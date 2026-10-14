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About The Murder of Roger Ackroyd: A Classic Crime Novel by Agatha Christie
The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie is the sort of crime novel that begins quietly, almost politely, and then refuses to let you go. In a peaceful English village, the sudden death of Roger Ackroyd stirs more than just curiosity. People talk, of course. They always do. But beneath the surface, there are secrets, small ones, dangerous ones, and one that changes everything. It isn’t long before Hercule Poirot, now living a seemingly calm life nearby, finds himself drawn into the mystery.What follows is not merely an investigation, but a careful unpicking of truth and deception. Every conversation matters. Every detail has weight. And as Poirot gently presses forward, the tidy world around him begins to shift in unexpected ways.This novel remains one of the most talked-about works of Agatha Christie, not because it shouts, but because it whispers, and in doing so, keeps readers guessing until the very last page.Podcast website
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