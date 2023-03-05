Every Wednesday, three GOATS get together to record a podcast about the music industry with the mission of changing the game. Although this is made for artists... More
Welcome to Episode 58 of The Cheat Code Podcast, titled "Post Release Day, What's Next?" In this episode, our hosts Wendy Day, Ferrari Simmons, and Rapjuggernaut share their insights on what artists should do after releasing their music projects. They provide various strategies for engaging with listeners and building your brand, such as sharing Apple Music milestones and crafting custom messages for fans on Pandora. Furthermore, our hosts stress the importance of creating consistent and relevant content. They offer suggestions on the type of content you should make and when to post it, including behind-the-scenes footage, live performances, and collaborations with other artists. They emphasize the benefits of consistently working on new content and being active in the industry. Join Wendy, Ferrari, and Rapjuggernaut as they share practical tips and insights on how to keep your music career moving forward in the post-release phase. Our executive producer is Shawna Reed, video production by Neuland Creatives, sound by Blan3, and ads by Larry Miller.
Unlock the secrets to success in the music industry with The Cheat Code Podcast! In Episode 57, titled 'Inside The Machine,' hosts Wendy Day, Ferrari Simmons, and Kingpin give us an exclusive look at the inner workings of the music industry. From the various teams and departments that work together to propel records to the top of the charts to insider tips on cutting through the noise, our hosts provide valuable information in a language everyone can understand. Join us for thought-provoking conversations featuring top professionals' latest tips and tricks and fun outtakes that will have you laughing out loud. This week, our hosts emphasize the importance of teamwork, share practical advice for navigating the music industry, and offer success tips beyond just playing a role. Featuring special guests from the behind-the-scenes teams that bring you The Cheat Code, Episode 57 is not to be missed. Tune in and take your music career to the next level! Remember to share your favorite clips and spread the word! Subscribe to The Cheat Code's YouTube channel and connect with us on TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms to stay up-to-date on all the latest news and updates."
Unlock the secrets to success in the music industry with The Cheat Code Podcast! On Episode 56, titled "Enough of The Snakes and Finessin'," hosts Wendy Day, Ferrari Simmons, and Kingpin team up to discuss the current state of the music industry, share insights on engaging with followers, and explain why The Cheat Code is the barometer for all things music business-related. Tune in to learn how to succeed in the music business with each episode's thought-provoking conversations featuring top professionals' latest tips and tricks. Stay tuned for fun outtakes that will have you laughing out loud! This week, Our Hsosts emphasizes the importance of CEOs doing more than just playing a role and learning how the business works to succeed. Our Hosts delve into beating the Instagram algorithm and promoting content effectively. Our Hosts ask a thought-provoking question: are you paying someone to get you a deal or to run your label? Episode 56 features Executive Producer Shawna Reed, Sound Engineer Blan3, and Video/Editing/Graphics team Neuland Creatives, all working hard behind the scenes to bring you the best content possible. Remember to share your favorite clips and spread the word! Subscribe to The Cheat Code's YouTube channel and connect with us on TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms to stay up-to-date on all the latest news and updates.
On Episode 55 of The Cheat Code podcast, Unlock your marketing potential and get the inside scoop on the music industry with The Cheat Code podcast! Hosted by marketing and music industry geniuses Wendy Day, Ferrari Simmons, and Kingpin, listen in to get top professionals' latest tips and tricks. Learn how to succeed in the music business with each episode's thought-provoking conversations - plus fun outtakes for an extra laugh! This week on The Cheat Code, Wendy Day, Ferrari Simmons, and Kingpin discuss "marketing." Wendy insists that many need help understanding how to market correctly, and Kingpin inquires why that is. Ferrari asked the question of the day: which is worse, collaborating with a lazy artist or one with a shady team? Episode 55 Executive Producer Shawna Reed, Sound Engineer Blain3, and Video Director/Editing by NeulandCreatives. Get the inside scoop on the music industry and unlock the secrets to success with The Cheat Code Podcast. Hosts Ferrari Simmons, Wendy Day, and Rapjuggernaut team up each Wednesday to share their GOAT-level knowledge and expertise in the music industry. Whether you're an artist wanting to break into the biz or an industry veteran looking for an edge, tune in to The Cheat Code Podcast for your weekly dose of inspiration and game-changing strategies.
On Episode 54 of The Cheat Code podcast, Wendy Day, Ferrari Simmons, and Rapjuggernaut discuss the importance of "Choosing Distribution." Ferrari asks, "Is there a Recipe for success in the music Business?" Wendy Day shares some of her wisdom, and Kingpin adds color commentary and insight. Music is an art form that requires passion, skill, and dedication to succeed. Aspiring musicians often ask the same question - what is the recipe for success in the music business? From Spotify's new tools to Youtube Music's new Radio feature, this episode is filled with insightful information and great outtakes, executively Produced by Shawna Reed, Sound by Blain3, and Video by NeulandCreatives. Get the inside scoop on the music industry and unlock the secrets to success with The Cheat Code Podcast. Hosts Ferrari Simmons, Wendy Day, and Rapjuggernaut team up each Wednesday to share their GOAT-level knowledge and expertise in the music industry. Whether you're an artist wanting to break into the biz or an industry veteran looking for an edge, tune in to The Cheat Code Podcast for your weekly dose of inspiration and game-changing strategies.
Every Wednesday, three GOATS get together to record a podcast about the music industry with the mission of changing the game. Although this is made for artists, anyone in the music industry or who wants to be in the business of music, should check out The Cheat Code. The hosts are Ferrari Simmons (Music Director/DJ/Curator/Influencer), Wendy Day (the undisputed champion of the culture), and Mark "Rapjuggernaut" Hernandez (master strategist/culture ambassodor). Learn you some stuff!!