Prosecutors must soon respond to Bryan Kohberger's request to name an alternate suspect in the Idaho student murders, Sean "Diddy" Combs faces explosive racketeering charges after week three of testimony, and the defense begins laying out it's case in the Karen Read re-trial.

Attorney Richard Lydecker, a former New York prosecutor who served in both the Major Crimes and Major Racketeering Bureaus, breaks down the RICO case against Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Meanwhile, Weinstein's retrial nears closing arguments in Manhattan, and New Englanders are still gripped by fear over 12 mysterious deaths some believe point to a serial killer.

About True Crime Tonight

If you eat, sleep, and breathe true crime, TRUE CRIME TONIGHT is serving up your nightly fix. Five nights a week, KT STUDIOS & iHEART RADIO invite listeners to pull up a seat for an unfiltered look at the biggest cases making headlines, celebrity scandals, and the trials everyone is watching. With a mix of expert analysis, hot takes, and listener call-ins, TRUE CRIME TONIGHT goes beyond the headlines to uncover the twists, turns, and unanswered questions that keep us all obsessed—because, at TRUE CRIME TONIGHT, there’s a seat for everyone. Whether breaking down crime scene forensics, scrutinizing serial killers, or debating the most binge-worthy true crime docs, True Crime Tonight is the fresh, fast-paced, and slightly addictive home for true crime lovers.