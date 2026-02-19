Open app
The Kennedys
The Kennedys
The Kennedys
Jason Kennedy
Kids & Family
Latest episode

12 episodes

    When Parenting Feels Overwhelming

    02/18/2026 | 59 mins.
    Parenting can be beautiful and overwhelming at the same time. In this episode, we’re joined by Dr. Z for an honest conversation about staying present when parenting feels heavy.
    If you’ve ever felt stretched thin, distracted, or unsure how to show up well in the middle of the chaos, this episode is for you. Dr. Z shares practical tips, encouraging perspective, and simple tools to help parents slow down, reconnect, and be more present with their kids—even on the hard days.
    This conversation is full of hope for parents who feel overwhelmed but want to lead their families with intention, grace, and confidence.
    Making Friends in Your 30s & 40s (and Staying Human in a Tech World) w/ James Beshara

    02/11/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Making friends in your 30s and 40s isn’t easy, but it’s essential. In this episode, we sit down with James Beshara, founder of Magic Mind, to talk about adult friendship, wellness, and staying deeply present in a world that constantly pulls at our attention. His incredible wife Cheney joins for her first ever podcast interview.These two are a powerhouse and we loved learning from them.

    James may be a big tech founder, but he’s the antithesis of everything you’d expect from that world, kind, grounded, creative, and deeply human. He and his family have become close friends of ours, and this conversation reflects that.

    This episode is about slowing down, choosing connection, and building a life that actually feels good, not just productive.
    WE ARE MOVING TO…..

    02/04/2026 | 50 mins.
    After much debate on where to move, Jason and Lo finally reveal the unlikely place they’re putting down roots with their family. A place Jason once flat-out refused to consider—for many reasons. So what changed? And why did all the signs suddenly shift?

    Therapist Angie Richey is back to guide another powerful therapy session with the Kennedys. It’s the perfect reminder that when we make plans, God laughs—because nobody saw this one coming.
    Why Our Friends Are Leaving California!

    11/12/2025 | 1h 6 mins.
    Actor and comedian Finesse Mitchell and his wife Adris (daughter of R&B legend El DeBarge) join to talk about life changes, marriage, and why they’re ready to leave California. From clashing over where to move, to navigating therapy and family legacies, this honest and hilarious conversation dives deep into love, growth, and keeping it real through it all.

    Finesse opens up about his childhood and the powerful advice his dad gave him about fatherhood, while Adris shares what it’s like growing up in a famous family and finding balance in the spotlight.

    Check out Finesse Mitchell’s tour dates and more: finessemitchell.com
    The Biggest Decision For Our Family (and We’re Split!)

    10/22/2025 | 48 mins.
    We’re officially in moving mode… but here’s the catch: we have no idea where we’re going.
    In this episode, Lauren and I open up about what it’s like trying to make a huge decision for our family when we’re not exactly seeing eye to eye.

    There’s a lot of laughter and a little tension as we try to figure out what’s next. It’s real life: messy, exciting, and totally unpredictable.

    Drop a comment and let us know. Have you been in a similar predicament? How did you decide where to move your family? We could use the advice!

About The Kennedys

Come join Jason and Lauren on the couch—literally—as they open the doors to their marriage and invite you into the highs, lows, and everything in between. With honesty, humor, and heart, The Kennedys explores the real challenges of love, partnership, and personal growth. From weekly check-ins and raw conversations to sessions with their therapist and an eclectic lineup of guests, this is not your average relationship podcast. Expect laughter, tears, and the kind of honesty that makes you feel a little more human. Pull up a seat. We’re all figuring this out together.
