Glass Animals - honest songwriting, conjuring thunder & fear of cows
Abbie McCarthy is in conversation with Dave Bayley, the frontman of critically acclaimed band Glass Animals to get all the details on their latest album 'I Love You So F***ing Much' and their other eras so far. In this episode Dave and Abbie discuss the band's beginnings, record-breaking song 'Heatwaves', having an existential crisis, feeling empowered by their fans to write more candidly and creating in the middle of the night.Music produced by JMAC, Freddy Sheed & Rich Zbaraski.The Eras Podcast is a Good Karma Production, recorded at Metropolis Studios.Follow us:Instagram @theeraspodcastuk @abbiejmccarthyTikTok @theeraspodcast @abbie__mccarthy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:01:31
Tom Walker - overnight success, falling back in love with music & service stations
Abbie McCarthy sits down with singer songwriter Tom Walker to chat indepth about his latest album 'I Am' and his other eras to date.In this episode Tom and Abbie discuss developing his singing voice, scrapping a whole album and starting again, nearly falling out with his record label, his defining song 'Leave a Light On' and keeping things as truthful as possible. Music produced by JMAC, Freddy Sheed & Rich Zbaraski.The Eras Podcast is a Good Karma Production, recorded at Metropolis Studios.Follow us:Instagram @theeraspodcastuk @abbiejmccarthyTikTok @theeraspodcast @abbie__mccarthy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
52:19
Pale Waves - queer celebration, maturing musically & a broken back
Abbie McCarthy sits down with Heather Baron-Gracie, the lead singer of Manchester band Pale Waves to delve into the band's latest album 'Smitten' and their other eras so far.In this conversation Heather and Abbie discuss the strong connection with their fans, having Matty Healy from The 1975 as a mentor and refining the Pale Waves sound. Music produced by JMAC, Freddy Sheed & Rich Zbaraski.The Eras Podcast is a Good Karma Production, recorded at Metropolis Studios.Follow us:Instagram @theeraspodcastuk @abbiejmccarthyTikTok @theeraspodcast @abbie__mccarthy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
46:53
Nina Nesbitt - being a label boss, manifesting & bad karaoke
Abbie McCarthy chats indepth with Scottish singer songwriter Nina Nesbitt about her latest album 'Mountain Music' and her other eras so far.In this conversation Nina and Abbie discuss Nina being championed by Taylor Swift, starting her own label Apple Tree Records, supporting her hero Stevie Nicks, going back to her Scottish roots and writing with other artists.Music produced by JMAC, Freddy Sheed & Rich Zbaraski.The Eras Podcast is a Good Karma Production, recorded at Metropolis Studios.Follow us:Instagram @theeraspodcastuk @abbiejmccarthyTikTok @theeraspodcast @abbie__mccarthy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
55:16
Shygirl - collaborating with friends, Club Shy and sword swallowing
Abbie McCarthy sits down with Shygirl ahead of her supporting Charli xcx on the BRAT tour and they get into all the moments that have made her the artist and performer she is today.In this conversation Shy and Abbie discuss her strict yet supportive family, working with Björk, winning a MOBO, the flipside to the rave, creating community and living in the present at Club Shy.Music produced by JMAC, Freddy Sheed & Rich Zbaraski.The Eras Podcast is a Good Karma Production, recorded at Metropolis Studios.Follow us:Instagram @theeraspodcastuk @abbiejmccarthyTikTok @theeraspodcast @abbie__mccarthy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Get to know the music and moments that have made your favourite artists who they are today. Expect in-depth and unfiltered conversations, hosted by award-winning music broadcaster Abbie McCarthy. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.