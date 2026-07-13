Chartrulean faces the fallout of his confrontation with Havelion while Sophrosyne recovers from an encounter with one of her dream visions. Meanwhile, Astreus' limits are tested. The azurea takes on a new form, and a major discovery is made. Content warning: explosions, body horror, layered voices, panic attack Get ad-free listening on Patreon Go ⁠⁠behind the scenes Transcripts Elizabeth Plant as Rankusha Al Foote III as Mystery Narrator Josh Portillo as Quay Aud Andrews as Chartrulean Boyd Barrett as Artedemis Christian Collado as Havelion Maxine du Maine as Nicola Rae Witte as Dr. Cullaway William Nunn as Dr. Emmay Nina Nikolic as Borsha Reginald West as Admiral Lapadine AJ Fidalgo as General Tsukin Heath Martin as Captain Aldibad Angela Hochman as Cythaelia Kennedy Philips as Dr. Tomlin Magnus Carlssen as King Starbringer Adam Neill as Yoba Kathleen Klein as Sophrosyne Kathryn Vinclaire as Sister Eunstice Stacey Lightman as The Headmistress Adrian Galley as Maldoro // Written and produced by H.M. Radcliff With production assistance from Rae Witte Narration assistance by Christian Collado Original score by Sean Renner, performed by Sean Renner and the Invoke String Quartet Mix by Edward Calvey and H.M. Radcliff Casting by Julie Cunningham and Aud Andrews /// Listen to the original soundtrack by Sean Renner Follow us on Instagram The Madness of Chartrulean is a part of the Fable and Folly Network. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Chartrulean™ is the property of Packhowl Media © 2026, all rights reserved. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Dr. Fillion, an archaeologist, doctor, and historian, tells the story of Rankusha and the downfall of Arcas' previous industrialized civilization. Get ad-free listening on Patreon Go ⁠⁠behind the scenes Transcripts Featuring the voice of Shogo Miyakita as Zavriel Fillionus, aka Dr. Fillion // Written and produced by H.M. Radcliff With production assistance from Rae Witte Narration assistance by Christian Collado Original score by Sean Renner, performed by Sean Renner and the Invoke String Quartet Mix by Edward Calvey and H.M. Radcliff Casting by Julie Cunningham and Aud Andrews /// Listen to the original soundtrack by Sean Renner Follow us on Instagram The Madness of Chartrulean is a part of the Fable and Folly Network. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Chartrulean™ is the property of Packhowl Media © 2026, all rights reserved. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The storm over Simitu is raging. The streets are dark. And Maldoro has declared war on smugglers. Saysha and their gang, The Salty Mile, are on the run, but quickly find the fight to feed lower city is bigger than them. Now, watch the world of Chartrulean ignite from the outside in. Get ad-free listening on Patreon Go ⁠behind the scenes⁠ B.Narr as Saysha Marta da Silva as Dekka Adrian Galley as Maldoro Jonathan Cox as Grumpkin aka "The Old Man" Shogo Miyakita as Petcha Zach Cipriano as Miiks Delvin Green as Osi Punyaha Mukherjee as Abraset Al Foote III as The Narrator // Written and produced by H.M. Radcliff With production assistance from Rae Witte Original score by Sean Renner, performed by Sean Renner and the Invoke String Quartet Edited by Will Fox Sound Design by Will Fox and H.M. Radcliff Mix by Edward Calvey and H.M. Radcliff Casting by Julie Cunningham and Aud Andrews Listen to the original soundtrack by Sean Renner on all major music streaming platforms. Follow us on Instagram The Madness of Chartrulean is a part of the Fable and Folly Network. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Chartrulean™ is the property of Packhowl Media © 2026, all rights reserved. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The storm over Simitu is raging. The streets are dark. And Maldoro has declared war on smugglers. Saysha and their gang, The Salty Mile, are on the run, but quickly find the fight to feed lower city is bigger than them. Now, watch the world of Chartrulean ignite from the outside in. Content warning: explosions, gun shots, food scarcity Get ad-free listening on Patreon Go ⁠⁠behind the scenes Transcripts B.Narr as Saysha Al Foote III as The Narrator Marta da Silva as Dekka Adrian Galley as Maldoro Jonathan Cox as Grumpkin aka "The Old Man" Shogo Miyakita as Petcha Zach Cipriano as Miiks Delvin Green as Osi Punyaha Mukherjee as Abraset Karl Nordman as Constable Baili Brady Flanagan as Acolyte and Port agent 1 Aud Andrews as Port Agent 2 // Written and produced by H.M. Radcliff With production assistance from Rae Witte Original score by Sean Renner, performed by Sean Renner and the Invoke String Quartet Edited by Will Fox Sound Design by Will Fox and H.M. Radcliff Mix by Edward Calvey and H.M. Radcliff Casting by Julie Cunningham and Aud Andrews /// Listen to the original soundtrack by Sean Renner Follow us on Instagram The Madness of Chartrulean is a part of the Fable and Folly Network. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Chartrulean™ is the property of Packhowl Media © 2026, all rights reserved. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Showrunner H.M. Radcliff's response to critics making unfounded and unverifiable AI-use accusations against human artists. Please consider leaving a rating or review of the show to help show ours some appreciation. The Madness of Chartrulean is about whether humanity is ready to use abominable technology without self-destructing. Are we ready? The Madness of Chartrulean supports human artists. See how we do it at the links below. Our very big cast and very small crew Get ad-free listening and BTS on Patreon⁠ Go ⁠behind the scenes on YouTube Follow us on Instagram Music by Sean Renner Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Our stance on AI: Be better than the bots.

About The Madness of Chartrulean

About The Madness of Chartrulean

About The Madness of Chartrulean

Imagine the next messiah doesn’t come from religion, but from the tech world. Chartrulean abandoned piety for progress, becoming the savior the world needed anyway. But at what cost? The Jhardeho Order named him messiah and taught him that progress means corruption. He defected. Then, House Starbringer handed him the power to end a centuries-long war. What Chartrulean chose split his world in two. Now he fears he was wrong and is haunted by the manifestation of his choices. His troubled past surfaces as fear, anger, and doubt, threatening the fragile relationships he's built. Chartrulean must reconcile with the gods and kings he angered before succumbing to the madness he created. The Madness of Chartrulean is a character-driven sci-fi epic for fans of Dune, Foundation, and Game of Thrones. Blending political drama, Shakespearean tragedy, and mythic futurism, it explores the moral ambiguities of power. Vol. 1 is out now, with over 8 hours of content across 13 full-length episodes and bonus material. Listen anywhere you find podcasts, or dive deeper into the world with the story compendium. AI disclaimer: No GenAI is used in the making of this show. We advocate for human artists. To dive deeper into the world of Chartrulean, including how the show is being brought to life in Unreal Engine, visit chartrulean.com