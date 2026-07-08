After shooting her own mother, a 19 year old posts the aftermath to Snapchat while police race to the scene...







The Antiquarium of Documented Atrocities



Case A016 - The Snapchat Murder



Written by Andrew Tyreek Matthews



Narrated by Stephen Knowles



Produced and Engineered by Trevor and Lauren Shand



Instagram: @documentedatrocities



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Clement Panchout











Vivek Abhishek







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