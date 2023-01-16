What if someone close to you just … vanished one day? That happens to tens of thousands of families a year in Japan, and it happened to Jake Adelstein, too, ba... More

What if someone close to you just … vanished one day? That happens to tens of thousands of families a year in Japan, and it happened to Jake Adelstein, too, ba... More

Jake and Shoko leave Tokyo to go to a big-shot detective school in Sapporo. They learn how to solve missing persons cases — from some of the best detectives in Japan. Subscribe to The Binge to get all episodes of The Evaporated: Gone with the Gods, ad-free right now. Click ‘try free’ at the top of the Evaporated: Gone with the Godsshow page on Apple Podcasts to start your free trial or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts. A Campside Media & Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from SonyMusic Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Tiphaine Veron, a French tourist, went missing in 2018. Understanding the circumstances around her disappearance –and the lasting ripple effect of the investigation–leads Jake and Shoko to Nikko. Subscribe to The Binge to get all episodes of The Evaporated: Gone with the Gods, ad-free right now. Click ‘try free’ at the top of the Evaporated: Gone with the Godsshow page on Apple Podcasts to start your free trial or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts. A Campside Media & Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from SonyMusic Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

A series of evaporations on the western coastline of Japan eluded families and investigators for nearly 25 years. One theory – international espionage. Subscribe to The Binge to get all episodes of The Evaporated: Gone with the Gods, ad-free right now. Click ‘try free’ at the top of the Evaporated: Gone with the Godsshow page on Apple Podcasts to start your free trial or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts. A Campside Media & Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from SonyMusic Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

One mystery is solved – Morimoto is alive. But finding him raises a question: Do those who disappear to start a new life have the right to stay missing? Subscribe to The Binge to get all episodes of The Evaporated: Gone with the Gods, ad-free right now. Click ‘try free’ at the top of the Evaporated: Gone with the Godsshow page on Apple Podcasts to start your free trial or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts. A Campside Media & Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from SonyMusic Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

From the award winning CONmunity Podcasts comes, Conning the CON, Klooghless The Long CON and Stop The Killing. Conning the CON: What would you do if you discovered your boyfriend was a serial conman? Would you hit record and turn the table on the conman? Klooghless The Long CON: Meet Barry Kloogh - authorised Financial Advisor… and rapist of retirements. With 81 victims and $16 million dollars gone west, find out how Barry Kloogh groomed a town for almost 40 years. You will be left asking yourself how long until you really know and trust someone? A week, a month …..40 years? Stop The Killing: Former head of the FBI’s Active Shooter Program, Katherine Schweit opens up the case files on some of the most horrific mass shootings in the US. and globally. We all hold the key to stop mass shootings - would you know what to do? Search Conning The CON, Klooghless The Long Con and Stop The Killing on all your usual listening platforms now. And follow @conmunitypodcasts on instagram to be find more podcasts with purpose. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About The Evaporated: Gone with the Gods

What if someone close to you just … vanished one day? That happens to tens of thousands of families a year in Japan, and it happened to Jake Adelstein, too, back in 2018 — when his accountant disappeared, just before tax day. Adelstein, the author of Tokyo Vice, and co-host Shoko Plambeck go in search of that missing accountant, and take us on a journey into the fascinating and bizarre world of Japan’s johatsu, or “evaporated” people. Want the full story? Unlock all episodes of The Evaporated: Gone with the Gods ad-free right now by subscribing to The Binge – All Episodes. All at Once. Plus, you’ll unlock brand new stories, dropping every month—that’s all episodes, all at once, all ad-free. Just click ‘Subscribe’ on the top of The Evaporated: Gone with the Gods show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you listen. A Campside Media & Sony Music Entertainment production. Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts.