The Politics People : With Paul Duddridge

Outspoken broadcaster, celebrity, model, designer Leilani Dowding discusses her views on the establishment, democracy, personal freedom and her move in to political commentary. @leilanidowding Leilani Dowding
Episode 33. Buck Angel
10/08/2022 | 37 mins.
Buck Angel is an award winning actor, writer and producer. He is one of the highest profike transsexual men in the world and works as an advocate and educator. BuckAngel.com
Episode 32. Graham Linehan
07/19/2022 | 57 mins.
As creator of 'Black Books', 'The IT Crowd' and 'Father Ted', Graham Linehan earned his place as a comedy legend. More recently he has paid a heavy price for adding his voice to the Trans debate. https://grahamlinehan.substack.com The reference to Rachel White is an error. The person being discussed is Karen White. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7_xNK49RTs&t=860s
Episode 31. Brandon Straka
05/28/2022 | 1h 3 mins.
After founding the Walkaway campaign and movement, former liberal, Brandon Straka has become one of the most influential voices in conservative media.
Episode 30. Simon Fanshawe
12/20/2021 | 1h 9 mins.
Simon Fanshawe is a Perrier Award winning comedian, writer, broadcaster. He has been a hugely influential political voice in the UK and beyond for the past 4 decades.