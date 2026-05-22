ABOUT THE SHOW Sunday Night Lights is a serialized audio fictional narrative following Jimmy August, the son of a megachurch legend, as he competes on a reality TV show for the right to lead America's most prominent megachurch. Along the way, he faces the ghost of his father, ridiculous competition challenges, and maybe even the prospect of love. Think audiobook meets book club. READ THE STORY / SUPPORT Read or listen on Substack Get episodes Ad-free AND early here CREDITS Created, written, and narrated by Knox McCoy Voice Performances by: Knox and Ashley McCoy Produced by: Padfoot Productions CONNECT Newsletter + updates: Binge Thinking Email: [email protected]
Instagram: @knoxmccoy HOW TO HELP If you're enjoying the show, tap "Follow," leave a quick rating/review, and share the episode on social media. LEGAL © 2025 Padfoot Productions. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction or redistribution is a no-no.