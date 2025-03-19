Glass Animals - honest songwriting, conjuring thunder & fear of cows

Abbie McCarthy is in conversation with Dave Bayley, the frontman of critically acclaimed band Glass Animals to get all the details on their latest album 'I Love You So F***ing Much' and their other eras so far. In this episode Dave and Abbie discuss the band's beginnings, record-breaking song 'Heatwaves', having an existential crisis, feeling empowered by their fans to write more candidly and creating in the middle of the night.