Chapter VIII: Interior Design (with Aerin Lauder and Alfredo Paredes)
“It’s so important to dream. And people always say, your life starts when your comfort level ends.” - Aerin Lauder
In this chapter of Assouline’s Culture Lounge, we’re learning about interior design with the founder and creative director of global luxury lifestyle brand AERIN, Aerin Lauder, and former Ralph Lauren designer and current founder and creative director behind his namesake studio, Alfredo Paredes. Aerin and Alfredo share what it was like to leave established companies to start their own brands, explain their design processes, and chronicle finding design inspiration in places from Mexico City to the desert.
1:56 - Childhood memories
2:52 - Taking a leap of faith
6:06 - Falling in love with interior design
7:53 - Aerin’s design process
9:55 - Alfredo’s design process
11:02 - Design choices that didn’t work
12:15 - Teddy bears on mannequin heads
12:59 - Favorite rooms at home
14:10 - Finding inspiration in the desert and Mexico City
15:39 - Advice for the next generation of interior designers
16:34 - Memories of Estée Lauder as a grandmother and mentor
Stick around until the end for a fun bit of trivia about the design tricks practiced by ancient Romans.
This episode concludes our first season of Culture Lounge. Thanks to all of you listeners for joining us as we’ve explored different corners of creativity across art, fashion, travel, cuisine, and more.
Thank you as well to all of our guests who shared their time and expertise throughout the season.
We hope you found inspiration, passion, and hopefully knowledge of something new.
For more inspiration and a video version of this chapter, head to Assouline.com, where culture meets luxury.
À la prochaine!
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
21:39
Chapter VII: Cuisine (with Mario Carbone and Jeff Zalaznick)
“Carbone is the show. It's not the dinner before the show.” - Jeff Zalaznick
In this chapter of Assouline’s Culture Lounge, we’re getting a taste of cuisine with renowned chef Mario Carbone and restaurateur Jeff Zalaznick. Mario and Jeff share how a joint love of Italian-American food led to the creation of Carbone, explain how the word “yes” is at the core of what they do, and describe the first meals that sparked their love of cuisine and the last suppers they dream of having.
1:21 - Kindred spirits become business partners
3:09 - Creating Carbone
6:55 - Paying homage to Italian American restaurants
7:40 - Captain Camp: How to serve a table at Carbone
10:50 - Challenging fine dining trends
17:41 - The last suppers
20:34 - The first meal that sparked a love of cuisine
24:30 - Advice for wannabe restaurateurs
Stick around until the end for a fun bit of trivia about the history of rainbow cookies.
For more inspiration and a video version of this chapter, head to Assouline.com, where culture meets luxury.
À bientôt!
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
28:42
Chapter VI: Music (with Angie Martinez and Young Guru)
“What are you passing down? What’s the legacy?” - Young Guru
In this chapter of Assouline’s Culture Lounge, we’re getting lost in the creative minds of one of the most influential radio personalities, Angie Martinez, and one of hip-hop’s most sought-after producers and engineers, Young Guru. Angie and Guru paint a picture of the diversity of the NYC music scene in the ‘90s, describe the curse of making incredible art, and explain why it’s important to learn new tricks.
1:50 - Diversity in ‘90s NYC nightlife
2:59 - Young Guru’s beginnings
5:13 - The pressure and glare of fame
6:06 - Letting your truth guide your art
7:26 - The curse of making an incredible piece of art
8:16 - How the music business has changed
11:30 - Tastemakers vs. algorithms
12:31 - Schooling the next generation
15:03 - The implosion of the music industry
18:23 - Learning new tricks
Musicians mentioned in this episode include JAY-Z, Lauryn Hill, Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Andre 3000, Questlove, Tracey Lee, Brittany Howard, Nonchalant, Rapsody, Reuben Vincent, Rah Digga, and Memphis Bleek.
Stick around until the end for a fun bit of trivia about how JAY-Z recently made history.
For more inspiration and a video version of this chapter, head to Assouline.com, where culture meets luxury.
À bientôt!
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
23:48
Chapter V: Art (with Philippe Ségalot and Judd Tully)
“We tried to bring excitement [at Christie’s], and we could with Contemporary Art because the artists were alive, because the art was challenging.” - Philippe Ségalot
In this chapter of Assouline’s Culture Lounge, we’re dreaming about art with the founder of Ségalot LP and Christie’s former International Head of Contemporary Art, Philippe Ségalot, and the award-winning art critic, journalist, and filmmaker, Judd Tully. Philippe and Judd share what it was like starting in the art business during a market crash, explain how Contemporary Art went from affordable to wildly expensive, and describe a daring, disguised break-in at Art Basel.
2:03 - Who needs Disneyland when there’s a room of Rothkos at MoCA?
5:09 - Entering the art world during a market crash
9:55 - Redefining what Contemporary Art means
11:35 - Paving the way for younger artists and collectors
16:37 - Why Contemporary Art went from affordable to wildly expensive
19:11 - Breaking into Basel in disguise
22:52 - The next art generation
Artists mentioned in this episode include Mark Rothko, Jeff Koons, Cindy Sherman, Charles Ray, Robert Gober, Maurizio Catalan, Roy Lichtenstein, Bob Rauschenberg, Jasper Johns, Picasso, Robert Ryman, Jean Dubuffet, Manet, and Jackson Pollock.
Stick around until the end for a fun bit of trivia about Pop Art’s surprising origins.
For more inspiration and a video version of this chapter, head to Assouline.com, where culture meets luxury.
À bientôt!
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
26:09
Chapter IV: Wine (with Enrico Bernardo and Sébastien Labe)
“It’s more than a job. It’s like a religion or an obsession.” - Sébastien Labe
In this chapter of Assouline’s Culture Lounge, we’re traveling to Paris to learn the nuances of fine wines with 2004’s Best Sommelier of the World, Enrico Bernardo, and executive head sommelier for Cheval Blanc Courchevel and LVMH Hotel Management, Sébastien Labe. Enrico and Sébastien share their favorite sommelier memories, explain how where we come from changes the way we appreciate wine, and predict what’s next for the wine industry.
2:16 - How to pair wine with food
3:22 - Finding emotion in wine
5:08 - Creating special moments for guests with the right wine
6:08 - Sébastien’s most memorable day as a sommelier
10:40 - The first time Enrico realized his talent for recognizing aromas
12:05 - Training your palette
13:24 - Where we come from changes the way we appreciate wine
15:05 - The challenge of Vin Jaune and skin-contact wines
17:34 - Current wine trends and what might come next
22:00 - How food and wine have changed over the past few decades
22:57 - Sommeliers never stop learning
Stick around until the end for a fun bit of trivia about how monks and the British influenced the origins of champagne.
For more inspiration and a video version of this chapter, head to Assouline.com, where culture meets luxury.
À bientôt!
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
For the last 30 years, Assouline has created books at the center of culture and luxury, covering everything from wine and watches, to fashion, lifestyle, travel, and sports. Now, we’re inviting you into our world, through a new and exciting medium. In 8 short chapters curated by Alex Assouline, you’ll find inspiration, passion, and hopefully knowledge of something new.