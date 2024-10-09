Care and Feeding | Slate's parenting show

On this episode: Every year, like clockwork, we start getting questions about how to do, or not do, the whole Santa thing. We’ll answer a listener's question and muse on the nature of belief.
We’ll also check in on where the hosts are this week – and then, if you’re coming to hang out on the Slate Plus Playground, we’re honoring peak holiday meal szn with a round of food would-you-rathers.
If you're not part of the Slate Plus community, we hope you'll consider joining!
Jamilah’s check-in: Wicked and a cold
Elizabeth’s check-in: terrifying VR jungle trek
Zak’s check-in: Noa’s accent work
Podcast produced by Maura Currie.
Sharing Gratitude and the Best Advice
We're off for Thanksgiving but still got together to share some things we're grateful for — and then, Zak is grateful to share an episode of his other show with you... all about being grateful for friendships, even in the rear-view.
Can I Explain Germs To My Toddler?
On this episode: we’re weighing how to teach little ones about the dangers of germs… without making it sound too scary. We’ll talk about how to explain why eating off the floor is bad… without unlocking some new fears.
We’ll also check in on where the hosts are this week – and then, if you’re coming to hang out on the Slate Plus Playground, we’re calling a meeting of the C&F weed caucus to order.
If you're not part of the Slate Plus community, we hope you'll consider joining!
Jamilah’s check-in: let’s unpack that
Elizabeth’s check-in: bestie inbound
Zak’s check-in: out and about and car-free
Are Your Kids Safe on Roblox?
On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah and Zak share advice for weighing whether you want your kids on Roblox. The company just announced some impending safety enhancements to the mega-popular online multiplayer game… but, as the hosts and our Slate Parenting community will tell you, the platform might still be a wild west.
After that, of course, we’ll circle up to share some Triumphs and Fails.
The Autistic Raccoon Changing PBS Kids
On this episode: Zak sits down with Zach O’Hora and Lisa Whittick – respectively, the creator and director of the new PBS Kids show Carl The Collector. They’ll talk about crafting a kids’ show with neurodiverse characters… and what it means to tell a good story.
We’ll also check in on where the hosts are this week – and then, if you’re coming to hang out on the Slate Plus Playground, we’re celebrating the life and work of children’s folk singer Ella Jenkins.
If you're not part of the Slate Plus community, we hope you'll consider joining!
Jamilah’s check-in: tall fun man and an IEP
Elizabeth’s check-in: self-sufficiency and model UN
Zak’s check-in: two wheels and a dream
Jamilah Lemieux, Zak Rosen, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Lucy Lopez share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.
Want more Care and Feeding? Subscribe to Slate Plus to unlock weekly bonus episodes with exclusive advice. Plus, you’ll access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts by clicking “Try Free” at the top of the Care and Feeding show page. Or, visit slate.com/careplus to get access wherever you listen.