The Intersection with Michael Popok

Meidas Media Network
NewsNews Commentary
The Intersection with Michael Popok
  • CHAOS ERUPTS as IRAN RETALIATES
    Trump is getting pressured by the MAGA right including the Proud Boys who are livid with his decision to join the war against Iran, as Iran sends a not so subtle signal that they are ready to bargain, not bomb, their way out of the conflict. Popok looks at new reporting that Iran time of the attack was timed to get Trump's attention, and that they intentionally warned Quatar (and thus the US) before they bombed the US Air force base to minimize damage. But with the MAGA pressure on Trump and an immature and inexperienced Situation Room around him, will Trump take the hint and resolve the dispute, or fire back plunging us deeper into the conflict.
    --------  
    17:34
  • Trump in INTEL DISASTER after Weekend Plan BLOWS UP
    48 hours after dropping bombs on Iran's nuclear facilities and Trump and his Administration still do not know where the Iranian uranium stockpile for nuclear weapons is at present and whether they can get their bomb making program back on line within days. Seems like a pretty big miss for getting the US in a war with Iran if you can' find the Weapons of Mass Destruction nor confirm you destroyed them, and Popok explains it all on his latest Hot take.
    --------  
    13:45
  • Trump GETS SMOKED in COURT as EVIDENCE Gets REJECTED
    What does it mean that a Federal Judge has rejected the Trump DOJ's evidence and has ordered that there are no grounds to hold Kilmar Abrego-- who is presumed innocent-- in pretrial detention subject to his eventual trial on human smuggling charges? Is he going to go free? Popok puts together a new flurry of filings in the case and explains it all in his latest hot take.
    --------  
    19:36
  • Trump Gets SHUTDOWN in the SENATE after MELTDOWN
    The non partisan unelected by all powerful Senate Parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough just saved the Federal Reserve from Trump's attempts to defund it to punish the Fed Reserve Chairman who won't lower interest rates to give Trump cheap money to fix his failing economic policies. Popok takes a look at what she just ruled, why Senate Leaders for MAGA are abandoning Trump, and why Trump can't do a thing about it.
    --------  
    15:39
  • Trump Hit with MAJOR Legal TWIST Over Military Crackdown
    Sure the 9th Circuit stayed part of the case that would put Governor Newsom back in power over California, but can't the federal trial judge continue to decide whether Trump violated the Posse Comitatus Act by using US Marines against Americans? That's a very good question, and Popok gets to the bottom of it on his latest hot take!
    --------  
    13:02

About The Intersection with Michael Popok

The Intersection with Michael Popok is a weekly one-hour podcast focused on trusted, topical commentary exploring how the law intersects with and shapes people’s daily lives—including their Constitutionally protected rights and their civic, economic, and political worlds. The Intersection is hosted and curated by Michael Popok, co-founder of the top-ranked Legal AF podcast and YouTube channel. Popok is one of the most viewed and downloaded independent content creators, with over 50 million monthly downloads and views, and nearly 1 billion views overall. The Intersection was also one of the top-ranked YouTube podcasts in the platform’s newly released podcast rankings, placing in the top two among all legal and political podcasts on YouTube. Drawing on more than 30 years of experience as a renowned national trial lawyer and global corporate executive, Popok makes the law—and its role in our lives—easy to comprehend and entertaining. He teaches his audience, using his unique brand of humor and communication skills honed through years of jury work, to think like a lawyer while learning the secrets of the court system and the craft of lawyering. The result is a refreshing, no-holds-barred show that’s equal parts TED Talk, law school class, insider view of courtroom tactics, and pop culture seminar—all rolled into a one-hour podcast presented by the MeidasTouch Network.
