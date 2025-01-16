Powered by RND
This podcast is about the reality of sex in marriage. The good, the bad, the ugly & the inevitable. Every Monday I am discussing all things intimacy & answering...
  • 219- Herpes, SSRI's & Why Your Spouse has the ICK
    In today’s EP a listener question begs the need for busting the ‘hearsay’ about herpes! HSV-1 is extremely common and instead of shying away were diving in. Another listener writes in to share his doctors suggestion for ED/PE….an SSRI ?!? Why, How and WTF. I am going over the side effects of SSRI’s, why docs use them to treat some sexual disorders and other natural routes you can take! In todays topic of ze hour; ICK’s. If you are in a LTR/marraige you most likely have gotten the ick from your spouse- thats OK. Maybe you are giving them the ick…and you dont even know! I have some ‘gentle’ reminders of what you may be doing to get in your own way inside and outside of the bedroom. Like audio erotica? Join the Patreon.  ASK ANON @ www.thehornyhousewifepodcast.com BlueChew: Get your first month supply FREE using code HOUSEWIFE at www.bluechew.com Sunny Situations: Receive 10% off the couples waterproof sex blanket at sunnysituations.com using code HOUSEWIFE or go to https://www.amazon.com/promocode/A3OP110JHXTJPC Beducated: Go to Beducated.com and use code JORDYN or click here: https://beducate.me/horny2025 to try the entire platform FREE for 24 hours + save $$ on yearly subscription! Feeld: Download the Feeld App in the Apple App Store or in Google Play
    1:30:26
  • 218. Defining "Horny Housewife" & Finding the Energy for Sex
    In today’s EP Jordyn is breaking the stigma on the word “horny” and what it TRULY means to be a “Horny Housewife” Buckle in for listener questions as today we have a “frustrated 50 year old” who desires a more ‘suitable’ erection. Between overcoming the mental battle and the urge to please -how does he combat the thoughts that make him go limp? Another listener is a married woman who wants to WANT to be freaky for her man, but the fact of the matter is after a long day she is tired! Can you relate to your sex life getting stagnant and switching up the same two positions?! Not a rarity in a marriage. Let Jordy hype you up and inspire you to get creative inside AND outside of the bedroom. Beducated: https://beducate.me/bg2502-jordyn use code JORDYN to get 24hours all access to entire platform + save $$$ on yearly subscription! VIIA Hemp: www.VIIAhemp.com use code HOUSEWIFE to get 15% (21+) and if your new a gift of your choice! Bluechew: go to www.bluechew.com and use code HOUSEWIFE to get your first month supply free just pay $5 for shipping! Sunny Situations: Use code HOUSEWIFE to get 10% off your order at https://www.amazon.com/promocode/A3OP110JHXTJPC Butter Wellness: get 30% off your purchase using code HOUSEWIFE at checkout.
    1:07:46
  • 217. Optimizing Foreplay & Ass Play for Beginners
    THH is officially on Youtube!! Tune in (or watch)  to hear why your sex life is probably boring and what to do about it. Why “spit is NOT suffice” -although still hot. The best tips for anal sex beginners (spoiler: we have a journey- it should be a fun journey!) and more in todays episode. If you love listener questions or are into audio erotica…the PATREON is the place for you. BlueChew: Try BlueChew free for a month using code ‘housewife” at checkout-just pay $5 flat for shipping! Go to BlueChew.com to learn more. EveryPlate: Get your first box 50% off + 1 month FREE at Planet Fitness using code Housewifepf at www.Everyplate.com/podcast Butter Wellness: Receive 30% off your Perinium Massager at Butterwellness.com using code “Housewife”. BathMate: Shop at BathMateDirect.com/hornyhousewife and do something for your manhood today! Listener Questions? ASK ANON @ www.thehornyhousewifepodcast.com Subscribe to THH Youtube at www.youtube.com/@THHpod
    1:06:44
  • 216. When your spouse's fantasy ruins your marriage & nipple play 101
    Today let us discuss nipple play, from nipple orgasms (yes in theory we can all have them- both men and women!) to technique mommys got you covered. Todays listener questions are slightly dark and did kinda make my jaw drop but girls gotta do her job. Pretty please make sure you are subscribed to my YOUTUBE channel www.youtube.com/@thhpod Beducated: Get 60% off the yearly pass + try FREE using code JORDYN at https://beducate.me/jordyn25 VIIA HEMP: Get 15% off your purchase using code HOUSEWIFE at VIIAhemp.com BlueChew: Receive your first month supply free using code HOUSEWIFE at bluechew.com Every Plate: get your first box 50% off plus your first month FREE at Planet Fitness by going to everyplate.com/podcast and entering code HOUSEWIFEPF WANT MORE LISTENER Q's?! Audio Erotica Anyone? Ask Anon @ www.thehornyhousewifepodcast.com Advertising [email protected]
    1:19:49
  • 215: Reigniting a lost spark in marriage, the point of therapy and New Years, New Lovers.
    Beducated: Try 24 hours free using code JORDYN at https://beducate.me/pd2450-jordyn + get 60% off the yearly pass. VIIA Hemp: Get 15% off using code HOUSEWIFE at checkout at VIIAhemp.com (21+ only) POPSTAR: Use code HORNYHOUSEWIFE to get 10% off your purchase at popstarlabs.com FOLLOW ME ON IG @thhpod
    50:21

This podcast is about the reality of sex in marriage. The good, the bad, the ugly & the inevitable. Every Monday I am discussing all things intimacy & answering your burning questions about what really goes on behind closed doors. Tune in to hear topics like navigating mismatched libidos, dead bedrooms, dating your spouse and technique tips for both men and women. Your host Jordyn Hakes is about to become your favorite unfiltered, brutally honest big(little?) sister. For all the married people still trying to find pleasure within their marriage, this one is for you. We may be married, by but golly -we are still horny (or want to be!!!) Join me each week for some guaranteed laughs, no sugar coating, sexy tips, story times and the occasional jaw dropping listener question. Watch on youtube.com/@thhpod and Spotify! JOIN THE PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/thehornyhousewifepodcast FOLLOW ME IG- @THHpod Tik Tok @THHpodcast Ask Anon: www.thehornyhousewifepodcast.com. // Advertising/Business Inquiries : [email protected] The Horny Housewife is a proud member of Pleasure Podcasts, a podcast network revolutionizing the conversation around sex and relationships.
