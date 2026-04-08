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The House of the Dragon Podcast

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Arts
The House of the Dragon Podcast
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10 episodes

  • The House of the Dragon Podcast

    Fire Will Reign (Season 1) | The House of the Dragon Podcast #10

    09/15/2023 | 50 mins.
    Before we head into 2024, the year of Season 2, let us look at the colossus that was Season 1...



    House of the Dragon, based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, unfolds 200 years prior to the events in Game of Thrones, delving into the compelling saga of House Targaryen, a family with a legacy steeped in dragons and power. As the Targaryens rise to prominence, viewers are treated to a rich narrative exploring their triumphs, tragedies, and internal conflicts. From the conquest of Westeros to the infamous civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, House of the Dragon promises a mesmerizing journey into the intricate history of this iconic family, revealing secrets and fates that shaped the realm's future.



    We have a special request for our listeners. The Topic Archives, a media library created and maintained solely by Australian producer Albert Chessa, needs your support. If you enjoy this podcast, consider donating at ⁠patreon.com/TopicArchives, or tipping at ⁠ko-fi.com/TopicArchives. Leaving a like, sharing, subscribing, and/or reviewing the show on also goes a long way in helping us spread the word and reach more listeners. Thank you for your generosity and continued support.



    gameofthrones.com

    🔥🐉⚔️🏰🧝‍♀️

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  • The House of the Dragon Podcast

    The Black Queen (Season 1, Episode 10 Aftershow) | The House of the Dragon Podcast #9

    10/24/2022 | 37 mins.
    Albert and Ray discuss THAT finale.

    🎙

    The Topic Podcast Network is 100% community-supported and created over many hours, so if you enjoy what we do, please consider donating to ko-fi.com/topicnetwork and joining patreon.com/topicnetwork! Any help would be truly appreciated. Thanks!

    🌎

    Show:
    https://instagram.com/houseofthedragonpodcast
    https://twitter.com/thehotdpodcast
    https://anchor.fm/houseofthedragon

    Network:
    https://instagram.com/topicpodcastnetwork
    https://twitter.com/topicnetwork
    https://anchor.fm/topicnetwork

    Support:
    https://patreon.com/topicnetwork
    https://ko-fi.com/topicnetwork
    https://paypal.me/albertchessaofficial
  • The House of the Dragon Podcast

    The Green Council (Season 1, Episode 9 Aftershow) | The House of the Dragon Podcast #8

    10/17/2022 | 21 mins.
    Albert and Ray discuss Ep. 9. Enjoy!

    🎙

    Join us LIVE on the show via patreon.com/topicnetwork, or send us a shout via ko-fi.com/topicnetwork! We are 100% community-supported and created over many hours, so if you like what we do, we'd greatly appreciate any help. Thanks!

    🎙

    Co-Host:
    https://instagram.com/raymardia

    Official:
    https://instagram.com/houseofthedragonhbo
    https://instagram.com/hbo
    https://instagram.com/gameofthrones

    Show:
    https://instagram.com/hotdpodcast
    https://twitter.com/thehotdpodcast
    https://anchor.fm/houseofthedragon
    https://youtube.com/@hotdpodcast

    Network:
    https://instagram.com/topicpodcastnetwork
    https://twitter.com/topicnetwork
    https://anchor.fm/topicnetwork

    Support:
    https://patreon.com/topicnetwork
    https://ko-fi.com/topicnetwork
    https://paypal.me/albertchessaofficial
  • The House of the Dragon Podcast

    The Lord of the Tides (Season 1, Episode 8 Review) | The House of the Dragon Podcast #7

    10/10/2022 | 45 mins.
    Albert and Ray discuss Ep. 8. Enjoy!

    🎙

    The Topic Podcast Network is a 100% community-supported endeavour created over many hours, so if you do enjoy what we do, please consider liking, sharing, subscribing to and enabling notifications for the show! you can also donate to ko-fi.com/TopicNetwork, or join patreon.com/TopicNetwork for exclusives! Any help would be truly appreciated. Thanks!

    🌎

    Co-Host:
    https://instagram.com/raymardia

    Official:
    https://instagram.com/houseofthedragonhbo
    https://instagram.com/hbo
    https://instagram.com/gameofthrones

    Show:
    https://instagram.com/hotdpodcast
    https://twitter.com/thehotdpodcast
    https://anchor.fm/houseofthedragon
    https://youtube.com/@hotdpodcast

    Network:
    https://instagram.com/topicpodcastnetwork
    https://twitter.com/topicnetwork
    https://anchor.fm/topicnetwork

    Support:
    https://patreon.com/topicnetwork
    https://ko-fi.com/topicnetwork
    https://paypal.me/albertchessaofficial
  • The House of the Dragon Podcast

    Driftmark (Season 1, Episode 7 Review) | The House of the Dragon Podcast #6

    10/04/2022 | 31 mins.
    Albert and Ray discuss Ep. 7. Enjoy!

    🎙

    The Topic Podcast Network is a 100% community-supported endeavour created over many hours, so if you do enjoy what we do, please consider liking, sharing, subscribing to and enabling notifications for the show! you can also donate to ko-fi.com/TopicNetwork, or join patreon.com/TopicNetwork for exclusives! Any help would be truly appreciated. Thanks!

    🌎

    Co-Host:
    https://instagram.com/raymardia

    Official:
    https://instagram.com/houseofthedragonhbo
    https://instagram.com/hbo
    https://instagram.com/gameofthrones

    Show:
    https://instagram.com/hotdpodcast
    https://twitter.com/thehotdpodcast
    https://anchor.fm/houseofthedragon
    https://youtube.com/@hotdpodcast

    Network:
    https://instagram.com/topicpodcastnetwork
    https://twitter.com/topicnetwork
    https://anchor.fm/topicnetwork

    Support:
    https://patreon.com/topicnetwork
    https://ko-fi.com/topicnetwork
    https://paypal.me/albertchessaofficial
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About The House of the Dragon Podcast
Chronicle and archive for House of the Dragon. Part of the Topic Archives, created and curated by Australian producer Albert Chessa on youtube.com/@topicarchives. Support the archives at patreon.com/topicarchives.
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