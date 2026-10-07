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2 episodes
Alex Stamos on Silicon Valley's 'nihilism,' and the line between real AI risks and imagined ones10/07/2026 | 1h 6 mins.In the debut episode of Future Proof from Semafor Technology, Cognition CISO and former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos goes off on the “nihilism” ripping through Silicon Valley. He joins Semafor San Francisco Bureau Chief Reed Albergotti to discuss the very real risks of AI, and the wholly imagined ones shaped by “almost religious beliefs” held by people at AI companies. “These things are not conscious, they do not have souls,” he says. Stamos says he plans to “work the problem” to help shorten the inevitable “dark age” of cybersecurity. “What you should not do is just quit your job and freak everybody out,” he says. Plus, why nobody would work for Mark Zuckerberg if he resembled Aaron Sorkin’s celluloid version in the upcoming film The Social Reckoning.
Future Proof is presented by Google Workspace with Gemini. Get personalized AI built into premium versions of Gmail, Docs, Drive, and more to help you tackle daily tasks—all in one plan. Upgrade to Google Workspace with Gemini.
- Technology is at an inflection point. From AI to the forces reshaping business, science and daily life, the pace of change is accelerating. Future Proof from Semafor Technology offers a direct look at the breakthroughs, risks and questions defining what comes next. Hosted by Semafor’s San Francisco Bureau Chief Reed Albergotti, each episode features conversations with the builders, policymakers and industry leaders shaping how technology is developed, adopted and governed.
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About Future Proof from Semafor Technology
Technology is at an inflection point. From AI to the forces reshaping business, science, and daily life, the pace of change is accelerating. Future Proof from Semafor Technology offers a direct look at the breakthroughs, risks and questions defining what comes next. Hosted by Semafor’s San Francisco Bureau Chief Reed Albergotti, each episode features conversations with the builders, policymakers, and industry leaders shaping how technology is developed, adopted, and governed. Subscribe to get the Semafor Technology briefing delivered to your inbox. Future Proof is presented by Google Workspace with Gemini. Get personalized AI built into premium versions of Gmail, Docs, Drive, and more to help you tackle daily tasks—all in one plan. Upgrade to Google Workspace with Gemini.Podcast website
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