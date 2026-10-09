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The Good Ship Illustration

The Good Ship Illustration
ArtsDesign
The Good Ship Illustration
Latest episode

127 episodes

  • The Good Ship Illustration

    Lessons from our 'failures' + Illustration Business Club doors close tonight!

    10/09/2026 | 25 mins.
    This week, you're stuck with Katie and Helen again, answering more of your businessy questions (Tania's back next week! Don't cry! She's coming back, really!)
    RIP to our dear friend and editor Deirdre McDermott of Walker Books, who died recently. Dee was a legend. We don't have the words to do her justice here, but we miss her very very much. 💛  And of course, Smelly Peggy too.
    Timestamps, for the timestamp fans:
    00:00 – Helen and Katie are back
     00:45 – Any consistency hacks? Katie's summer of posting every day
     01:45 – Reposting old posts
     02:45 – When your illustration work 'flops'
     03:30 – Stop when the fun runs out
     04:30 – Illustrator's boob
     06:15 – 2012 washing powder
     08:00 – The rise and pause of Katie's jobs board
     10:45 – Being misunderstood online
     11:45 – "Get over yourself"
     13:00 – Helen's online school visit that didn't quite work
     15:45 – Lessons
     17:00 – Helen's year out
     18:45 – Finding Your Creative Voice
     19:30 – Remembering Deirdre McDermott of Walker Books
    Links mentioned:
    Illustration Business Club: https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/business
    Find Your Creative Voice: Fly Your Freak Flag (with Helen's video about her year out): https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/freak-flag
    Helen's free online school visit: https://www.helenstephens.com/virtual-school-visit
    Walker Books: https://www.walker.co.uk
    Byeeee for now!
    x The Good Ship Illustration (Helen, Katie & Tania)
    p.s. It's the last day! The Illustration Business Club doors close TONIGHT, Friday 9th October, at 10pm UK time. There's an option to pay in 10 smaller instalments, and we'd love to see you in there before they shut. https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/business
    Come and say hello!

    ✏️ @thegoodshipillustration
    🌏 www.thegoodshipillustration.com

    p.s. We love answering your illustration questions. Click here to submit your question for The Good Ship Illustration Podcast 🎙
  • The Good Ship Illustration

    Help! Posting my illustration work makes me cringe 😬

    10/02/2026 | 22 mins.
    This week it's just Helen and Katie here (helloo - Tania was off in Naples eating pizza for us. We were living vicariously through her.)
    Let's get stuck in and answer your excellent questions about marketing your illustration work. 
    "I just don't know where to begin!" and overcoming our arch nemesis: cringe. 
    Plus SLOTH FACTS. You're welcome.
    Timestamps, for the timestamp fans:
    00:00 – Time off is good for you, and good for business
     01:00 – Helen's short, intense work bursts on the latest Salty book
     02:00 – Take the bus
     03:00 – "Where do I start with marketing?"
     04:00 – Trying on hats (and taking them back off)
     04:45 – The creative car and the business car
     06:00 – Brilliant work nobody sees vs brilliant marketing that needs more art car time
     07:00 – Seven ways to get your work in front of picture book publishers
     08:30 – Low-pressure Instagram and the overflowing camera roll
     09:30 – If we were starting again: website, portfolio etc.
     11:00 – Ditch the "aspiring", "wannabe" and "itty bitty" labels
     11:30 – Cringe
     12:45 – Caveman brains
     15:00 – It's not meant to be easy
     16:15 – "How do I get over myself?"
     17:15 – Seeking validation vs showing up to share your goodies
     18:00 – Illustration Business Club doors are open, plus the new 10-pay option
     19:45 – Art Club, sloth ribs and a guinea pig Wild West village
    Links mentioned:
    Illustration Business Club: https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/business
    The Association of Illustrators: https://theaoi.com
    SCBWI British Isles: https://britishisles.scbwi.org
    Northumberland Zoo: https://www.northumberlandzoo.co.uk/
    Byeeee for now!
    x The Good Ship Illustration (Helen, Katie & Tania)
    p.s. Get your illustration business ducks in a row. 🐥 🐥 🐥 The Illustration Business Club doors are open now, with a new option to pay in 10 smaller instalments. 
    We'd love to have you sailing with us! https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/business
    Come and say hello!

    ✏️ @thegoodshipillustration
    🌏 www.thegoodshipillustration.com

    p.s. We love answering your illustration questions. Click here to submit your question for The Good Ship Illustration Podcast 🎙
  • The Good Ship Illustration

    "I hadn't drawn for 21 years" an interview with Jo Overend 🐥

    09/30/2026 | 27 mins.
    Jo Overend is in da house (ship?)
    But first, Illustration Business Club is finally OPEN! It's been over a year since we last flung the doors open and we'd love to have you sailing with us! https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/business
    Jo is an author-illustrator, an OG Good Shipper, and the author and illustrator of Megaduck (her debut picture book with Walker Books) 🐥
    When Jo started out, she hadn't drawn for 21 years. She posted her drawings anyway, eeeeven the ones she didn't like, and sometimes three to five Instagram posts a day (!!!)
    Timestamps:
    00:00 – Hello Jo (and Megaduck, in giant cardboard cutout form)
     00:23 – Megaduck's final artwork is done and handed over to Walker Books
     01:03 – Getting final artwork finished alongside full-on childcare
     01:56 – Setting the goal of a full colour dummy for Bologna
     02:57 – Walking into shops with your prints (terrifying!) and taking the wholesale leap
     03:37 – Why rejection is almost never about you
     05:46 – Katie's human design corner: give people something to say yes or no to
     06:10 – Sending Walker seven more book ideas without waiting for a meeting
     07:01 – Posting real things to agents and publishers, and the "is it worth the stamp?" wobble
     09:13 – Why genuine, thoughtful post gets remembered
     10:10 – Agents and publishers actually WANT your follow-up email
     11:42 – Jo's Illustration Business Club experience
     12:23 – Getting stocked in her favourite shop, and growing into wholesale
     13:12 – Community, competitions, and winning the Picture Hooks mentorship (plus a book deal the same week!)
     14:34 – Tania's "friendly stalking" method for finding art directors
     15:50 – "Have we met?" How Jo's postcards got there before she did
     16:57 – Helen's broccoli theory of being seen
     17:25 – The anonymous egg problem, and why a face (or a logo) builds trust
     18:29 – Jo's advice for scared, shy, overwhelmed illustrators
     19:04 – Not drawing for 21 years, then posting 3 to 5 doodles a day
     22:02 – Megaduck news: US in February, UK in March, and Megaduck 2 on the way
     23:07 – Trying all the little things: kids' workshops, wholesale and more
     24:40 – Keep your radar open
     25:16 – Where to find Jo, plus her Substack and Patreon plans

    Links mentioned:
    • Jo's website: https://www.jooverendillustration.com/
    • Jo on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joverendillustration/
    • Jo's Substack: https://jooverendillustration.substack.com/
    • Megaduck (US edition): https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/835922/megaduck-by-jo-overend-illustrated-by-jo-overend/
    • Picture Hooks: https://www.picturehooks.org.uk/
    Byeeee for now!
     x The Good Ship Illustration (Helen, Katie & Tania)
     p.s. Soooo much of what Jo talks about here ties in v well with what's inside Illustration Business Club. The doors are open right now and we'd love to have you in there with us! https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/business
    Come and say hello!

    ✏️ @thegoodshipillustration
    🌏 www.thegoodshipillustration.com

    p.s. We love answering your illustration questions. Click here to submit your question for The Good Ship Illustration Podcast 🎙
  • The Good Ship Illustration

    Do I need loads of followers to get illustration work?

    09/26/2026 | 43 mins.
    Fancy getting into your business car for a bit? Illustration Business Club doors are open until 9th October 2026, and you get lifetime access, so you can go at your own pace (pudding first, broccoli later). We'd love to have you sailing with us https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/business
    ///
    We recorded this podcast LIVE on Instagram on Friday! (So please excuse the audio if it doesn't sound 100%) Anyways, here's the replay. Katie and Helen had a nice 'n' friendly illustration business Q&A, answering your questions as they came flying in. If we missed your question, it's nothing personal! We're doing another live Q&A next Friday too over on our Instagram @thegoodshipillustration so do come along and ask your question again :)  https://www.instagram.com/thegoodshipillustration/
    Half-arse is better than no-arse.
    Timestamps, for the timestamp fans:
    00:00 – Welcome to our live Q&A podcast
     01:50 – Should you keep your children's and grown-up work on separate Instagram accounts?
     03:15 – Illustration Business Club doors, early birds and payment plans
     04:30 – Organising your website when you've got lots of income streams
     05:30 – SEO, long-tail keywords and lying down in the middle of the road
     08:45 – What are publishers looking for in a portfolio?
     12:00 – Do you need a big social media following to get started?
     14:00 – Where to start with licensing
     17:30 – How to say no when friends want you to illustrate their book
     21:45 – Should you approach an agent or go straight to publishers?
     23:30 – Instagram is not your portfolio (and half-arse is better than no arse)
     25:30 – Does business stuff apply to fine art too?
     27:15 – Your creative car and your business car
     30:00 – Working for free, "exposure" and being paid in lobsters
     30:45 – How do you stay invested in a picture book idea all the way through?
     34:00 – Pricey website hosting vs the cheaper option
     35:45 – Dealing with the newbie beginner scaries
     38:00 – When getting paid makes you tighten up
     40:00 – Structuring your days, Helen's birthday card trick and not doing a Father Ted
     43:15 – Do the fun thing first (an idiot with momentum always wins)
    Links mentioned:
    Illustration Business Club: https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/business
    Tania's Good Ship Illustration podcast episode with Margo Tantau on licensing from 2 weeks ago: https://pod.link/1526470404/episode/QnV6enNwcm91dC0xOTgxNTM1Nw
    Anchoring Your Ideas So They Don't Fizzle Out (We looked into this and it's inside the Picture Book Course, not a freebie sorry!) https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/PB
    Good Ship freebies for picture book makers and illustrators: https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/freebies
    Louise Lockhart, The Printed Peanut: https://theprintedpeanut.co.uk/
    Jonny Hannah: https://www.instagram.com/darktownresident/
    Catherine Rayner: https://www.catherinerayner.co.uk/
    Jessica Hische's "Should I Work For Free?" flowchart: https://www.creativebloq.com/news/should-you-work-for-free-jessica-hische
    Byeeee for now!
     x The Good Ship Illustration (Helen, Katie & Tania)
    Come and say hello!

    ✏️ @thegoodshipillustration
    🌏 www.thegoodshipillustration.com

    p.s. We love answering your illustration questions. Click here to submit your question for The Good Ship Illustration Podcast 🎙
  • The Good Ship Illustration

    Marketing *without* social media as an illustrator. Is it possible? (Illustration Business Club doors now open!) 🎉🎉🎉

    09/25/2026 | 25 mins.
    This week, we're back at the kitchen table after the summer holidays, and the doors to Illustration Business Club are officially OPEN! Wahoooo 🎉
    A quick catch-up first: Katie trying to not-work for six whole weeks, and Tania's summer spent changing her work on a big museum project. 
    Then there's a nice big juicy question from a listener: can you market yourself without social media if you really hate filming yourself? 
    Timestamps, for the timestamp fans:
    00:00 – Doors are open! IBC, the new 10-pay option and the early bird pricing workshop
     01:15 – Back for autumn: summer holidays, Berlin playgrounds and trying not to work
     02:45 – Tania's summer project and changing her work
     04:15 – Keeping an eye on creative funding locally
     05:30 – Why the Business Course became Illustration Business Club
     06:45 – Key dates: early birds, the introvert-friendly marketing workshop and the 12th October kick-off
     08:00 – What's inside: licensing, rights, extra income streams and expert guests
     09:15 – "What even is live illustration?" and illustration as a business
     11:00 – Listener question: can you market yourself without social media?
     11:45 – Life before Instagram
     13:30 – Tweeting your work vs trudging round art directors
     15:00 – Physical mailers
     16:30 – Why niching down makes marketing (and SEO) soooo much easier
     17:45 – Social media is not a work-getter
     18:45 – Tania's maps: letting the work do the marketing
     20:30 – Good work first, then word of mouth
     22:30 – Speaking your clients' language
     23:30 – SEO for beginners, starring Tania
    Links mentioned:
    Illustration Business Club: https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/business
    The Good Ship on Instagram (for Art Club): https://www.instagram.com/thegoodshipillustration/
    Introvert-friendly marketing workshop: https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/shy
    Byeeee for now!
    x The Good Ship Illustration (Helen, Katie & Tania)
    p.s. The Illustration Business Club doors are open now! Join by midday on Wednesday 30th September and you're an early bird, which means you get a seat at our live pricing workshop with all three of us at 1pm that day (it's recorded too). There's a new option to pay in 10 smaller instalments, and the doors close on Friday 9th October at 10pm UK time. 
    We'd love to see you in there! 
    https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/business
    p.p.s. A few dates for your diary:
    ✏️ Monday 28th September, 12.30pm UK: Art Club, #walktoseeprepare (more page prep, then drawing over the top)
    ✏️ Monday 5th October, 12.30pm UK: Art Club, starting a brand new #walktosee challenge for October
    💌 Wednesday 7th October, 1pm UK: free introvert-friendly marketing workshop, camera off allowed: [NEEDS SIGNUP LINK]
    https://www.instagram.com/thegoodshipillustration/
    Come and say hello!

    ✏️ @thegoodshipillustration
    🌏 www.thegoodshipillustration.com

    p.s. We love answering your illustration questions. Click here to submit your question for The Good Ship Illustration Podcast 🎙
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About The Good Ship Illustration
Welcome to The Good Ship Illustration - the podcast for illustrators who are quietly working away in their sketchbooks thinking… “is it just me?”…it’s not just you!We’re Helen Stephens, Katie Chappell and Tania Willis - three full-time illustrators from three different corners of the industry (and three different age brackets ). We live in the same seaside town in the UK and started having cuppas and chats… and accidentally became illustration agony aunts.Now we record those chats for you! We answer your questions about confidence, tricky clients, pricing your work, creative block, picture books, publishing, and everything in between.✨ New episodes every Friday. ✨Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, and do send us your questions!P.s. Fancy some freebies? Head to thegoodshipillustration.com for colour workshops, picture book templates, and other treats.Byeeee for now! x The Good Ship Illustration (Helen, Katie & Tania)🚢🚢🚢
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