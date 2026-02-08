The Legacy of John Williams Podcast

Talented young composer talks about his love for the music of John Williams and how it inspired his incredible journey toward film scoring

The landscape of contemporary film music is certainly eclectic and varied, but it feels a lot emptier than in the past if one craves for the classic storytelling-like, leitmotivic-based, orchestral film scores that accompanied many of the great movies of the past... But it's not time to lose hope yet, thanks to the talent of a very young composer who is becoming the "talk of the town" among film music aficionados and has put his name on the map as one of the most promising emerging talents in Hollywood: composer Cameron Moody.



Cameron Moody is an American composer, conductor, and trumpeter based in Los Angeles, CA. His distinctive utilization of the symphony orchestra has given way to a varied resume, with project genres in film and television ranging from action and documentaries to romance and comedies. He recently composed the score for the Hulu original limited series Washington Black, an epic tale of courage, adventure and freedom accompanied by an ambitious symphonic score in the style of John Williams, who is one of Cameron's role models and whose music inspired him to become a film composer.



Cameron was also a frequent collaborator of Emmy-nominated and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Michael Abels, composing additional music on scores such as Disney’s Star Wars: The Acolyte—for which he also served as a conductor.



In this conversation, Cameron sits down with The Legacy of John Williams to talk about his deep love for the music of the Maestro, reminiscing how crucial it was for his upbringing as a child and how it shaped his dreams to become a fully fledged film composer. He also talks about his incredible journey that brought him to Hollywood, the joys and the challenges of writing new Star Wars music and his expansive work for the limited series Washington Black.



For more information: https://thelegacyofjohnwilliams.com/2025/10/31/cameron-moody-podcast



Washington Black music featurette: https://youtu.be/ySWqCtiqX3w?si=tGvsOPZTRhd6v77H