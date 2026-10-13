In this insightful episode of The AI Beat, we delve into the cutting-edge advancements in AI security with Thales’ Imperva, designed to protect generative AI applications in real time. How are industry leaders like Mirantis and Nordlo reshaping the landscape of AI infrastructure and governance? Join us as we explore critical topics such as the evolving threats to AI systems, the importance of robust security measures, and the key trends that will define AI by 2026. We’ll also discuss the implications for businesses and the future of data protection in an increasingly digital world. Whether you're an AI professional, a tech enthusiast, or simply curious about the future of security in AI, this episode is packed with essential insights that will keep you informed and ahead of the curve. Don’t miss out—tune in now and subscribe for your daily dose of must-know AI and data trends!