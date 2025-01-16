This podcast is about the reality of sex in marriage. The good, the bad, the ugly & the inevitable. Every Monday I am discussing all things intimacy & answering your burning questions about what really goes on behind closed doors. Tune in to hear topics like navigating mismatched libidos, dead bedrooms, dating your spouse and technique tips for both men and women. Your host Jordyn Hakes is about to become your favorite unfiltered, brutally honest big(little?) sister. For all the married people still trying to find pleasure within their marriage, this one is for you. We may be married, by but golly -we are still horny (or want to be!!!) Join me each week for some guaranteed laughs, no sugar coating, sexy tips, story times and the occasional jaw dropping listener question. Watch on youtube.com/@thhpod and Spotify!
JOIN THE PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/thehornyhousewifepodcast
FOLLOW ME
IG- @THHpod
Tik Tok @THHpodcast
Ask Anon:
www.thehornyhousewifepodcast.com. //
Advertising/Business Inquiries : [email protected]
The Horny Housewife is a proud member of Pleasure Podcasts, a podcast network revolutionizing the conversation around sex and relationships.