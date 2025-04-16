Fancy Hagood on creating your own lane, the gift of delusion, and magic.
Fancy Hagood started his career as a writer in Nashville before because 'discovered' by Scooter Braun, signing to Republic Records, releasing 2 singles - one of which cracked the Billboard top 30 - and then he was dropped by his label, agent, and manager, almost all on the same call. He has been featured on The Today Show, Fallon, and performed with Meghan Trainor, Kacey Musgraves, Ariana Grande, Elle King, and Kaitlin Butts, and since has released 2 critically acclaimed independent records, hosted Trailblazers Radio on Apple Music, and was recently honored with the Visibility Award by the Human Rights Campaign Nashville. We chat with Fancy about creating your own lane when the industry doesn't value you, inviting more people to the table, the optimism and opportunity in getting dropped from you label, the magic all around, the gift of delusion, and a whole lot more.Get more access and support this show by subscribing to our Patreon, right here.Links:Fancy HagoodEp 83 Brandy ClarkRepublic RecordsNickel CreekDowntown Music PublishingSara EvansLittle Big TownMorgan WallenWillie NelsonRoger MillerLeslie Jordan“Conversations with God” - Neil Donald WalshTara BrachClick here to watch this conversation on YouTube.Social Media:The Other 22 Hours InstagramThe Other 22 Hours TikTokMichaela Anne InstagramAaron Shafer-Haiss InstagramAll music written, performed, and produced by Aaron Shafer-Haiss.
