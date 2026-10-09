Fancy getting into your business car for a bit? Illustration Business Club doors are open until 9th October 2026, and you get lifetime access, so you can go at your own pace (pudding first, broccoli later). We'd love to have you sailing with us https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/business

///

We recorded this podcast LIVE on Instagram on Friday! (So please excuse the audio if it doesn't sound 100%) Anyways, here's the replay. Katie and Helen had a nice 'n' friendly illustration business Q&A, answering your questions as they came flying in. If we missed your question, it's nothing personal! We're doing another live Q&A next Friday too over on our Instagram @thegoodshipillustration so do come along and ask your question again :) https://www.instagram.com/thegoodshipillustration/

Half-arse is better than no-arse.

Timestamps, for the timestamp fans:

00:00 – Welcome to our live Q&A podcast

01:50 – Should you keep your children's and grown-up work on separate Instagram accounts?

03:15 – Illustration Business Club doors, early birds and payment plans

04:30 – Organising your website when you've got lots of income streams

05:30 – SEO, long-tail keywords and lying down in the middle of the road

08:45 – What are publishers looking for in a portfolio?

12:00 – Do you need a big social media following to get started?

14:00 – Where to start with licensing

17:30 – How to say no when friends want you to illustrate their book

21:45 – Should you approach an agent or go straight to publishers?

23:30 – Instagram is not your portfolio (and half-arse is better than no arse)

25:30 – Does business stuff apply to fine art too?

27:15 – Your creative car and your business car

30:00 – Working for free, "exposure" and being paid in lobsters

30:45 – How do you stay invested in a picture book idea all the way through?

34:00 – Pricey website hosting vs the cheaper option

35:45 – Dealing with the newbie beginner scaries

38:00 – When getting paid makes you tighten up

40:00 – Structuring your days, Helen's birthday card trick and not doing a Father Ted

43:15 – Do the fun thing first (an idiot with momentum always wins)

Links mentioned:

Illustration Business Club: https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/business

Tania's Good Ship Illustration podcast episode with Margo Tantau on licensing from 2 weeks ago: https://pod.link/1526470404/episode/QnV6enNwcm91dC0xOTgxNTM1Nw

Anchoring Your Ideas So They Don't Fizzle Out (We looked into this and it's inside the Picture Book Course, not a freebie sorry!) https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/PB

Good Ship freebies for picture book makers and illustrators: https://www.thegoodshipillustration.com/freebies

Louise Lockhart, The Printed Peanut: https://theprintedpeanut.co.uk/

Jonny Hannah: https://www.instagram.com/darktownresident/

Catherine Rayner: https://www.catherinerayner.co.uk/

Jessica Hische's "Should I Work For Free?" flowchart: https://www.creativebloq.com/news/should-you-work-for-free-jessica-hische

Byeeee for now!

x The Good Ship Illustration (Helen, Katie & Tania)

Come and say hello!



✏️ @thegoodshipillustration

🌏 www.thegoodshipillustration.com



p.s. We love answering your illustration questions. Click here to submit your question for The Good Ship Illustration Podcast 🎙