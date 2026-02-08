The Legacy of John Williams Podcast

Open app
    The John Williams 94th Birthday Special: Part Two

    02/08/2026 | 3h 9 mins.
    Hosted and Curated by Maurizio Caschetto
    On February 8, John Williams turns 94. It’s always very exciting to celebrate our beloved Maestro for his birthday and this year The Legacy of John Williams has prepared a gigantic tribute in the form of a 2-part podcast special that will hopefully engage and entertain you for a whole weekend of John Williams-themed festivities.

    The special is titled Words and Music by John Williams and that’s what you’re going to experience: over the course of two episodes you’ll hear a hefty selection of pieces from John Williams’s immense catalogue interjected with quotes from the Maestro himself, continuing a tradition that The Legacy of John Williams started since its early days. During the course of several decades, John Williams gave countless interviews to the press, sharing his wisdom, knowledge and also his wit on many occasions, illustrating his working process, elaborating on his ideas on music and reflecting on his incredible life journey. John Williams’ words are often as inspiring as his music and his thoughts and ideas speak more eloquently than any commentary one could put together.

    The selection you’ll be listening to in this 2-part special contains a wide variety of compositions by Maestro Williams for both film and the concert hall. It has been assembled to avoid the usual greatest hits collection that you can easily find elsewhere, but mostly to offer a broad look at the Maestro’s oeuvre and casting a spotlight on his chamelon-like ability in writing in many different styles while always sounding unmistakeably like himself. It’s not meant to be a chronological overview nor it has pretensions of being exhaustive. It’s curated to create a flowing and emotional musical journey: Take it as a sort of personal playlist that The Legacy of John Williams is sharing with all of you.

    Part 1 is available here.

    The full track listing available at https://thelegacyofjohnwilliams.com/2026/02/06/john-williams-birthday-special/
    The John Williams' 94th Birthday Special: Part One

    02/06/2026 | 3h 8 mins.
    Hosted and Curated by Maurizio Caschetto
    On February 8, John Williams turns 94. It’s always very exciting to celebrate our beloved Maestro for his birthday and this year The Legacy of John Williams has prepared a gigantic tribute in the form of a 2-part podcast special that will hopefully engage and entertain you for a whole weekend of John Williams-themed festivities.

    The special is titled Words and Music by John Williams and that’s what you’re going to experience: over the course of two episodes you’ll hear a hefty selection of pieces from John Williams’s immense catalogue interjected with quotes from the Maestro himself, continuing a tradition that The Legacy of John Williams started since its early days. During the course of several decades, John Williams gave countless interviews to the press, sharing his wisdom, knowledge and also his wit on many occasions, illustrating his working process, elaborating on his ideas on music and reflecting on his incredible life journey. John Williams’ words are often as inspiring as his music and his thoughts and ideas speak more eloquently than any commentary one could put together.

    The selection you’ll be listening to in this 2-part special contains a wide variety of compositions by Maestro Williams for both film and the concert hall. It has been assembled to avoid the usual greatest hits collection that you can easily find elsewhere, but mostly to offer a broad look at the Maestro’s oeuvre and casting a spotlight on his chamelon-like ability in writing in many different styles while always sounding unmistakeably like himself. It’s not meant to be a chronological overview nor it has pretensions of being exhaustive. It’s curated to create a flowing and emotional musical journey: Take it as a sort of personal playlist that The Legacy of John Williams is sharing with all of you.

    Part 2 will be available from February 8, 2026.

    The full track listing available at https://thelegacyofjohnwilliams.com/2026/02/06/john-williams-birthday-special/
    Legacy Roundtable: Tim Greiving / Doug Adams / Frank Lehman

    11/17/2025 | 1h 35 mins.
    The author of John Williams’ biography returns together with two other film music writers to talk more about the composer’s extraordinary life
    With Tim Greiving, Doug Adams, Frank Lehman
    Hosted by Maurizio Caschetto
    Tim Greiving‘s John Williams – A Composer’s Life, the first major biography on the esteemed American composer and conductor, was released in September by Oxford University Press and has quickly become a reference point for the ongoing studies of Williams’ opus.

    Now that the book is out and many fans read it, Tim Greiving returns on The Legacy of John Williams podcast to offer more reflections on his “adventure on Earth,” meeting his idol and spending time with him to tell the incredible story of his life. Joining Tim are two luminaries who also wrote seminal books and papers on the subject of film music and also very welcome returning guests on the show: film music theorist Frank Lehman (author of Hollywood Harmony and the upcoming The Skywalker Symphonies: Musical Storytelling in Star Wars) and writer Doug Adams (author of The Music of The Lord of the Rings Films). In this conversation, the trio of writers engage in a lively talk, commenting on how John Williams’ life story seeped into his own music for both film and concert hall, what it means to meet your heroes and engage with them in conversation and the challenge of writing a biography of a composer who is still contributing new music as we speak.

    For more information and the list of musical excerpts, visit https://thelegacyofjohnwilliams.com/2025/11/17/legacy-roundtable-jw-biography/
    Legacy Conversations: Cameron Moody

    10/31/2025 | 1h 52 mins.
    Talented young composer talks about his love for the music of John Williams and how it inspired his incredible journey toward film scoring
    The landscape of contemporary film music is certainly eclectic and varied, but it feels a lot emptier than in the past if one craves for the classic storytelling-like, leitmotivic-based, orchestral film scores that accompanied many of the great movies of the past... But it's not time to lose hope yet, thanks to the talent of a very young composer who is becoming the "talk of the town" among film music aficionados and has put his name on the map as one of the most promising emerging talents in Hollywood: composer Cameron Moody.

    Cameron Moody is an American composer, conductor, and trumpeter based in Los Angeles, CA. His distinctive utilization of the symphony orchestra has given way to a varied resume, with project genres in film and television ranging from action and documentaries to romance and comedies. He recently composed the score for the Hulu original limited series Washington Black, an epic tale of courage, adventure and freedom accompanied by an ambitious symphonic score in the style of John Williams, who is one of Cameron's role models and whose music inspired him to become a film composer. 

    Cameron was also a frequent collaborator of Emmy-nominated and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Michael Abels, composing additional music on scores such as Disney’s Star Wars: The Acolyte—for which he also served as a conductor.

    In this conversation, Cameron sits down with The Legacy of John Williams to talk about his deep love for the music of the Maestro, reminiscing how crucial it was for his upbringing as a child and how it shaped his dreams to become a fully fledged film composer. He also talks about his incredible journey that brought him to Hollywood, the joys and the challenges of writing new Star Wars music and his expansive work for the limited series Washington Black.

    For more information: https://thelegacyofjohnwilliams.com/2025/10/31/cameron-moody-podcast

    Washington Black music featurette: https://youtu.be/ySWqCtiqX3w?si=tGvsOPZTRhd6v77H
    Legacy Conversations: "John Williams Reimagined" Trio & Robert Townson

    10/16/2025 | 1h 44 mins.
    World class chamber trio Sara Andon/Cecilia Tsan/Simone Pedroni and producer Robert Townson gather to talk on their prestigious recording project celebrating the music of John Williams.
    Among the many recordings that celebrated the music of John Williams over the last few years, one in particular has been perhaps the most surprising and unexpected: conceived and produced by Robert Townson, John Williams Reimagined is a sprawling collection of the Maestro's music transcribed for the unusual chamber trio of flute, cello and piano, performed by three world-class soloists: flutist Sara Andon, cellist Cécilia Tsan, pianist Simone Pedroni. 

    John Williams Reimagined is a 2-CD set album featuring more than 150 minutes of music: it's a wide selection of themes and pieces from many scores by John Williams scores including E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List and also features some real "deep cuts" from the composer's repertoire like The River, Images and Jane Eyre, performed and interpreted with great sensitivity in the unique setting of a chamber trio of flute, cello and piano. The album was released in 2024 by Warner Classics and was greeted with great acclaim.

    Now the trio is about to go on a mini world tour: John Williams Reimagined will play in Rochester, NY on 18th October (as part of the Soundtrax Film and Music Festival), Dusseldorf, Germany on 22nd October, London Cadogan Hall (UK) on 27th October and Paris, France on 28th October. Tickets and info: https://go.evvnt.com/3251881-0 (Rochester, NY), https://overlook-events.com (Europe).

    On the eve of their live performances, Sara Andon, Cécilia Tsan, Simone Pedroni and producer Robert Townson sit down with The Legacy of John Williams for a lenghty conversation about the genesis of the John Williams Reimagined project and how it all came together, while also sharing their love and admiration for the Maestro's music.



    For more information, visit https://thelegacyofjohnwilliams.com/2025/10/16/john-williams-reimagined-podcast

About The Legacy of John Williams Podcast

A series on in-depth talks celebrating the musical legacy of composer John Williams
