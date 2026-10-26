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14 episodes
- The riots we are seeing in France—and now Italy and Belgium—are more violent and destructive than anything we’ve seen in decades. While France is known for its lively public demonstrations, what has taken place recently is something truly different, not only in its scale of destruction, but also in who exactly is behind it and what it is ultimately trying to accomplish. If this is a protest for “education,” why is the most ubiquitous symbol the Palestinian Flag?
In this episode, Darion sits down with the Director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, Nile Gardiner, to discuss what is actually happening in Europe, and to find out if Europe is truly lost.
Watch this Heritage event to learn more: https://youtu.be/mWxlkrVIr4U
If you want to follow more of what we are doing in the National Security space at Heritage, sign up for our biweekly newsletter (I promise it’s a newsletter you’ll actually want to read): https://www9.heritage.org/Davis-Dispatch-Newsletter_Subscription-Page.html
- The war against Hamas in Gaza after the brutal Oct. 7th terrorist attacks was arguably the first global information war. Battles over narratives waged just as intensely as the kinetic war, constantly obscuring what is actually true. Apart from claims of “genocide” nowhere was this more apparent than in the informational battle over a supposed “famine” and humanitarian aid.
At the center of this battle came the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation; a United States supported private company that was the only successful initiative to get humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians without getting it to Hamas. In spite of its success, GHF was entrenched in controversy due to efforts by the UN and Media to brand GHF as a problematic organization.
In this episode, Darion sits down with the Executive Chairman of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, Johnnie Moore, to unpack this controversy and to get a better sense of the realities in Gaza surrounding humanitarian aid.
If you want to follow more of what we are doing in the National Security space at Heritage, sign up for our biweekly newsletter (I promise it’s a newsletter you’ll actually want to read): https://www9.heritage.org/Davis-Dispatch-Newsletter_Subscription-Page.html
- October 7th 2023 was a watershed moment for the world. Everything has changed, not just in the Middle East, but around the world.
In today’s episode, Darion invites Alex Welz, Senior Research Fellow for the Middle East and North Africa at The Heritage Foundation, to the show to discuss what the Middle East looks like now compared to October 6th, 2023. They also discuss how we got to such a low point in western sentiment towards the Jewish State, and what we can learn from these last 3 years.
If you want to follow more of what we are doing in the National Security space at Heritage, sign up for our biweekly newsletter (I promise it’s a newsletter you’ll actually want to read): https://www9.heritage.org/Davis-Dispatch-Newsletter_Subscription-Page.html
- On March19, 2026,18-year-old Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman was murdered by an illegal alien. Sadly, this tragedy is just one of many.
Last week, The Heritage Foundation produced a powerful 20-minute documentary, Preventable, to share Sheridan’s story with the world from the perspective of her family and examine the policy breakdowns that preceded her death.
In this episode of the Parliament, Darion speaks with Heritage’s Director of Border Security and Immigration Lora Ries about Sheridan’s story, Lora’s experience with the documentary, and what the case reveals about the state of immigration enforcement in the United States.
Watch the powerful testimony of Sheridan’s family in our new 20-minute documentary, Preventable.
Learn more about the Gorman family’s campaign to honor their daughter’s memory and her extravagant heart here.
If you want to follow more of what we are doing in the National Security space at Heritage, sign up for our biweekly newsletter (I promise it’s a newsletter you’ll actually want to read): https://www9.heritage.org/Davis-Dispatch-Newsletter_Subscription-Page.html
The Border Went Viral: How Social Media Fueled the Ceuta Crisis | Amine Ghoulidi08/31/2026 | 35 mins.What happens when a social media campaign can move thousands of people toward an international border before governments, journalists, or even the platforms themselves fully understand what's happening?
Just weeks after thousands of primarily young Moroccan men surged toward the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, Darion Ouliguian sits down with Heritage Foundation Visiting Fellow Amine Ghoulidi to examine one of the most fascinating migration stories of the year.
Was Ceuta simply another border crisis, or was it something new entirely?
Together, they explore the role social media played in mobilizing migrants, how online narratives shaped public understanding of the event, who may have been behind the campaign, and what the incident reveals about the future of migration, information warfare, and border security.
Most importantly, they discuss whether similar tactics could be used at other sensitive borders around the world (looking at you, U.S.–Mexico border).
If you enjoy this conversation and want more analysis on national security, international affairs, and strategic competition, subscribe to the Davis Institute's biweekly newsletter, the Davis Dispatch: Sign Up for the Davis Dispatch
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About The Parliament
The Parliament is a national security and international affairs podcast from the Davis Institute at The Heritage Foundation that goes beyond headlines to examine how power works, featuring expert voices on the policies and strategies shaping U.S. leadership.Podcast website
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