The House of the Dragon Podcast

Before we head into 2024, the year of Season 2, let us look at the colossus that was Season 1...



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House of the Dragon, based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, unfolds 200 years prior to the events in Game of Thrones, delving into the compelling saga of House Targaryen, a family with a legacy steeped in dragons and power. As the Targaryens rise to prominence, viewers are treated to a rich narrative exploring their triumphs, tragedies, and internal conflicts. From the conquest of Westeros to the infamous civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, House of the Dragon promises a mesmerizing journey into the intricate history of this iconic family, revealing secrets and fates that shaped the realm's future.



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