The Lusty Library Podcast
Listen to The Lusty Library Podcast in the App
The Lusty Library Podcast

The Dirty Dames
Join us, Joey, Lexxx, and Birdie, aka The Dirty Dames, as we drink cocktails and talk about cock-tales. Each episode we pick a romance novel that none of us hav...
ArtsBooks

  • Joey’s Pick- Camera Shy
    Get ready for your close-up! Join The Dames as they click their way through Camera Shy by Kay Cove! Be prepared for your praise kink to be fully engaged with your next swoon-worthy book-boyfriend. Towels are optional, but you may need one for all the hot, steamy scenes!The Lusty Library theme song - "Cantaloupe" by RAWebsite: thelustylibrarypodcast.comInstagram: @the_lusty_library_podcastFacebook: The Lusty Library PodcastX:@lustylibrarypodEmail: [email protected]
    1:19:05
  • The Lusty Library: Screening Room Edition- A24's Babygirl
    Got time for a Quickie? Join The Dames as the switch from the Reading Room to the Screening Room! In this special episode they review A24's new release, Babygirl, with Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas. Tune in before the 12/25 release date to find out if this is some spice that you should be adding to your Christmas dessert...The Lusty Library theme song - "Cantaloupe" by RAWebsite: thelustylibrarypodcast.comInstagram: @the_lusty_library_podcastFacebook: The Lusty Library PodcastX:@lustylibrarypodEmail: [email protected]
    37:26
  • Birdie’s Pick- How My Neighbor Stole Christmas
    Grab your candy canes, buckle up those leather reins, and saddle up for a wild ride to the reindeer barn with The Dames as they unwrap How My Neighbor Stole Christmas by Meghan Quinn. By the time the episode's over, you might just be hoping for a whole lot of Cole in your velvet stocking…because let’s face it, that’s the only thing better than holiday cookies.The Lusty Library theme song - "Cantaloupe" by RAWebsite: thelustylibrarypodcast.comInstagram: @the_lusty_library_podcastFacebook: The Lusty Library PodcastX:@lustylibrarypodEmail: [email protected]
    1:04:30
  • Lexx’s Pick- Takeover
    Did you order a billionaire alpha male? Because he’s about to be delivered piping-hot in a large cup, to-go, no lid, and full of attitude in this episode's book, Takeover, by Nana Malone. Get ready for some finger-licking fun—you might need a towel for all the steamy drama!The Lusty Library theme song - "Cantaloupe" by RAWebsite: thelustylibrarypodcast.comInstagram: @the_lusty_library_podcastFacebook: The Lusty Library PodcastX:@lustylibrarypodEmail: [email protected]
    1:13:37
  • Joey’s Pick- Nyx
    Warning: This episode may leave you finding you've fallen in love with a motorcycle-riding serial killer...and don't worry, The Dames will completely sympathize. Find your threshold with Nyx by Serena Akeroyd -- Would you be shocked by a Jacob's Ladder? Or, does The Terminator sound like a charming nickname to you? Tune in to find out. The Lusty Library theme song - "Cantaloupe" by RAWebsite: thelustylibrarypodcast.comInstagram: @the_lusty_library_podcastFacebook: The Lusty Library PodcastX:@lustylibrarypodEmail: [email protected]
    1:20:17

About The Lusty Library Podcast

Join us, Joey, Lexxx, and Birdie, aka The Dirty Dames, as we drink cocktails and talk about cock-tales. Each episode we pick a romance novel that none of us have read before. Of course we don't want just the typical pull-on-your-heartstrings-Hallmark channel kind of romance -- We're searching for romance that is spicy, kinky, and maybe just a tad bit trashy. Once read, then the real fun begins. Welcome to our Lusty Library.Website: thelustylibrarypodcast.comInstagram: @the_lusty_library_podcastFacebook: The Lusty Library PodcastX:@lustylibrarypodEmail: [email protected]
