Phil Vassar 1 - The Big 615 Presents The StormeCast

Storme Warren welcomed Phil Vassar into the studio to not only talk about his new song, and new tour, but to also share his amazing story surviving near death medical emergencies. In 2023 tragedy struck as Phil suffered heart attacks and a stroke - like a scene out of a medical drama, Phil had to be shocked almost a dozen times to restart his heart and even had some of his ribs cracked during the life saving measures used to bring him back. Phil tells Storme that having his heart started again was the easy part – after that Phil had months and months of recovery to regain his memory because of the stroke – Phil even forgot how to play piano. But now he’s back with a brand-new song called “All American Summer” and Storme has nicknamed his old friend “The Phoenix.” It’s all right here on the StormeCast.