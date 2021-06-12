Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dark Woods

  • Thank You For Listening
    Thank you for listening to Dark Woods.  Follow Wolf Entertainment on Instagram (@wolfentertainment) and Twitter (@wolfent) for future updates on the series.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1/24/2022
    0:50
  • Yes or No | Episode Eight (Season Finale)
    The day of reckoning. Mark, Laura and Arthur fight for their lives, and are faced with a terrifying choice. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    12/13/2021
    39:52
  • Eureka | Episode Seven
    All is lost. Mark decides to take matters into his own hands. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    12/13/2021
    33:25
  • Disappear | Episode Six
    Miguel is missing. The walls begin to close in on Arthur as pressure mounts for him to convince Laura to sign the permits, with an unhinged Mark breathing down his neck. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    12/6/2021
    29:37
  • Moving Parts | Episode Five
    Fresh off an excruciating defeat, Mark reverts to self-destructive habits and finds himself tangled in Arthur’s web. Laura makes a final decision on Petras and her career. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    11/29/2021
    35:36

About Dark Woods

From Legendary Producer Dick Wolf and Wolf Entertainment comes a new fiction series starring Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), and Reid Scott (Veep). When the body of a young volunteer is discovered in the middle of the California redwoods, two estranged ex-spouses, game warden Mark Ellis (Stoll) and city councilwoman (Raymund), must put their differences aside to learn the terrifying truth about what is happening in their state park. Executive Produced by Elliot Wolf (Hunted), directed by Takashi Doscher (Only), and written by David Pergolini.
