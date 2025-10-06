From Startup to Coca-Cola and Back Again: The Full-Circle Journey of ZICO Founder Mark Rampolla

In this episode of The Exit, Mark Rampolla, founder of ZICO Coconut Water and co-founder of GroundForce Capital, unpacks one of the most fascinating comeback stories in consumer brand history. Mark shares how he went from being a Peace Corps volunteer in Central America to launching ZICO, scaling it into a household name, and ultimately selling to Coca-Cola. He breaks down what it was like to negotiate with one of the world's biggest corporations, why timing and category positioning were everything, and how he structured a deal that protected both his vision and the company's future. Then came the twist. When Coca-Cola offloaded over 200 brands during COVID, Mark bought ZICO back, reigniting the very company he had built from scratch. Now, with GroundForce Capital, he's helping the next generation of founders build sustainable, purpose-driven businesses ready for exit. This is a must-listen episode for entrepreneurs looking to understand what makes a brand acquisition-worthy, how to negotiate from a position of strength, and how to know when it's time to sell (or buy back). -- Mark Rampolla is a visionary entrepreneur, investor, and author dedicated to empowering mission-driven leaders and building businesses with purpose. As co-founder and co-managing partner of GroundForce Capital, he helps bold founders scale companies that create lasting impact. He previously founded ZICO Coconut Water, pioneering the multibillion-dollar coconut water category and selling the brand to Coca-Cola before famously buying it back. Over his career, Mark has invested in more than 100 companies, served on over 20 boards, raised over $1 billion in capital, and generated over $5 billion in enterprise value. A former Peace Corps volunteer and corporate executive, he is the author of High-Hanging Fruit as well as the soon to be released An Entrepreneur's Guide to Freedom, and continues to inspire entrepreneurs to break free from constraints and lead with true freedom. Websites - https://www.groundforcecapital.com/ - https://www.markrampolla.co/ Pre-order his book - https://a.co/d/3c5nOSD -- The Exit—Presented By Flippa: A 30-minute podcast featuring expert entrepreneurs who have been there and done it. The Exit talks to operators who have bought and sold a business. You'll learn how they did it, why they did it, and get exposure to the world of exits, a world occupied by a small few, but accessible to many. To listen to the podcast or get daily listing updates, click on flippa.com/the-exit-podcast/