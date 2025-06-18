The Timeline

Bobby Calvin had everything going for him. Smart, handsome, a former D1 star quarterback at Stanford, where he almost led the team to a national title in the 1980s. An actor with big dreams of Hollywood. An early adopter of the Internet. So how did he cross paths with a killer on a lonely night just after the new year in 1996? Detective Jones has spent her entire career trying to answer this question, bringing her into contact with a serial killer who has been blamed for everything from the murder of Elizabeth Short in the 1940s, the Zodiac murders in the 1960s, and even the kidnapping of Jon Benet Ramsey in the 1990s.This is part 2 in the story of Bobby Calvin. The first Bobby.