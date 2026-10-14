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The Murder of Roger Ackroyd: A Classic Crime Novel by Agatha Christie

Agatha Christie
ArtsBooks
The Murder of Roger Ackroyd: A Classic Crime Novel by Agatha Christie
Latest episode

29 episodes

  • The Murder of Roger Ackroyd: A Classic Crime Novel by Agatha Christie

    Agatha Christie - The Murder of Roger Ackroyd : End Credits

    04/19/2026 | 0 mins.
    End Credits

    A Hercule Poirot Mystery
  • The Murder of Roger Ackroyd: A Classic Crime Novel by Agatha Christie

    Agatha Christie - The Murder of Roger Ackroyd : Chapter 27 - Apologia

    04/19/2026 | 5 mins.
    A quiet and reflective ending that leaves a lasting impression.

    A Hercule Poirot Mystery
  • The Murder of Roger Ackroyd: A Classic Crime Novel by Agatha Christie

    Agatha Christie - The Murder of Roger Ackroyd : Chapter 26 - And Nothing but the Truth

    04/19/2026 | 6 mins.
    Everything is explained with clarity, revealing how carefully the truth was hidden.

    A Hercule Poirot Mystery
  • The Murder of Roger Ackroyd: A Classic Crime Novel by Agatha Christie

    Agatha Christie - The Murder of Roger Ackroyd : Chapter 25 - The Whole Truth

    04/19/2026 | 14 mins.
    The pieces begin to come together, though the full picture is not yet complete.

    A Hercule Poirot Mystery
  • The Murder of Roger Ackroyd: A Classic Crime Novel by Agatha Christie

    Agatha Christie - The Murder of Roger Ackroyd : Chapter 24 - Ralph Paton’s Story

    04/19/2026 | 7 mins.
    Assumptions are questioned, and perspectives begin to change.

    A Hercule Poirot Mystery
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About The Murder of Roger Ackroyd: A Classic Crime Novel by Agatha Christie
The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie is the sort of crime novel that begins quietly, almost politely, and then refuses to let you go. In a peaceful English village, the sudden death of Roger Ackroyd stirs more than just curiosity. People talk, of course. They always do. But beneath the surface, there are secrets, small ones, dangerous ones, and one that changes everything. It isn’t long before Hercule Poirot, now living a seemingly calm life nearby, finds himself drawn into the mystery.What follows is not merely an investigation, but a careful unpicking of truth and deception. Every conversation matters. Every detail has weight. And as Poirot gently presses forward, the tidy world around him begins to shift in unexpected ways.This novel remains one of the most talked-about works of Agatha Christie, not because it shouts, but because it whispers, and in doing so, keeps readers guessing until the very last page.
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