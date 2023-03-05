Enough Of The Snakes and Finessin

Unlock the secrets to success in the music industry with The Cheat Code Podcast! On Episode 56, titled "Enough of The Snakes and Finessin'," hosts Wendy Day, Ferrari Simmons, and Kingpin team up to discuss the current state of the music industry, share insights on engaging with followers, and explain why The Cheat Code is the barometer for all things music business-related. Tune in to learn how to succeed in the music business with each episode's thought-provoking conversations featuring top professionals' latest tips and tricks. Stay tuned for fun outtakes that will have you laughing out loud! This week, Our Hsosts emphasizes the importance of CEOs doing more than just playing a role and learning how the business works to succeed. Our Hosts delve into beating the Instagram algorithm and promoting content effectively. Our Hosts ask a thought-provoking question: are you paying someone to get you a deal or to run your label? Episode 56 features Executive Producer Shawna Reed, Sound Engineer Blan3, and Video/Editing/Graphics team Neuland Creatives, all working hard behind the scenes to bring you the best content possible. Remember to share your favorite clips and spread the word! Subscribe to The Cheat Code's YouTube channel and connect with us on TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms to stay up-to-date on all the latest news and updates.