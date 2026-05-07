📖 Written by Galactic Horrors



A research scientist assigned to study a humanoid anomaly believes his team has finally caged the impossible: a figure that appears almost human until it moves, slipping through solid walls while parts of its body lag behind in the material like flesh, bone, and shadow obey separate laws before knitting back together. The lab’s electromagnets seem to pin it into a white observation chamber, but the thing never behaves like a trapped specimen. It watches the staff with a patient, almost evaluative calm, and when the protagonist tracks one of its wall-crossings through sensor telemetry, he catches a glimpse that should be impossible: the entity is somehow standing outside the entire laboratory, looking back in through layers of concrete and steel as if the whole facility were transparent from where it stands.



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All stories, artwork, thumbnails, and animations featured on this channel are original creations of Galactic Horrors. I do not accept or feature submissions from other creators. Unauthorized reproduction, redistribution, or re-uploading of any content from this channel, in any form, is strictly prohibited and constitutes a violation of copyright. Legal action may be taken against any parties found infringing these rights.



📜 Fictional Work Disclaimer



This story is a work of fiction created for entertainment purposes only. The events, characters, and organizations portrayed are entirely fictional, and any references to governmental bodies, entities, or individuals are not intended to represent reality. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or real-life events or organizations is purely coincidental.



#scifi #scifihorror #creepypasta



Disclosure: This episode includes AI-generated elements.

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