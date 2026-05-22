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Sunday Night Lights

Knox McCoy
Comedy FictionFiction
Sunday Night Lights
Latest episode

181 episodes

  • Sunday Night Lights

    29. Psalm 68

    05/22/2026 | 20 mins.
    ABOUT THE SHOW Sunday Night Lights is a serialized audio fictional narrative following Jimmy August, the son of a megachurch legend, as he competes on a reality TV show for the right to lead America's most prominent megachurch. Along the way, he faces the ghost of his father, ridiculous competition challenges, and maybe even the prospect of love. Think audiobook meets book club. READ THE STORY / SUPPORT Read or listen on Substack Get episodes Ad-free AND early here CREDITS Created, written, and narrated by Knox McCoy Voice Performances by: Knox and Ashley McCoy Produced by: Padfoot Productions CONNECT Newsletter + updates: Binge Thinking Email: [email protected] Instagram: @knoxmccoy HOW TO HELP If you're enjoying the show, tap "Follow," leave a quick rating/review, and share the episode on social media. LEGAL © 2025 Padfoot Productions. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction or redistribution is a no-no.
  • Sunday Night Lights

    28. Sabotage

    05/15/2026 | 16 mins.
    ABOUT THE SHOW Sunday Night Lights is a serialized audio fictional narrative following Jimmy August, the son of a megachurch legend, as he competes on a reality TV show for the right to lead America's most prominent megachurch. Along the way, he faces the ghost of his father, ridiculous competition challenges, and maybe even the prospect of love. Think audiobook meets book club. READ THE STORY / SUPPORT Read or listen on Substack Get episodes Ad-free AND early here CREDITS Created, written, and narrated by Knox McCoy Voice Performances by: Knox and Ashley McCoy Produced by: Padfoot Productions CONNECT Newsletter + updates: Binge Thinking Email: [email protected] Instagram: @knoxmccoy HOW TO HELP If you're enjoying the show, tap "Follow," leave a quick rating/review, and share the episode on social media. LEGAL © 2025 Padfoot Productions. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction or redistribution is a no-no.
  • Sunday Night Lights

    27. The Soul of a Rabbit

    05/08/2026 | 14 mins.
    ABOUT THE SHOW Sunday Night Lights is a serialized audio fictional narrative following Jimmy August, the son of a megachurch legend, as he competes on a reality TV show for the right to lead America's most prominent megachurch. Along the way, he faces the ghost of his father, ridiculous competition challenges, and maybe even the prospect of love. Think audiobook meets book club. READ THE STORY / SUPPORT Read or listen on Substack Get episodes Ad-free AND early here CREDITS Created, written, and narrated by Knox McCoy Voice Performances by: Knox and Ashley McCoy Produced by: Padfoot Productions CONNECT Newsletter + updates: Binge Thinking Email: [email protected] Instagram: @knoxmccoy HOW TO HELP If you're enjoying the show, tap "Follow," leave a quick rating/review, and share the episode on social media. LEGAL © 2025 Padfoot Productions. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction or redistribution is a no-no.
  • Sunday Night Lights

    26. The Reddit Conspiracy

    05/01/2026 | 9 mins.
    ABOUT THE SHOW Sunday Night Lights is a serialized audio fictional narrative following Jimmy August, the son of a megachurch legend, as he competes on a reality TV show for the right to lead America's most prominent megachurch. Along the way, he faces the ghost of his father, ridiculous competition challenges, and maybe even the prospect of love. Think audiobook meets book club. READ THE STORY / SUPPORT Read or listen on Substack Get episodes Ad-free AND early here CREDITS Created, written, and narrated by Knox McCoy Voice Performances by: Knox and Ashley McCoy Produced by: Padfoot Productions CONNECT Newsletter + updates: Binge Thinking Email: [email protected] Instagram: @knoxmccoy HOW TO HELP If you're enjoying the show, tap "Follow," leave a quick rating/review, and share the episode on social media. LEGAL © 2025 Padfoot Productions. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction or redistribution is a no-no.
  • Sunday Night Lights

    25. The Voting Results

    04/24/2026 | 16 mins.
    ABOUT THE SHOW Sunday Night Lights is a serialized audio fictional narrative following Jimmy August, the son of a megachurch legend, as he competes on a reality TV show for the right to lead America's most prominent megachurch. Along the way, he faces the ghost of his father, ridiculous competition challenges, and maybe even the prospect of love. Think audiobook meets book club. READ THE STORY / SUPPORT Read or listen on Substack Get episodes Ad-free AND early here CREDITS Created, written, and narrated by Knox McCoy Voice Performances by: Knox and Ashley McCoy Produced by: Padfoot Productions CONNECT Newsletter + updates: Binge Thinking Email: [email protected] Instagram: @knoxmccoy HOW TO HELP If you're enjoying the show, tap "Follow," leave a quick rating/review, and share the episode on social media. LEGAL © 2025 Padfoot Productions. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction or redistribution is a no-no.
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About Sunday Night Lights
A serialized audio fictional narrative following Jimmy August, the son of a megachurch legend, as he competes on a reality TV show for the right to lead America's most prominent megachurch. Along the way, he faces the ghost of his father, ridiculous competition challenges, and maybe even the prospect of love. Think audiobook meets book club.
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Comedy FictionFictionFootballSociety & CultureSportsTV & FilmTV Reviews

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