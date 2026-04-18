What happens when you ask clinicians to hit dozens of quality metrics but never explain why those metrics matter or how to manage them? Kenneth Botelho, founding program director of the Doctor of Medical Science program at the College of St. Scholastica, joins to discuss his KevinMD article, "Value-based care workforce: Bridging the gap in clinical education," and why medical education still trains you to treat one patient at a time in a world that demands population health thinking. He breaks down the disconnect between fee-for-service training and value-based care realities, from dashboard management and HCC coding to compensation tied to screening rates you were never taught to influence. You will hear why this knowledge gap fuels burnout and early career attrition, what PA and NP programs are starting to do about it, and how postgraduate training could give clinicians the framework they need to regain control over their day-to-day work. If you have ever felt graded on a system no one explained to you, this episode will change how you see your role in it.



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