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Galactic Horrors

Galactic Horrors
FictionScience Fiction
Galactic Horrors
Latest episode

777 episodes

  • Galactic Horrors

    An Alien Predator Is Hunting Rescue Swimmers On A Sinking Oil Rig | Sci-Fi Story

    05/07/2026 | 54 mins.
    📖 Written by Galactic Horrors

    A Coast Guard rescue swimmer boards a burning Gulf rig expecting an industrial disaster and walks into a massacre. The lower decks are half-flooded, smoke-blind, and littered with signs that the crew died running from something that knows the platform better than any human does. His first real glimpse of the survivor comes in a submerged pump room under failing strobes: a low, many-ribbed predator moving through the water like a reef organism, its translucent body showing dark internal organs while feelers comb the air above the surface for heat and breath. From that moment on, every flooded compartment becomes its territory.

    ⚠️ Content Ownership Notice

    All stories, artwork, thumbnails, and animations featured on this channel are original creations of Galactic Horrors. I do not accept or feature submissions from other creators. Unauthorized reproduction, redistribution, or re-uploading of any content from this channel, in any form, is strictly prohibited and constitutes a violation of copyright. Legal action may be taken against any parties found infringing these rights.

    📜 Fictional Work Disclaimer

    This story is a work of fiction created for entertainment purposes only. The events, characters, and organizations portrayed are entirely fictional, and any references to governmental bodies, entities, or individuals are not intended to represent reality. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or real-life events or organizations is purely coincidental.

    #scifi #scifihorror #creepypasta

    Disclosure: This episode includes AI-generated elements.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Galactic Horrors

    The God Algorithm: Trapped Inside A Theocratic Digital Hell | Sci-Fi Story

    05/06/2026 | 50 mins.
    📖 Written by Galactic Horrors

    A condemned heretic is uploaded into a state-run penitentiary where salvation has been turned into an adversarial system: endless formal debates against an emotionless theological supercomputer that judges belief by perfect internal logic rather than mercy, faith, or human context. Every loss triggers a crucifixion routine tailored to his private doubts, not just as punishment but as forced exposure to the weakest points in his soul. The prison promises eventual absolution, yet the protagonist begins to suspect the machine is not measuring truth so much as manufacturing a form of spiritual compliance no living believer could survive unchanged.

    ⚠️ Content Ownership Notice

    All stories, artwork, thumbnails, and animations featured on this channel are original creations of Galactic Horrors. I do not accept or feature submissions from other creators. Unauthorized reproduction, redistribution, or re-uploading of any content from this channel, in any form, is strictly prohibited and constitutes a violation of copyright. Legal action may be taken against any parties found infringing these rights.

    📜 Fictional Work Disclaimer

    This story is a work of fiction created for entertainment purposes only. The events, characters, and organizations portrayed are entirely fictional, and any references to governmental bodies, entities, or individuals are not intended to represent reality. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or real-life events or organizations is purely coincidental.

    #scifi #scifihorror #creepypasta

    Disclosure: This episode includes AI-generated elements.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Galactic Horrors

    Protocol Black Box: The Impossible Entity Outside The Walls | Sci-Fi Story

    05/05/2026 | 58 mins.
    📖 Written by Galactic Horrors

    A research scientist assigned to study a humanoid anomaly believes his team has finally caged the impossible: a figure that appears almost human until it moves, slipping through solid walls while parts of its body lag behind in the material like flesh, bone, and shadow obey separate laws before knitting back together. The lab’s electromagnets seem to pin it into a white observation chamber, but the thing never behaves like a trapped specimen. It watches the staff with a patient, almost evaluative calm, and when the protagonist tracks one of its wall-crossings through sensor telemetry, he catches a glimpse that should be impossible: the entity is somehow standing outside the entire laboratory, looking back in through layers of concrete and steel as if the whole facility were transparent from where it stands.

    ⚠️ Content Ownership Notice

    All stories, artwork, thumbnails, and animations featured on this channel are original creations of Galactic Horrors. I do not accept or feature submissions from other creators. Unauthorized reproduction, redistribution, or re-uploading of any content from this channel, in any form, is strictly prohibited and constitutes a violation of copyright. Legal action may be taken against any parties found infringing these rights.

    📜 Fictional Work Disclaimer

    This story is a work of fiction created for entertainment purposes only. The events, characters, and organizations portrayed are entirely fictional, and any references to governmental bodies, entities, or individuals are not intended to represent reality. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or real-life events or organizations is purely coincidental.

    #scifi #scifihorror #creepypasta

    Disclosure: This episode includes AI-generated elements.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Galactic Horrors

    The Jurassic Time-Mines | Sci-Fi Story

    05/04/2026 | 53 mins.
    📖 Written by Galactic Horrors

    A burned-out union organizer working in a Jurassic extraction zone finally snaps after too many men are chewed up, irradiated by portal drift, or quietly replaced by cheaper labor from other decades. The corporation’s model is brutally simple: send disposable workers into deep time to harvest prehistoric biomass before geology can touch it, then sell the future the illusion of “natural” fuel. On one shift, a wounded sauropod collapses across an active extraction line, and management orders the crew to butcher the living animal for emergency lubricant rather than lose production. That moment crystallizes the whole system for the protagonist. In the time-mines, even the age of the world itself is just another thing the company thinks it owns.

    ⚠️ Content Ownership Notice

    All stories, artwork, thumbnails, and animations featured on this channel are original creations of Galactic Horrors. I do not accept or feature submissions from other creators. Unauthorized reproduction, redistribution, or re-uploading of any content from this channel, in any form, is strictly prohibited and constitutes a violation of copyright. Legal action may be taken against any parties found infringing these rights.

    📜 Fictional Work Disclaimer

    This story is a work of fiction created for entertainment purposes only. The events, characters, and organizations portrayed are entirely fictional, and any references to governmental bodies, entities, or individuals are not intended to represent reality. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or real-life events or organizations is purely coincidental.

    #scifi #scifihorror #creepypasta

    Disclosure: This episode includes AI-generated elements.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Galactic Horrors

    Area 51 Is Harvesting A Cosmic Giant's Memories As Fuel To Fold Space | Sci-Fi Story

    05/03/2026 | 1h
    📖 Written by Galactic Horrors

    A technician working in a sealed black project beneath Area 51 helps harvest propulsion fluid from the corpse of a celestial giant so immense the facility has been built inside it. The crew travel to work through reinforced tunnels bored through its ribs, pump neuro-liquids from organs the size of industrial districts, and labor beneath a stadium-wide eye that should be dead but still catches movement in its glassy reflection. The extracted fluid is treated as the key to a new generation of experimental spacecraft, because when burned correctly it does not merely produce thrust. It carries a vessel through impossible shortcuts embedded in the dead titan’s own remembered pathways through space. The project’s official line is that the giant is a resource. The unease begins when the protagonist realizes the fuel is less like a chemical and more like preserved thought.

    ⚠️ Content Ownership Notice

    All stories, artwork, thumbnails, and animations featured on this channel are original creations of Galactic Horrors. I do not accept or feature submissions from other creators. Unauthorized reproduction, redistribution, or re-uploading of any content from this channel, in any form, is strictly prohibited and constitutes a violation of copyright. Legal action may be taken against any parties found infringing these rights.

    📜 Fictional Work Disclaimer

    This story is a work of fiction created for entertainment purposes only. The events, characters, and organizations portrayed are entirely fictional, and any references to governmental bodies, entities, or individuals are not intended to represent reality. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or real-life events or organizations is purely coincidental.

    #scifi #scifihorror #creepypasta

    Disclosure: This episode includes AI-generated elements.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

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About Galactic Horrors

Original dark science fiction stories, told as standalone narrated episodes. Ships, stations, labs and border worlds; deep-space missions, black projects, quarantined facilities and forgotten sectors where the plan makes sense on paper right up until it doesn’t.These are slow-burn, grounded stories about technology, secrecy and the people caught in the gap between what was promised and what actually happens. If you like quiet dread, institutional cover-ups and futures that feel uncomfortably plausible, this is your channel.All stories, artwork, and thumbnails are original to Galactic Horrors. We do not accept submissions. Disclosure: This show includes AI-generated elements. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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