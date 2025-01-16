219- Herpes, SSRI's & Why Your Spouse has the ICK

In today's EP a listener question begs the need for busting the 'hearsay' about herpes! HSV-1 is extremely common and instead of shying away were diving in. Another listener writes in to share his doctors suggestion for ED/PE….an SSRI ?!? Why, How and WTF. I am going over the side effects of SSRI's, why docs use them to treat some sexual disorders and other natural routes you can take! In todays topic of ze hour; ICK's. If you are in a LTR/marraige you most likely have gotten the ick from your spouse- thats OK. Maybe you are giving them the ick…and you dont even know! I have some 'gentle' reminders of what you may be doing to get in your own way inside and outside of the bedroom.