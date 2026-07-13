Showrunner H.M. Radcliff's response to critics making unfounded and unverifiable AI-use accusations against human artists. Please consider leaving a rating or review of the show to help show ours some appreciation.
The Madness of Chartrulean is about whether humanity is ready to use abominable technology without self-destructing.
Are we ready?
The Madness of Chartrulean supports human artists. See how we do it at the links below.
Our very big cast and very small crew
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Saysha's Story: Part 1 | S2.SS1
06/25/2026 | 34 mins.
The storm over Simitu is raging. The streets are dark. And Maldoro has declared war on smugglers. Saysha and their gang, The Salty Mile, are on the run, but quickly find the fight to feed lower city is bigger than them. Now, watch the world of Chartrulean ignite from the outside in.
The storm over Simitu is raging. The streets are dark. And Maldoro has declared war on smugglers. Saysha and their gang, The Salty Mile, are on the run, but quickly find the fight to feed lower city is bigger than them. Now, watch the world of Chartrulean ignite from the outside in.
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B.Narr as Saysha
Marta da Silva as Dekka
Adrian Galley as Maldoro
Jonathan Cox as Grumpkin aka "The Old Man"
Shogo Miyakita as Petcha
Zach Cipriano as Miiks
Delvin Green as Osi
Punyaha Mukherjee as Abraset
Al Foote III as The Narrator
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Written and produced by H.M. Radcliff
With production assistance from Rae Witte
Original score by Sean Renner, performed by Sean Renner and the Invoke String Quartet
Edited by Will Fox
Sound Design by Will Fox and H.M. Radcliff
Mix by Edward Calvey and H.M. Radcliff
Casting by Julie Cunningham and Aud Andrews
Listen to the original soundtrack by Sean Renner on all major music streaming platforms.
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The Madness of Chartrulean is a part of the Fable and Folly Network. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
Chartrulean faces the fallout of his confrontation with Havelion while Sophrosyne recovers from an encounter with one of her dream visions. Meanwhile, Astreus' limits are tested. The azurea takes on a new form, and a major discovery is made.
Content warning: explosions, body horror, layered voices, panic attack
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Transcripts
Elizabeth Plant as Rankusha
Al Foote III as Mystery Narrator
Josh Portillo as Quay
Aud Andrews as Chartrulean
Boyd Barrett as Artedemis
Christian Collado as Havelion
Maxine du Maine as Nicola
Rae Witte as Dr. Cullaway
William Nunn as Dr. Emmay
Nina Nikolic as Borsha
Reginald West as Admiral Lapadine
AJ Fidalgo as General Tsukin
Heath Martin as Captain Aldibad
Angela Hochman as Cythaelia
Kennedy Philips as Dr. Tomlin
Magnus Carlssen as King Starbringer
Adam Neill as Yoba
Kathleen Klein as Sophrosyne
Kathryn Vinclaire as Sister Eunstice
Stacey Lightman as The Headmistress
Adrian Galley as Maldoro
//
Written and produced by H.M. Radcliff
With production assistance from Rae Witte
Narration assistance by Christian Collado
Original score by Sean Renner, performed by Sean Renner and the Invoke String Quartet
Mix by Edward Calvey and H.M. Radcliff
Casting by Julie Cunningham and Aud Andrews
///
Listen to the original soundtrack by Sean Renner
Follow us on Instagram
The Madness of Chartrulean is a part of the Fable and Folly Network. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
Imagine the next messiah doesn’t come from religion, but from the tech world. Chartrulean abandoned piety for progress, becoming the savior the world needed anyway. But at what cost?
The Jhardeho Order named him messiah and taught him that progress means corruption. He defected. Then, House Starbringer handed him the power to end a centuries-long war. What Chartrulean chose split his world in two.
Now he fears he was wrong and is haunted by the manifestation of his choices. His troubled past surfaces as fear, anger, and doubt, threatening the fragile relationships he's built. Chartrulean must reconcile with the gods and kings he angered before succumbing to the madness he created.
The Madness of Chartrulean is a character-driven sci-fi epic for fans of Dune, Foundation, and Game of Thrones. Blending political drama, Shakespearean tragedy, and mythic futurism, it explores the moral ambiguities of power. Vol. 1 is out now, with over 8 hours of content across 13 full-length episodes and bonus material. Listen anywhere you find podcasts, or dive deeper into the world with the story compendium.
AI disclaimer: No GenAI is used in the making of this show. We advocate for human artists.
To dive deeper into the world of Chartrulean, including how the show is being brought to life in Unreal Engine, visit chartrulean.com