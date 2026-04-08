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The Politics People : With Paul Duddridge
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The Politics People : With Paul Duddridge

Paul Duddridge
GovernmentPhilosophy
The Politics People : With Paul Duddridge
Latest episode

33 episodes

  • The Politics People : With Paul Duddridge

    Episode 34. Leilani Dowding

    11/03/2022 | 34 mins.
    Outspoken broadcaster, celebrity, model, designer Leilani Dowding discusses her views on the establishment, democracy, personal freedom and her move in to political commentary.
    @leilanidowding
    Leilani Dowding
  • The Politics People : With Paul Duddridge

    Episode 33. Buck Angel

    10/08/2022 | 37 mins.
    Buck Angel is an award winning actor, writer and producer. He is one of the highest profike transsexual men in the world and works as an advocate and educator. 
    BuckAngel.com
  • The Politics People : With Paul Duddridge

    Episode 32. Graham Linehan

    07/19/2022 | 57 mins.
    As creator of 'Black Books', 'The IT Crowd' and 'Father Ted', Graham Linehan earned his place as a comedy legend. 
    More recently he has paid a heavy price for adding his voice to the Trans debate.
    https://grahamlinehan.substack.com
    The reference to Rachel White is an error. The person being discussed is Karen White.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7_xNK49RTs&t=860s
  • The Politics People : With Paul Duddridge

    Episode 31. Brandon Straka

    05/28/2022 | 1h 3 mins.
    After founding the Walkaway campaign and movement, former liberal, Brandon Straka has become one of the most influential voices in conservative media.
  • The Politics People : With Paul Duddridge

    Episode 30. Simon Fanshawe

    12/20/2021 | 1h 9 mins.
    Simon Fanshawe is a Perrier Award winning comedian, writer, broadcaster. He has been a hugely influential political voice in the UK and beyond for the past 4 decades.

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About The Politics People : With Paul Duddridge

Paul Duddridge talks to the world's most influential writers, thinkers, pundits and activists who influence global politics.
Podcast website
GovernmentPhilosophySociety & Culture

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