deceptive legislation, third-party verifying in the name of climate change, RFID, and more. Sponsored by Heyn Real Estate. Visit www.heynrealestate.com for more information. Show Notes: https://www.thecavalrygroup.com/

There’s a lot going on in our world, our country, and in agriculture. R-CALF USA President Brett Kenzy joins us to discuss where we are and what’s on the horizon, and dives into reimagining agriculture, climate change and ag, the sustains act and mandatory ID. Show notes: Rep. Hageman's H.J.Res.167 https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-joint-resolution/167/all-actions?s=1&r=1 Sen. Lummis' S.J.Res.98 https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-joint-resolution/98/cosponsors?s=1&r=3 Sen. Rounds' S.4282 https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/4282/cosponsors Rep. Hageman's Amendment #10 will be to H.R.9027 https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/9027/all-actions USDA's commitment to tracking animals from birth to slaughter: https://www.tsln.com/news/usda-calls-for-tracking-animals-birth-to-slaughter/ https://www.aphis.usda.gov/news/agency-announcements/aphis-bolsters-animal-disease-traceability-united-states SUSTAINS Act: https://www.tsln.com/news/sustains-act-comment-period-open-on-implementing-law-to-accept-private-funds-for-usda-conservation-programs/ https://www.lonesomelands.com/new-blog/2023/9/14/template-z4jtr-2pyn4 This episode is sponsored by Hayden Outdoors and Ag Risk Advisors. For more information visit www.haydenoutdoors.com/ or https://agriskadvisors.com/

On today’s episode, we sat down with R-CALF USA director and Missouri rancher, Freddie Keaton, to talk RFID tags, the beef checkoff, MCOOL, Rural America, and being an advocate on the local and national level. This episode is sponsored by www.vitalix.com and www.valentinelivestock.net

The Corporate Transparency Act was passed into law under most people’s radar, and many, including R-CALF USA, have raised concerns about its impact on small business owners and rural America. On today’s episode, we sat down with Phillip Taylor and Bobby Clayson to discuss our joint lawsuit fighting back to stop the Corporate Transparency Act from being forced down the throats of all Americans and threatening the existence of small producers and small businesses. This episode is sponsored by Risk Associates and Ag West Feeds. For more information visit https://riskassociatesinc.net and https://www.facebook.com/agwestfeeds/ Show notes: https://homesteadliberation.org/cta-lawsuit https://www.r-calfusa.com/ranch-group-joins-lawsuit-challenging-corporate-transparency-act/

About The R-CALF USA Round Up

A podcast talking all things cattle, sheep, and American exceptionalism. We stand for liberty and freedom and we’re having real, honest conversations about what’s affecting your family, your community, your ranch, and your legacy. R-CALF USA is the largest cattle producer-only membership based organization that exclusively represents U.S. cattle and sheep producers on domestic and international trade and marketing issues. R-CALF is dedicated to ensuring the continued profitability and viability of the U.S. cattle industry. R-CALF USA’s membership of more than 5,000 consists primarily of cow-calf producers, cattle backgrounders, and feeders. R-CALF USA is set apart from all other national cattle associations because we rely solely on membership dues and donations to carry out our mission to ensure the continued profitability and independence of United States cattle and sheep producers. We exist only because of support from our members. For more information, to become a member, or to donate please visit www.r-calfusa.com.