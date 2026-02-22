In this The Joy of Democracy episode’s Money Talk segment, certified financial planner Cyndie Barone breaks down the much-talked-about “no tax on Social Security” claim—and explains why the name may be misleading. She clarifies that the provision is actually a limited income deduction for people age 65 and older, not a true elimination of taxes on Social Security benefits. The conversation explores who qualifies, who does not, and why many retirees were already paying no tax on their benefits. Barone also examines with host Joy Silver the temporary nature of several new tax provisions, noting that many are set to expire in 2028, while certain changes benefiting higher-net-worth households are permanent. Listeners will gain practical insight into how these policies really work and what questions to ask when planning for retirement income and taxes.

Takeaways:

“No tax on Social Security” is described as a misnomer.

The provision is actually a deduction for those 65+.

People taking Social Security before 65 don’t qualify.

Some over 65 qualify even without taking benefits.

Many retirees already paid zero Social Security tax.

The deduction is about $6,000 per eligible person.

Several new tax breaks are scheduled to sunset in 2028.

Estate and gift tax limits were permanently increased.



