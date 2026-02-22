Open app
The Joy of Democracy
United America Network
    Money Talk | Cyndie Barone CFP | Misleading Social Security Tax Break Explained

    02/21/2026 | 8 mins.
    In this The Joy of Democracy episode’s Money Talk segment, certified financial planner Cyndie Barone breaks down the much-talked-about “no tax on Social Security” claim—and explains why the name may be misleading. She clarifies that the provision is actually a limited income deduction for people age 65 and older, not a true elimination of taxes on Social Security benefits. The conversation explores who qualifies, who does not, and why many retirees were already paying no tax on their benefits. Barone also examines with host Joy Silver the temporary nature of several new tax provisions, noting that many are set to expire in 2028, while certain changes benefiting higher-net-worth households are permanent. Listeners will gain practical insight into how these policies really work and what questions to ask when planning for retirement income and taxes.
    Takeaways:
    “No tax on Social Security” is described as a misnomer.
    The provision is actually a deduction for those 65+.
    People taking Social Security before 65 don’t qualify.
    Some over 65 qualify even without taking benefits.
    Many retirees already paid zero Social Security tax.
    The deduction is about $6,000 per eligible person.
    Several new tax breaks are scheduled to sunset in 2028.
    Estate and gift tax limits were permanently increased.

    #TheJoyOfDemocracyPodcast #JoySilver #RCDP #RiversideCountyDemocrats #UnitedAmericaNetwork #CyndieBarone #TaxPlanning #SocialSecurity #RetirementPlanning #TaxPolicy #FinancialLiteracy #MoneyTalk #TaxReform #RetirementIncome #SeniorFinances #TaxTips #WealthPlanning #EstatePlanning #TaxEducation #PersonalFinance
    Becky Sameroff Robinson | We Did That: ABC-Disney Caught In MAGA Mousetrap

    02/11/2026 | 8 mins.
    On this We Did That! episode of The Joy of Democracy, host Joy Silver is joined by longtime activist Becky Sameroff Robinson for another discussion about how Americans are thwarting the current regime’s efforts to embrace fascist rule in a Democracy. It’s another great example of how the people have the power and Mickey Mouse was hammered by his late-night superstar’s appeal with tens of millions of ABC and Hulu viewers. It’s the tale of Kimmel v. The Wanna-be King. Listen now at www.UnitedAmericaNetwork.com or any of our podcast portal partners.
    A Broad & A Bro | Walter Rhein, Journalist | Redefining Power, Masculinity, and Democratic Values

    02/04/2026 | 25 mins.
    In this A Broad & A Bro episode of The Joy of Democracy with Joy Silver, author and journalist Walter Rhein joins the conversation to explore how patriarchy, media narratives, and toxic definitions of masculinity shape American politics and culture. The discussion examines why women’s leadership still faces resistance, how reproductive rights are inseparable from economic justice, and why accountability and empathy are essential democratic values. Rhein reflects on his own upbringing in a rural community, the lessons he learned as a father, and how fear-driven power structures harm men, women, and families alike. Together, the conversation challenges violence-based ideas of strength and calls for a broader vision of leadership rooted in integrity, compassion, and inclusion. This episode urges listeners to rethink cultural narratives, uplift marginalized voices, and recognize that democracy thrives when all people are respected and represented.
    Takeaways:
    Patriarchy relies on rigid definitions of masculinity and femininity
    Women’s leadership remains challenged but is increasingly visible
    Reproductive rights are fundamental economic issues
    Media consolidation silences marginalized voices
    Violence is falsely framed as strength in masculine culture
    Accountability is central to ethical leadership
    Empathy strengthens democracy and relationships
    Integrity-driven movements resonate with voters

    #TheJoyOfDemocracyPodcast #JoySilver #RCDP #RiversideCountyDemocrats #UnitedAmericaNetwork #ABroadAndABro #WalterRhein #Democracy #WomenInLeadership #ToxicMasculinity #ReproductiveRights #GenderEquality #Accountability #Empathy #ProgressiveValues #MediaReform #CivilRights #InclusivePolitics #DemocraticEngagement #SocialJustice
    Money Talk with Cyndie Barone, CFP | Understanding No Tax on Tips and Real-World Impacts

    01/28/2026 | 9 mins.
    A certified financial planner breaks down one of the most talked-about tax proposals: “No Tax on Tips.” In this episode of The Joy of Democracy with Joy Silver, Cyndie Barone, CFP, explains how the policy actually works, who may benefit, and who could be unintentionally harmed. Listeners learn the critical difference between above-the-line and below-the-line tax adjustments, why employer reporting matters, and what qualifies—or doesn’t qualify—as a tip under federal rules. The conversation highlights how tipped workers, particularly women, may be affected unevenly, and why automatic gratuities and service charges don’t count. The episode also explores potential downsides for low-income workers, including the risk of losing valuable tax credits like the Earned Income Credit. Clear, practical, and grounded in decades of experience, this discussion cuts through political soundbites to reveal the real financial implications taxpayers should understand before celebrating or criticizing the policy.
    Takeaways:
    “No Tax on Tips” is an above-the-line income adjustment
    Above-the-line adjustments reduce adjusted gross income directly
    The maximum qualifying amount is $25,000 in tips
    Income phaseouts begin at $150,000 for individuals
    Only voluntary tips count as qualified tips
    Automatic gratuities and service charges are excluded
    Employer reporting on W-2s or 1099s is essential
    Some low-income workers could lose valuable tax credits

    #TheJoyOfDemocracyPodcast #JoySilver #RCDP #RiversideCountyDemocrats #UnitedAmericaNetwork #CyndieBaroneCFP #NoTaxOnTips #FinancialPlanning #TaxPolicy #MoneyTalks #CertifiedFinancialPlanner #TaxEducation #TippedWorkers #WomenAndWork #IRSUpdates #PersonalFinance #TaxReform #EconomicEquity #AboveTheLineDeductions #TaxSeason
    Becki Sameroff Robinson | People Power Wins: Boycotts, Protests, Real Change

    01/19/2026 | 11 mins.
    In this powerful episode of The Joy of Democracy, organizer and longtime educator Becki Sameroff Robinson joins host Joy Silver and breaks down how everyday people successfully fought back against harmful political and corporate actions in their new feature, We Did That! From boycotting Tesla and Target to organizing protests against airlines involved in deportation contracts, she shows how collective action—using our feet, voices, and wallets—creates real consequences. Becki explains how consumer pressure led to falling sales, layoffs, and companies reversing course. She also explores the danger of data misuse, threats to democracy, and attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Turning to higher education, she highlights how major universities refused to give up academic freedom despite federal pressure. Throughout the conversation, listeners learn that protest is not just symbolic—it works. When people organize together, speak out, and make intentional choices about where they spend their money, institutions are forced to listen. This episode is a reminder that democracy depends on participation—and that ordinary people still have extraordinary power to shape the future.
    Takeaways:
    Collective action through boycotts creates real financial impact
    Protests combined with spending choices change corporate behavior
    Target and Tesla faced losses after consumer backlash
    Airlines tied to deportations lost routes and funding
    Data security is a growing democratic concern
    DEI attacks threaten equity and inclusion
    Universities defended academic freedom
    People power still works when united

    #TheJoyOfDemocracyPodcast #JoySilver #RCDP #RiversideCountyDemocrats #UnitedAmericaNetwork #BeckiSameroffRobinson #PeoplePower #BoycottForChange #ProtestWorks #DemocracyInAction #VoteWithYourWallet #GrassrootsPower #ActivismMatters #DefendDEI #AcademicFreedom #ConsumerPower #OrganizeForChange #CivicEngagement #ProgressiveVoices #ResistTogether

About The Joy of Democracy

Hosted by Joy Silver, Chair of the Riverside County Democratic Party in Southern California, this podcast features calls to action, awareness alerts, achievements of candidates, volunteers and activists working to make our society a better, more fair and equitable place to live for all people. The program will feature interviews with people from all walks of life and particularly those actively working to make a difference in California and Riverside County.
