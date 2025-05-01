Phil Vassar 1 - The Big 615 Presents The StormeCast
Storme Warren welcomed Phil Vassar into the studio to not only talk about his new song, and new tour, but to also share his amazing story surviving near death medical emergencies. In 2023 tragedy struck as Phil suffered heart attacks and a stroke - like a scene out of a medical drama, Phil had to be shocked almost a dozen times to restart his heart and even had some of his ribs cracked during the life saving measures used to bring him back. Phil tells Storme that having his heart started again was the easy part – after that Phil had months and months of recovery to regain his memory because of the stroke – Phil even forgot how to play piano. But now he’s back with a brand-new song called “All American Summer” and Storme has nicknamed his old friend “The Phoenix.” It’s all right here on the StormeCast.
38:09
Kip Moore 2 - The Big 615 Presents The StormeCast
Storme Warren welcomes Kip Moore back to the StormeCast and the Big 615 studio – as Kip literally showed up for his visit straight from the airport, which prompted Storme to check in with him about his latest travel stories. The two friends also talked about Kip’s new project, Solitary Tracks, and the inspiration behind some of the songs. Storme and Kip also chatted about the loyalty of Kip’s fans. Listen to it all on this episode of the StormeCast.
27:34
Ned LeDoux - The Big 615 Presents The StormeCast
Storme Warren welcomes Ned LeDoux into the studio to talk about his album Safe Haven. If the name LeDoux sounds familiar – he is the son of Chris LeDoux, who is also featured on the new album in a collaboration with Ned called “One Hand In The Riggin’.” Listen as Storme and Ned talk about new ventures while also reminiscing about the legacy of Chris LeDoux on this episode of the StormeCast.
24:10
Storme Warren at CMC Rocks 2025 - The Big 615 Presents The StormeCast
When March arrives, Storme Warren makes his annual pilgrimage to Australia for the CMC Rocks Music Festival. Missing only two years since the start of CMC Rocks in 2007, Storme loves heading Down Under and has seen firsthand the festival grow into one of the landmark touring events for all country music artists. In 2025 Storme brings you along to share the experience through his conversations with Cody Johnson, Ashley Cooke, Dylan Marlowe, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Alana Springsteen, Carter Faith, Billy Currington, Sinead Burgess, Kaylee Bell, Wyatt Flores, Zach Top, and Jon Pardi. Get ready to experience CMC Rocks 2025 with Storme Warren in this episode of the StormeCast.
1:00:47
Mitchell Tennpenny 1 - The Big 615 Presents The StormeCast
Storme Warren finally ran into Mitchell Tenpenny in the Big 615 after running into everywhere else around Nashville. The two joke about seeing each other at their favorite places in Music City. Mitchell and Storme also trade stories about visiting Australia while then Mitchell talks about touring and recording with Kane Brown as Storme sings the praises of Mitchell’s wife and fellow country music singer Meghan Patrick. Check out this episode of the StormeCast with Storm Warren and Mitchell Tenpenny.
On The StormeCast you’ll hear everything from Storme Warren having an intimate conversation with an artist about the journey from their hometowns to their first big break in Nashville, to extended conversations with artists you hear on his show, The Storme Warren Show, on The BIG 615 on TuneIn. Please, pick an episode and enjoy The Stormecast, commercial free, thanks to Tractor Supply, for Life Out Here.