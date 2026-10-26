The riots we are seeing in France—and now Italy and Belgium—are more violent and destructive than anything we’ve seen in decades. While France is known for its lively public demonstrations, what has taken place recently is something truly different, not only in its scale of destruction, but also in who exactly is behind it and what it is ultimately trying to accomplish. If this is a protest for “education,” why is the most ubiquitous symbol the Palestinian Flag?



In this episode, Darion sits down with the Director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, Nile Gardiner, to discuss what is actually happening in Europe, and to find out if Europe is truly lost.



Watch this Heritage event to learn more: https://youtu.be/mWxlkrVIr4U



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