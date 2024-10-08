Tune in as Tina Varughese delves into the complexities of unconscious bias and its impact on organizations. Hear her take on how to navigate DEI fatigue and why diversity can drive profitability and innovation.

Zoran Postic, recently announced as the new City Manager for the City of Vaughan, Ontario, joined us to chat at the 2024 CAMA conference. In this episode, we explore the leadership programs, strategies, and systems that transformed Vaughan’s Public Works Department during Postic's time as Deputy City Manager of Public Works - creating an environment where employees thrive and citizens benefit.

Tracey Lorenson joins us to explore the complexities of local governance and how to address them effectively. From handling conflict to supporting struggling elected officials, this episode offers practical advice for municipal leaders aiming to create a strong and cooperative governing body at the municipal level.

In this episode, Bev Hendry discusses the importance of strategic planning and effective issues management, sharing her insights on how local governments can better align priorities, manage expectations, and foster productive council-staff relationships. Joining us at the 2024 CAMA conference, Bev reflects on the path that led her to local government, and the most important lessons learned along the way.

About The Local Government Cafe Podcast

If you are a local government enthusiast, looking for fresh conversations over a hot cup of morning coffee (or tea or while you’re driving, or walking the dog ... you do you) ... you are in the right place. Welcome to the Local Gov Café Podcast. Hosted by Susan Gardner and Ann Mitchell, this podcast is devoted to having conversations that matter. We’ll be covering the full menu of municipal topics. You’ll discover guests who bring insight and inspiration to the issues that drive and challenge communities. We’ll be talking with leaders in policy, practice, consulting, and academia to put a spotlight on civic government and the people who make it all happen.