Technology is at an inflection point. From AI to the forces reshaping business, science, and daily life, the pace of change is accelerating.

Future Proof from Semafor Technology offers a direct look at the breakthroughs, risks and questions defining what comes next. Hosted by Semafor’s San Francisco Bureau Chief Reed Albergotti, each episode features conversations with the builders, policymakers, and industry leaders shaping how technology is developed, adopted, and governed. Subscribe to get the Semafor Technology briefing delivered to your inbox. Future Proof is presented by Google Workspace with Gemini. Get personalized AI built into premium versions of Gmail, Docs, Drive, and more to help you tackle daily tasks—all in one plan. Upgrade to Google Workspace with Gemini.