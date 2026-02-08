The Legacy of John Williams Podcast

World class chamber trio Sara Andon/Cecilia Tsan/Simone Pedroni and producer Robert Townson gather to talk on their prestigious recording project celebrating the music of John Williams.
Among the many recordings that celebrated the music of John Williams over the last few years, one in particular has been perhaps the most surprising and unexpected: conceived and produced by Robert Townson, John Williams Reimagined is a sprawling collection of the Maestro's music transcribed for the unusual chamber trio of flute, cello and piano, performed by three world-class soloists: flutist Sara Andon, cellist Cécilia Tsan, pianist Simone Pedroni.
John Williams Reimagined is a 2-CD set album featuring more than 150 minutes of music: it's a wide selection of themes and pieces from many scores by John Williams scores including E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List and also features some real "deep cuts" from the composer's repertoire like The River, Images and Jane Eyre, performed and interpreted with great sensitivity in the unique setting of a chamber trio of flute, cello and piano. The album was released in 2024 by Warner Classics and was greeted with great acclaim.
Now the trio is about to go on a mini world tour: John Williams Reimagined will play in Rochester, NY on 18th October (as part of the Soundtrax Film and Music Festival), Dusseldorf, Germany on 22nd October, London Cadogan Hall (UK) on 27th October and Paris, France on 28th October. Tickets and info: https://go.evvnt.com/3251881-0 (Rochester, NY), https://overlook-events.com (Europe).
On the eve of their live performances, Sara Andon, Cécilia Tsan, Simone Pedroni and producer Robert Townson sit down with The Legacy of John Williams for a lenghty conversation about the genesis of the John Williams Reimagined project and how it all came together, while also sharing their love and admiration for the Maestro's music.
For more information, visit https://thelegacyofjohnwilliams.com/2025/10/16/john-williams-reimagined-podcast