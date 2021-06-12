From Legendary Producer Dick Wolf and Wolf Entertainment comes a new fiction series starring Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire... More
1/24/2022
Yes or No | Episode Eight (Season Finale)
The day of reckoning. Mark, Laura and Arthur fight for their lives, and are faced with a terrifying choice.
12/13/2021
Eureka | Episode Seven
All is lost. Mark decides to take matters into his own hands.
12/13/2021
Disappear | Episode Six
Miguel is missing. The walls begin to close in on Arthur as pressure mounts for him to convince Laura to sign the permits, with an unhinged Mark breathing down his neck.
12/6/2021
Moving Parts | Episode Five
Fresh off an excruciating defeat, Mark reverts to self-destructive habits and finds himself tangled in Arthur’s web. Laura makes a final decision on Petras and her career.
From Legendary Producer Dick Wolf and Wolf Entertainment comes a new fiction series starring Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), and Reid Scott (Veep). When the body of a young volunteer is discovered in the middle of the California redwoods, two estranged ex-spouses, game warden Mark Ellis (Stoll) and city councilwoman (Raymund), must put their differences aside to learn the terrifying truth about what is happening in their state park. Executive Produced by Elliot Wolf (Hunted), directed by Takashi Doscher (Only), and written by David Pergolini.