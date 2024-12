Care and Feeding | Slate's parenting show

Can I Explain Germs To My Toddler?

On this episode: we're weighing how to teach little ones about the dangers of germs… without making it sound too scary. We'll talk about how to explain why eating off the floor is bad… without unlocking some new fears. We'll also check in on where the hosts are this week – and then, if you're coming to hang out on the Slate Plus Playground, we're calling a meeting of the C&F weed caucus to order. Jamilah's check-in: let's unpack that Elizabeth's check-in: bestie inbound Zak's check-in: out and about and car-free