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Dark Woods

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DramaFiction
Dark Woods
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Dark Woods

    Thank You For Listening

    01/24/2022 | 0 mins.
    Thank you for listening to Dark Woods.  Follow Wolf Entertainment on Instagram (@wolfentertainment) and Twitter (@wolfent) for future updates on the series. 

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  • Dark Woods

    Yes or No | Episode Eight (Season Finale)

    12/13/2021 | 37 mins.
    The day of reckoning. Mark, Laura and Arthur fight for their lives, and are faced with a terrifying choice.

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  • Dark Woods

    Eureka | Episode Seven

    12/13/2021 | 31 mins.
    All is lost. Mark decides to take matters into his own hands.

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  • Dark Woods

    Disappear | Episode Six

    12/06/2021 | 27 mins.
    Miguel is missing. The walls begin to close in on Arthur as pressure mounts for him to convince Laura to sign the permits, with an unhinged Mark breathing down his neck.

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  • Dark Woods

    Moving Parts | Episode Five

    11/29/2021 | 33 mins.
    Fresh off an excruciating defeat, Mark reverts to self-destructive habits and finds himself tangled in Arthur’s web. Laura makes a final decision on Petras and her career.

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About Dark Woods
From Legendary Producer Dick Wolf and Wolf Entertainment comes a new fiction series starring Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), and Reid Scott (Veep). When the body of a young volunteer is discovered in the middle of the California redwoods, two estranged ex-spouses, game warden Mark Ellis (Stoll) and city councilwoman (Raymund), must put their differences aside to learn the terrifying truth about what is happening in their state park. Executive Produced by Elliot Wolf (Hunted), directed by Takashi Doscher (Only), and written by David Pergolini.
Podcast website
DramaFiction

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