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The Antiquarium of Documented Atrocities

Bloody FM
Society & CultureTrue Crime
The Antiquarium of Documented Atrocities
Latest episode

18 episodes

  • The Antiquarium of Documented Atrocities

    - Case A017 - The Boy In The Garage

    07/08/2026 | 30 mins.
    Behind the front door of a picture-perfect home...lurked an unimaginable horror.

    The Antiquarium of Documented Atrocities

    Case A017 - The Boy In The Garage

    Written by Andrew Tyreek Matthews

    Narrated by Stephen Knowles

    Produced and Engineered by Trevor and Lauren Shand

    Instagram: @documentedatrocities

    For ad free episodes and to support the show: patreon.com/documentedatrocities

    Additional music by:

     

     

    Clement Panchout

     

     

    Vivek Abhishek

     

    SUBSCRIBE to them on YOUTUBE: / vivekhsihba  

     

    LIKE them on FACEBOOK:  https://rb.gy/nhgn0i

    Follow them on Spotify/ iTunes/ Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/rxdcjqt

     

    A portion of proceeds is donated to the national center for victims of crime

    www.victimsofcrime.org

    This podcast may contain copyrighted audio excerpts used for purposes of commentary, analysis, reporting, and education under the Fair Use doctrine (17 U.S.C. § 107). All recordings, 911 calls, interviews, and archival materials remain the property of their respective copyright holders. No endorsement by any rights holder is implied. If you are a rights holder with concerns about the use of any material, please contact us and we will promptly address the issue.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Antiquarium of Documented Atrocities

    - Case A016 - The Snapchat Murder

    06/23/2026 | 47 mins.
    After shooting her own mother, a 19 year old posts the aftermath to Snapchat while police race to the scene...

     

    The Antiquarium of Documented Atrocities

    Case A016 - The Snapchat Murder

    Written by Andrew Tyreek Matthews

    Narrated by Stephen Knowles

    Produced and Engineered by Trevor and Lauren Shand

    Instagram: @documentedatrocities

    For ad free episodes and to support the show: patreon.com/documentedatrocities

    Additional music by:

     

     

    Clement Panchout

     

     

    Vivek Abhishek

     

    SUBSCRIBE to them on YOUTUBE: / vivekhsihba  

     

    LIKE them on FACEBOOK:  https://rb.gy/nhgn0i

    Follow them on Spotify/ iTunes/ Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/rxdcjqt

     

    A portion of proceeds is donated to the national center for victims of crime

    www.victimsofcrime.org

    This podcast may contain copyrighted audio excerpts used for purposes of commentary, analysis, reporting, and education under the Fair Use doctrine (17 U.S.C. § 107). All recordings, 911 calls, interviews, and archival materials remain the property of their respective copyright holders. No endorsement by any rights holder is implied. If you are a rights holder with concerns about the use of any material, please contact us and we will promptly address the issue.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Antiquarium of Documented Atrocities

    - Case A015 - Kill Room Cinema

    06/15/2026 | 46 mins.
    A night of fun spins violently and tragically out of control....

     An aspiring filmmaker becomes obsessed with a fictional serial killer...and begins writing his own real-life script...in blood.

     

    The Antiquarium of Documented Atrocities

    Case A015 - Kill Room Cinema

    Written by Andrew Tyreek Matthews

    Narrated by Stephen Knowles

    Produced and Engineered by Trevor and Lauren Shand

    Instagram: @documentedatrocities

    For ad free episodes and to support the show: patreon.com/documentedatrocities

    Additional music by:

     

     

    Clement Panchout

     

     

    Vivek Abhishek

     

    SUBSCRIBE to them on YOUTUBE: / vivekhsihba  

     

    LIKE them on FACEBOOK:  https://rb.gy/nhgn0i

    Follow them on Spotify/ iTunes/ Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/rxdcjqt

     

    A portion of proceeds is donated to the national center for victims of crime

    www.victimsofcrime.org

    This podcast may contain copyrighted audio excerpts used for purposes of commentary, analysis, reporting, and education under the Fair Use doctrine (17 U.S.C. § 107). All recordings, 911 calls, interviews, and archival materials remain the property of their respective copyright holders. No endorsement by any rights holder is implied. If you are a rights holder with concerns about the use of any material, please contact us and we will promptly address the issue.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Antiquarium of Documented Atrocities

    - Case A014 - Solace Lost : The Murder of Allison Feldman

    06/05/2026 | 45 mins.
    A brutal home invasion..a cold trail..and the DNA breakthrough that exposed a killer

     

    The Antiquarium of Documented Atrocities

    Case A014 - Solace Lost : The Murder of Allison Feldman

    Narrated by Stephen Knowles

    Written by Jim Rowley

    Produced and Engineered by Trevor and Lauren Shand

    Instagram: @documentedatrocities

    For ad free episodes and to support the show: patreon.com/documentedatrocities

    Additional music by:

     

    Clement Panchout

     

     

    Vivek Abhishek

     

    SUBSCRIBE to them on YOUTUBE: / vivekhsihba  

     

    LIKE them on FACEBOOK:  https://rb.gy/nhgn0i

    Follow them on Spotify/ iTunes/ Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/rxdcjqt

     

    A portion of proceeds is donated to the national center for victims of crime

    www.victimsofcrime.org

    This podcast may contain copyrighted audio excerpts used for purposes of commentary, analysis, reporting, and education under the Fair Use doctrine (17 U.S.C. § 107). All recordings, 911 calls, interviews, and archival materials remain the property of their respective copyright holders. No endorsement by any rights holder is implied. If you are a rights holder with concerns about the use of any material, please contact us and we will promptly address the issue.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Antiquarium of Documented Atrocities

    - Case A013 - Serial Killer Shawn Grate

    05/18/2026 | 57 mins.
    When a 911 call whispers from inside a killer's house, the horrifying secrets of serial murderer Shawn Grate begin to unravel in real time...

     

    The Antiquarium of Documented Atrocities

    Case A013 - Serial Killer Shawn Grate

    Narrated by Stephen Knowles

    Written by Jim Rowley

    Produced and Engineered by Trevor and Lauren Shand

    Instagram: @documentedatrocities

    For ad free episodes and to support the show: patreon.com/documentedatrocities

    Additional music by:

     

    Clement Panchout

     

    Vivek Abhishek

     

    SUBSCRIBE to them on YOUTUBE: / vivekhsihba  

     

    LIKE them on FACEBOOK:  https://rb.gy/nhgn0i

    Follow them on Spotify/ iTunes/ Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/rxdcjqt

     

    A portion of proceeds is donated to the national center for victims of crime

    www.victimsofcrime.org

    This podcast may contain copyrighted audio excerpts used for purposes of commentary, analysis, reporting, and education under the Fair Use doctrine (17 U.S.C. § 107). All recordings, 911 calls, interviews, and archival materials remain the property of their respective copyright holders. No endorsement by any rights holder is implied. If you are a rights holder with concerns about the use of any material, please contact us and we will promptly address the issue.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Antiquarium of Documented Atrocities
Descend into the unexplained… and the unimaginable. True accounts of crimes and anomalies so strange that they defy all reasoning. Welcome to The Antiquarium of Documented Atrocities. A true crime podcast.
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Society & CultureTrue Crime

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