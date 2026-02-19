Making friends in your 30s and 40s isn’t easy, but it’s essential. In this episode, we sit down with James Beshara, founder of Magic Mind, to talk about adult friendship, wellness, and staying deeply present in a world that constantly pulls at our attention. His incredible wife Cheney joins for her first ever podcast interview.These two are a powerhouse and we loved learning from them.



James may be a big tech founder, but he’s the antithesis of everything you’d expect from that world, kind, grounded, creative, and deeply human. He and his family have become close friends of ours, and this conversation reflects that.



This episode is about slowing down, choosing connection, and building a life that actually feels good, not just productive.