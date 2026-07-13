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The Madness of Chartrulean

Packhowl Media
FictionScience Fiction
The Madness of Chartrulean
Latest episode

50 episodes

  • The Madness of Chartrulean

    Our stance on AI: Be better than the bots.

    06/30/2026 | 4 mins.
    Showrunner H.M. Radcliff's response to critics making unfounded and unverifiable AI-use accusations against human artists. Please consider leaving a rating or review of the show to help show ours some appreciation.

    The Madness of Chartrulean is about whether humanity is ready to use abominable technology without self-destructing.

    Are we ready?

    The Madness of Chartrulean supports human artists. See how we do it at the links below.

    Our very big cast and very small crew

    Get ad-free listening and BTS on Patreon⁠

    Go ⁠behind the scenes on YouTube

    Follow us on Instagram

    Music by Sean Renner
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Madness of Chartrulean

    Saysha's Story: Part 1 | S2.SS1

    06/25/2026 | 34 mins.
    The storm over Simitu is raging. The streets are dark. And Maldoro has declared war on smugglers. Saysha and their gang, The Salty Mile, are on the run, but quickly find the fight to feed lower city is bigger than them. Now, watch the world of Chartrulean ignite from the outside in.

    Content warning: explosions, gun shots, food scarcity

    Get ad-free listening on Patreon

    Go ⁠⁠behind the scenes

    Transcripts

    B.Narr as Saysha

    Al Foote III as The Narrator

    Marta da Silva as Dekka

    Adrian Galley as Maldoro

    Jonathan Cox as Grumpkin aka "The Old Man"

    Shogo Miyakita as Petcha

    Zach Cipriano as Miiks

    Delvin Green as Osi

    Punyaha Mukherjee as Abraset

    Karl Nordman as Constable Baili

    Brady Flanagan as Acolyte and Port agent 1

    Aud Andrews as Port Agent 2

    //

    Written and produced by H.M. Radcliff

    With production assistance from Rae Witte

    Original score by Sean Renner, performed by Sean Renner and the Invoke String Quartet

    Edited by Will Fox

    Sound Design by Will Fox and H.M. Radcliff

    Mix by Edward Calvey and H.M. Radcliff

    Casting by Julie Cunningham and Aud Andrews

    ///

    Listen to the original soundtrack by Sean Renner

    Follow us on Instagram

    The Madness of Chartrulean is a part of the Fable and Folly Network. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners

    Chartrulean™ is the property of Packhowl Media © 2026, all rights reserved.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Madness of Chartrulean

    Trailer: "Saysha's Story"

    06/11/2026 | 1 mins.
    The storm over Simitu is raging. The streets are dark. And Maldoro has declared war on smugglers. Saysha and their gang, The Salty Mile, are on the run, but quickly find the fight to feed lower city is bigger than them. Now, watch the world of Chartrulean ignite from the outside in.

    Get ad-free listening on Patreon

    Go ⁠behind the scenes⁠

    B.Narr as Saysha

    Marta da Silva as Dekka

    Adrian Galley as Maldoro

    Jonathan Cox as Grumpkin aka "The Old Man"

    Shogo Miyakita as Petcha

    Zach Cipriano as Miiks

    Delvin Green as Osi

    Punyaha Mukherjee as Abraset

    Al Foote III as The Narrator

    //

    Written and produced by H.M. Radcliff

    With production assistance from Rae Witte

    Original score by Sean Renner, performed by Sean Renner and the Invoke String Quartet

    Edited by Will Fox

    Sound Design by Will Fox and H.M. Radcliff

    Mix by Edward Calvey and H.M. Radcliff

    Casting by Julie Cunningham and Aud Andrews

    Listen to the original soundtrack by Sean Renner on all major music streaming platforms.

    Follow us on Instagram

    The Madness of Chartrulean is a part of the Fable and Folly Network. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners

    Chartrulean™ is the property of Packhowl Media © 2026, all rights reserved.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Madness of Chartrulean

    The Story of Rankusha | Story Compendium

    06/08/2026 | 6 mins.
    Dr. Fillion, an archaeologist, doctor, and historian, tells the story of Rankusha and the downfall of Arcas' previous industrialized civilization.

    Get ad-free listening on Patreon

    Go ⁠⁠behind the scenes

    Transcripts

    Featuring the voice of Shogo Miyakita as Zavriel Fillionus, aka Dr. Fillion

    //

    Written and produced by H.M. Radcliff

    With production assistance from Rae Witte

    Narration assistance by Christian Collado

    Original score by Sean Renner, performed by Sean Renner and the Invoke String Quartet

    Mix by Edward Calvey and H.M. Radcliff

    Casting by Julie Cunningham and Aud Andrews

    ///

    Listen to the original soundtrack by Sean Renner

    Follow us on Instagram

    The Madness of Chartrulean is a part of the Fable and Folly Network. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners

    Chartrulean™ is the property of Packhowl Media © 2026, all rights reserved.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Madness of Chartrulean

    A Valuable Asset | S2.E01

    05/28/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Chartrulean faces the fallout of his confrontation with Havelion while Sophrosyne recovers from an encounter with one of her dream visions. Meanwhile, Astreus' limits are tested. The azurea takes on a new form, and a major discovery is made.

    Content warning: explosions, body horror, layered voices, panic attack

    Get ad-free listening on Patreon

    Go ⁠⁠behind the scenes

    Transcripts

    Elizabeth Plant as Rankusha

    Al Foote III as Mystery Narrator

    Josh Portillo as Quay

    Aud Andrews as Chartrulean

    Boyd Barrett as Artedemis

    Christian Collado as Havelion

    Maxine du Maine as Nicola

    Rae Witte as Dr. Cullaway

    William Nunn as Dr. Emmay

    Nina Nikolic as Borsha

    Reginald West as Admiral Lapadine

    AJ Fidalgo as General Tsukin

    Heath Martin as Captain Aldibad

    Angela Hochman as Cythaelia

    Kennedy Philips as Dr. Tomlin

    Magnus Carlssen as King Starbringer

    Adam Neill as Yoba

    Kathleen Klein as Sophrosyne

    Kathryn Vinclaire as Sister Eunstice

    Stacey Lightman as The Headmistress

    Adrian Galley as Maldoro

    //

    Written and produced by H.M. Radcliff

    With production assistance from Rae Witte

    Narration assistance by Christian Collado

    Original score by Sean Renner, performed by Sean Renner and the Invoke String Quartet

    Mix by Edward Calvey and H.M. Radcliff

    Casting by Julie Cunningham and Aud Andrews

    ///

    Listen to the original soundtrack by Sean Renner

    Follow us on Instagram

    The Madness of Chartrulean is a part of the Fable and Folly Network. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners

    Chartrulean™ is the property of Packhowl Media © 2026, all rights reserved.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Madness of Chartrulean
Imagine the next messiah doesn’t come from religion, but from the tech world. Chartrulean abandoned piety for progress, becoming the savior the world needed anyway. But at what cost? The Jhardeho Order named him messiah and taught him that progress means corruption. He defected. Then, House Starbringer handed him the power to end a centuries-long war. What Chartrulean chose split his world in two. Now he fears he was wrong and is haunted by the manifestation of his choices. His troubled past surfaces as fear, anger, and doubt, threatening the fragile relationships he's built. Chartrulean must reconcile with the gods and kings he angered before succumbing to the madness he created. The Madness of Chartrulean is a character-driven sci-fi epic for fans of Dune, Foundation, and Game of Thrones. Blending political drama, Shakespearean tragedy, and mythic futurism, it explores the moral ambiguities of power. Vol. 1 is out now, with over 8 hours of content across 13 full-length episodes and bonus material. Listen anywhere you find podcasts, or dive deeper into the world with the story compendium. AI disclaimer: No GenAI is used in the making of this show. We advocate for human artists. To dive deeper into the world of Chartrulean, including how the show is being brought to life in Unreal Engine, visit chartrulean.com
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