Juan Rodriguez grew up watching his mother go door to door selling stuffed animals in Mexico. When the family moved to America, she was still knocking on doors, but this time handing out business cards for her own company. Decades later, Juan founded Whistic. And unlike many first-time entrepreneurs, he wasn't particularly afraid of starting a business; he'd watched his mother do it his entire life.



In this episode of Random Access Memories, Juan joins Jake Bernardes for a deeply personal conversation about entrepreneurship, leadership, fatherhood and the uncomfortable realities of building a company.



This one is particularly personal for Jake, who worked alongside Juan at Whistic and credits him with fundamentally changing Jake's own approach to leadership. Juan explains why he gives employees enormous freedom while deliberately pushing them outside their comfort zones, why he wants people who challenge him rather than agree with him, and how the principles he uses to raise his children are remarkably similar to those he uses to run a business.



But building a company isn't always about growth, ambition and success. Juan opens up about the pain of laying off employees who had done absolutely nothing wrong, the responsibility he feels for the families affected by his decisions, and why he once offered his resignation rather than avoid accountability. He also shares how losing his brother-in-law during COVID brought him closer to walking away from Whistic than anything he'd experienced professionally.



Then they explore the complicated relationship between founders and CEOs: what Juan learned from handing leadership of his company to someone else, and why he would make a very different decision if he could start again.



And of course, they get into football, parenting, AI, why boredom might be essential to creativity, and Juan's seemingly impossible ambition to take an actual holiday.



Ultimately, this is a conversation about what leadership looks like when you genuinely care about the people you're responsible for. Because as Juan learned from reading Radical Candor, you can't hold people accountable if they don't believe you care about them.



But sometime the best thing a leader can do is simply be kind.



In this episode...

Growing up in Mexico and America, and how Juan's entrepreneurial mother shaped his attitude towards risk

Why Juan believes high expectations only work when they're accompanied by unconditional love

What coaching children taught Juan about effort, failure and leadership

Why the best leaders give people freedom to become uncomfortable

How boredom and uncertainty create opportunities for genuine creativity

Why Juan deliberately hires people who are willing to challenge him

The emotional reality of laying off employees who have done nothing wrong

How losing his brother-in-law during COVID nearly made Juan walk away from Whistic

Why founders must take responsibility when their decisions affect employees and their families

What Juan learned from working alongside a CEO with a completely different leadership style

Why he would choose to become CEO from day one if he could start Whistic again

The difference between taking risks and calculating risks differently

Why AI-generated code could threaten creativity and the development of future engineers

The leadership lesson Juan discovered in Radical Candor

Why kindness and accountability belong together