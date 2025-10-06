Powered by RND
Technology
The Exit - Presented By Flippa
  • From Startup to Coca-Cola and Back Again: The Full-Circle Journey of ZICO Founder Mark Rampolla
    Want a quick estimate of how much your business is worth? With our free valuation calculator, answer a few questions about your business, and you’ll get an immediate estimate of the value of your business. You might be surprised by how much you can get for it: https://flippa.com/exit -- In this episode of The Exit, Mark Rampolla, founder of ZICO Coconut Water and co-founder of GroundForce Capital, unpacks one of the most fascinating comeback stories in consumer brand history. Mark shares how he went from being a Peace Corps volunteer in Central America to launching ZICO, scaling it into a household name, and ultimately selling to Coca-Cola. He breaks down what it was like to negotiate with one of the world’s biggest corporations, why timing and category positioning were everything, and how he structured a deal that protected both his vision and the company’s future. Then came the twist. When Coca-Cola offloaded over 200 brands during COVID, Mark bought ZICO back, reigniting the very company he had built from scratch. Now, with GroundForce Capital, he’s helping the next generation of founders build sustainable, purpose-driven businesses ready for exit. This is a must-listen episode for entrepreneurs looking to understand what makes a brand acquisition-worthy, how to negotiate from a position of strength, and how to know when it’s time to sell (or buy back). -- Mark Rampolla is a visionary entrepreneur, investor, and author dedicated to empowering mission-driven leaders and building businesses with purpose. As co-founder and co-managing partner of GroundForce Capital, he helps bold founders scale companies that create lasting impact. He previously founded ZICO Coconut Water, pioneering the multibillion-dollar coconut water category and selling the brand to Coca-Cola before famously buying it back. Over his career, Mark has invested in more than 100 companies, served on over 20 boards, raised over $1 billion in capital, and generated over $5 billion in enterprise value. A former Peace Corps volunteer and corporate executive, he is the author of High-Hanging Fruit as well as the soon to be released An Entrepreneur’s Guide to Freedom, and continues to inspire entrepreneurs to break free from constraints and lead with true freedom. Websites - https://www.groundforcecapital.com/ - https://www.markrampolla.co/ Pre-order his book - https://a.co/d/3c5nOSD -- The Exit—Presented By Flippa: A 30-minute podcast featuring expert entrepreneurs who have been there and done it. The Exit talks to operators who have bought and sold a business. You’ll learn how they did it, why they did it, and get exposure to the world of exits, a world occupied by a small few, but accessible to many. To listen to the podcast or get daily listing updates, click on flippa.com/the-exit-podcast/
    26:00
  • Parenting, Pivots, and a $40M Disney Deal: Rufus Griscom’s Exit Story
    Want a quick estimate of how much your business is worth? With our free valuation calculator, answer a few questions about your business, and you’ll get an immediate estimate of the value of your business. You might be surprised by how much you can get for it: https://flippa.com/exit -- In this episode of The Exit, Rufus Griscom, co-founder of Nerve, Babble, and Next Big Idea Club, shares his journey from book editor to serial entrepreneur with three startups and a blockbuster exit to Disney. Rufus launched Nerve.com in the late ’90s, followed by spin-offs that were culturally significant but financially challenging. Those hard lessons shaped his disciplined approach to Babble, the parenting platform he built with his wife in 2007. Babble tapped into the emerging mom-blogging movement, growing to 10M monthly uniques and a $10M revenue run rate, becoming the leading parenting site of its time. Determined to secure a strong outcome, Rufus identified five likely acquirers early and built trust over years, consistently hitting milestones and proving growth. That strategy paid off when Disney acquired Babble for a reported $40M, after Rufus successfully negotiated a 25% bump over their initial offer and minimized reliance on earnouts. He emphasizes selling on momentum, building relationships with the right stakeholders, and being radically honest about challenges. Today, Rufus runs the Next Big Idea Club with Malcolm Gladwell, Adam Grant, Susan Cain, and Daniel Pink, delivering the most important new ideas to a fast-changing world. -- Rufus Griscom is a serial entrepreneur and media innovator who has founded and scaled multiple influential companies at the intersection of culture and technology. He launched Nerve.com in 1997, pioneering frank conversations about relationships and culture, before selling it in 2007. He went on to co-found Babble, a groundbreaking parenting platform acquired by Disney in 2011, where he continued as VP of Media. Today, he is the founder and CEO of The Next Big Idea Club, a learning platform and book club featuring thought leaders like Malcolm Gladwell, Susan Cain, Adam Grant, and Daniel Pink, dedicated to spreading transformative ideas. Widely recognized for his TED Talks and writing, Griscom brings decades of experience building communities, driving acquisitions, and shaping how big ideas reach the world. Website - https://nextbigideaclub.com/ -- The Exit—Presented By Flippa: A 30-minute podcast featuring expert entrepreneurs who have been there and done it. The Exit talks to operators who have bought and sold a business. You’ll learn how they did it, why they did it, and get exposure to the world of exits, a world occupied by a small few, but accessible to many. To listen to the podcast or get daily listing updates, click on flippa.com/the-exit-podcast/
    33:12
  • Blake Hutchison on AI, Cross-Border Deals & the Future of Digital M&A
    Want a quick estimate of how much your business is worth? With our free valuation calculator, answer a few questions about your business, and you’ll get an immediate estimate of the value of your business. You might be surprised by how much you can get for it: https://flippa.com/exit -- In this episode of The Exit, Flippa CEO Blake Hutchison shares how digital M&A is evolving, and why Flippa is thriving despite global deal volumes falling. Blake reveals how Flippa achieved 36% growth while the wider market shrank, explains why ecommerce is roaring back, and dives into the launch of Lauren AI, Flippa’s groundbreaking AI-powered deal sourcing and outreach tool. From helping buyers define hyper-precise mandates to unlocking off-market opportunities, Lauren AI is designed to bridge the gap between entrepreneurs and investors in smarter, more secure ways. Blake also unpacks key trends shaping the industry: the rise of AI-native businesses as one of the most sought-after asset types, the global nature of dealmaking with 83% of Flippa’s transactions now cross-border, and why today’s online businesses are stronger than ever thanks to better tools and technology. Whether you’re a founder considering an exit or a buyer searching for the next big opportunity, this episode offers a front-row seat to the future of digital acquisitions. -- Blake Hutchison is the Chief Executive Officer of Flippa, the online marketplace that enables buying and selling of websites, apps, stores, and digital businesses. Since taking the helm in late 2018 as a turnaround CEO, Blake has driven Flippa’s growth and led a global team focused on empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners to exit on their terms and own their future. Flippa - https://flippa.com/ -- The Exit—Presented By Flippa: A 30-minute podcast featuring expert entrepreneurs who have been there and done it. The Exit talks to operators who have bought and sold a business. You’ll learn how they did it, why they did it, and get exposure to the world of exits, a world occupied by a small few, but accessible to many. To listen to the podcast or get daily listing updates, click on flippa.com/the-exit-podcast/
    30:51
  • Timing, Focus, and Bold Moves: How Divya Gugnani Builds and Sells Businesses
    Want a quick estimate of how much your business is worth? With our free valuation calculator, answer a few questions about your business, and you’ll get an immediate estimate of the value of your business. You might be surprised by how much you can get for it: https://flippa.com/exit -- In this episode of The Exit, serial entrepreneur and investor Divya Gugnani, founder and CEO of 5 Senses, unpacks her journey from Goldman Sachs to co-founding five companies and selling three, including Send the Trend to QVC. With a background in finance and private equity, Divya attributes her entrepreneurial staying power to strong cash management and a focus on fundamentals. She shares lessons from building early ventures, from auto parts to culinary media, and how creating hyper-personalized shopping experiences led to her fastest success, selling Send the Trend just 11 months after raising funding. Time at QVC gave her valuable insights into product storytelling, ultimately inspiring her to launch beauty brand Wander Beauty, which became her third successful exit. Divya’s exit advice is clear: get your house in order early (books, legal, taxes), know what you want from a deal, and hire strong operators so you can focus on the sale process. She emphasizes selling on the upswing when growth and profitability are aligned, creating competition among buyers, and avoiding short-term revenue plays that dilute brand value. Today, Divya shares her entrepreneurial lessons and AI insights via TikTok, continuing to inspire founders globally. -- Divya Gugnani is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and author with over 20 years of experience building and backing businesses. She is the Founding Partner of Concept to Co., investing in 80+ companies, and the Founder & CEO of 5 SENS, a fine fragrance brand. Previously, she co-founded Wander Beauty, later acquired by Nameless CPG, and Send the Trend, acquired by QVC. Divya began her career in finance at Goldman Sachs, Investcorp, and FirstMark Capital before becoming an “accidental entrepreneur.” Featured widely in top media outlets, she is also the author of Sexy Women Eat, and regularly mentors founders and lectures at leading universities. She holds a B.S. from Cornell, an MBA from Harvard, and trained at the French Culinary Institute. Website - https://5sens.co/ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@dgugnani -- The Exit—Presented By Flippa: A 30-minute podcast featuring expert entrepreneurs who have been there and done it. The Exit talks to operators who have bought and sold a business. You’ll learn how they did it, why they did it, and get exposure to the world of exits, a world occupied by a small few, but accessible to many. To listen to the podcast or get daily listing updates, click on flippa.com/the-exit-podcast/
    27:54
  • Think Big, Exit Smart: Ingrid Vanderveldt’s Playbook for Entrepreneurs
    Want a quick estimate of how much your business is worth? With our free valuation calculator, answer a few questions about your business, and you’ll get an immediate estimate of the value of your business. You might be surprised by how much you can get for it: https://flippa.com/exit -- In this episode of The Exit, Ingrid Vanderveldt, serial entrepreneur, investor, and founder of EBW Worldwide, shares how mentorship and a bold vision shaped her journey from the dotcom boom to building a platform to empower one billion women. Inspired by Michael Dell’s rise, Ingrid built one of the first personalization algorithms for the web, exited multiple ventures, and became Dell’s first Entrepreneur-in-Residence, where she helped create a $250M fund and drove nearly $1B in new business. Ingrid opens up about the confidence gap holding many women back from accessing capital, recounting how she launched a $100M fund for women and initially received no applicants — a turning point that fueled her mission to close systemic gaps. Her advice for founders preparing for an exit: define your ideal outcome early, build a “ride-or-die” support team (lawyers, accountants, mentors), and keep your paperwork tight to avoid last-minute deal risks. Today, Ingrid is focused on EBW-1, a patented tech platform using AI to deliver personalized education, access to capital, and community for entrepreneurs worldwide — helping them scale, negotiate, and exit with confidence. -- Ingrid Vanderveldt is a self-made tech entrepreneur, investor, and media personality who serves as Founder and CEO of Vanderveldt Global Investments, EBW (Empowering a Billion Women), EBW Cares Distributors, and Ingrid Vanderveldt LLC. A former Dell Entrepreneur-in-Residence who built a $250M business segment and launched the Dell Innovators Credit Fund, she now focuses on advancing women globally through access to mobile tools, mentoring, and capital. Recognized as Fast Company’s #1 “Superconnector” and honored with the Forbes & Northwestern Mutual Entrepreneur in Excellence Award, Ingrid is a sought-after speaker and strategist for startups and global brands, bridging corporations, women, and entrepreneurs to drive ROI and impact. She has hosted CNBC’s American Made, been featured in top media outlets worldwide, and holds a Master’s in Architecture from SCAD and an MBA in Entrepreneurship from UT Austin. Websites: https://ebw.one/ - https://ingridvanderveldt.com/ -- The Exit—Presented By Flippa: A 30-minute podcast featuring expert entrepreneurs who have been there and done it. The Exit talks to operators who have bought and sold a business. You’ll learn how they did it, why they did it, and get exposure to the world of exits, a world occupied by a small few, but accessible to many. To listen to the podcast or get daily listing updates, click on flippa.com/the-exit-podcast/
    32:20

About The Exit - Presented By Flippa

The Exit - Presented By Flippa: A 30-minute podcast featuring expert entrepreneurs who have been there and done it. The Exit talks to operators who have bought and sold a business. You’ll learn how they did it, why they did it, and get exposure to the world of exits, a world occupied by a small few, but accessible to many. To listen to the podcast or get daily listing updates, click on https://flippa.com/the-exit-podcast/
