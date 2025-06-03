Introducing… The Guest List with Patrick Hicks

I’m really excited to announce a new project I’ve been working on. It’s a video podcast called The Guest List with Patrick Hicks. The first episodes drop next week. In each episode I am sitting down with a guest and together we are going to build a playlist of their life.You will be able to get all of the full episodes here on Substack but you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts and you will be able to listen to the playlists from each guest after every episode! I’ll still be making my regular content but I think this new podcast is going to be really great. I hope you’ll join me for the start of this new adventure! This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit patrickhicks.substack.com/subscribe