The Politics People : With Paul Duddridge

As creator of 'Black Books', 'The IT Crowd' and 'Father Ted', Graham Linehan earned his place as a comedy legend.

More recently he has paid a heavy price for adding his voice to the Trans debate.

https://grahamlinehan.substack.com

The reference to Rachel White is an error. The person being discussed is Karen White.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7_xNK49RTs&t=860s