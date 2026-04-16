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About The Infected Trilogy

About The Infected Trilogy

About The Infected Trilogy

The Infected Trilogy is a three-book audio fiction series from #1 New York Times bestselling novelist Scott Sigler. "Part Stephen King, part Chuck Palahniuk, INFECTED blends science fiction and horror into a pulpy masterpiece of action, terror, and suspense.” James Rollins, New York Times bestselling author of The Judas Strain and Black Order “INFECTED is a marvel of gonzo, in-your-face, up-to-the-minute terror.” Lincoln Child, New York Times bestselling author of Deep Storm and Death Match "INFECTED is a bucking pulp pony that throws you this way and that, and just when you think you've got your balance, that ole pony bucks the other way. It’s one hell of an exhilarating ride." Joe R. Lansdale, World Horror Convention Grand Master and six-time Bram Stoker Award-winning author of Bubba Ho-Tep and Hap & Leonard SEASON 1: INFECTED Across America, a mysterious disease turns ordinary people into raving murderers who inflict brutal horrors on strangers, themselves, and even their own families. Working under the government’s shroud of secrecy, CIA operative Dew Phillips crisscrosses the country trying in vain to capture a live victim. With only decomposing corpses for clues, CDC epidemiologist Margaret Montoya races to analyze the science behind this deadly pathogen. She learns that these killers all have one thing in common – they’ve been contaminated by a bioengineered parasite, shaped by a complexity far beyond the limits of known science. Meanwhile Perry Dawsey – a hulking former football star now resigned to life as a cubicle-bound desk jockey – awakens one morning to find several mysterious welts growing on his body. Soon Perry finds himself acting and thinking strangely, hearing voices . . . he is infected. The fate of the human race hinges on the bloody war Perry must wage with his own body, because the parasites want something from him, something that goes beyond mere murder. SEASON 2: CONTAGIOUS The brutal epidemic sweeping America is driven not by evolution, but rather by some unknown, malevolent intelligence. Standing against this unimaginable threat is a small group assembled under the strictest secrecy. Hulking former football star Perry Dawsey possesses an unexplainable ability to locate the disease’s hosts. Violent and unpredictable, Dawsey is both the nation’s best hope and a terrifying liability. Hardened CIA veteran Dew Phillips must somehow forge a connection with Perry if they’re going to stand a chance against this maddeningly adaptable opponent. Working with them is Margaret Montoya, a brilliant epidemiologist who fights for a cure even as she reels under the weight of endless horrors. This trio has kept humanity in the game, but when the disease becomes contagious, it triggers a fast countdown to Armageddon. SEASON 3: PANDEMIC To some, Doctor Margaret Montoya is a hero — a brilliant scientist who saved the human race from an alien intelligence determined to exterminate all of humanity. To others, she’s a monster—a mass murderer single-handedly responsible for the worst atrocity ever to take place on American soil. All Margaret knows is that she’s broken. The blood of a million deaths stain her hands. Endless guilt and crippling nightmares chew at her, take pieces of her soul, drown her in self-hatred so crippling she can't salvage her marriage, let alone be even a shadow of the warrior she once was. But Margaret is about to be called into action again. Because before the murderous intelligence was destroyed, it launched one last payload — a soda can–sized container filled with deadly microorganisms that makes humans feed upon their own kind. CREDITS: Presented by Empty Set Entertainment Written by Scott Sigler Narrated by Scott Sigler (S1 & S2) and Phil Gigante (S3) Audio engineering by Steve Riekeberg (SteveRiekeberg.com) Podcast production assistance by Allie Press and Evo Terra of Simpler Media Productions (Simpler.media)