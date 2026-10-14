Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
11 episodes
I Cried Before the Layoffs: The Human Cost of Being CEO | Juan Rodriguez, Whistic10/14/2026 | 40 mins.Juan Rodriguez grew up watching his mother go door to door selling stuffed animals in Mexico. When the family moved to America, she was still knocking on doors, but this time handing out business cards for her own company. Decades later, Juan founded Whistic. And unlike many first-time entrepreneurs, he wasn't particularly afraid of starting a business; he'd watched his mother do it his entire life.
In this episode of Random Access Memories, Juan joins Jake Bernardes for a deeply personal conversation about entrepreneurship, leadership, fatherhood and the uncomfortable realities of building a company.
This one is particularly personal for Jake, who worked alongside Juan at Whistic and credits him with fundamentally changing Jake's own approach to leadership. Juan explains why he gives employees enormous freedom while deliberately pushing them outside their comfort zones, why he wants people who challenge him rather than agree with him, and how the principles he uses to raise his children are remarkably similar to those he uses to run a business.
But building a company isn't always about growth, ambition and success. Juan opens up about the pain of laying off employees who had done absolutely nothing wrong, the responsibility he feels for the families affected by his decisions, and why he once offered his resignation rather than avoid accountability. He also shares how losing his brother-in-law during COVID brought him closer to walking away from Whistic than anything he'd experienced professionally.
Then they explore the complicated relationship between founders and CEOs: what Juan learned from handing leadership of his company to someone else, and why he would make a very different decision if he could start again.
And of course, they get into football, parenting, AI, why boredom might be essential to creativity, and Juan's seemingly impossible ambition to take an actual holiday.
Ultimately, this is a conversation about what leadership looks like when you genuinely care about the people you're responsible for. Because as Juan learned from reading Radical Candor, you can't hold people accountable if they don't believe you care about them.
But sometime the best thing a leader can do is simply be kind.
In this episode...
Growing up in Mexico and America, and how Juan's entrepreneurial mother shaped his attitude towards risk
Why Juan believes high expectations only work when they're accompanied by unconditional love
What coaching children taught Juan about effort, failure and leadership
Why the best leaders give people freedom to become uncomfortable
How boredom and uncertainty create opportunities for genuine creativity
Why Juan deliberately hires people who are willing to challenge him
The emotional reality of laying off employees who have done nothing wrong
How losing his brother-in-law during COVID nearly made Juan walk away from Whistic
Why founders must take responsibility when their decisions affect employees and their families
What Juan learned from working alongside a CEO with a completely different leadership style
Why he would choose to become CEO from day one if he could start Whistic again
The difference between taking risks and calculating risks differently
Why AI-generated code could threaten creativity and the development of future engineers
The leadership lesson Juan discovered in Radical Candor
Why kindness and accountability belong together
- We hear the advice to build a personal brand all the time, and everyone wants to know the how. But Ayoub Fandi is a walking, (pretty) compelling argument that you might be asking the wrong question.
Ayoub went from working relatively quietly in GRC to becoming one of the people most closely associated with GRC Engineering, building an audience of tens of thousands, relationships with security leaders and founders across the industry, and a career where opportunities increasingly started finding him instead of the other way around.
In this episode of Random Access Memories, Ayoub joins Jake Bernardes to unpack how that actually happened, and refreshingly, there was no master plan to become an influencer. He started writing because writing forced him to understand what he actually thought, chose a very specific niche, kept showing up long after consistency stopped being exciting, and used the audience he built as a doorway to real relationships rather than treating follower count as the goal.
We get into Ayoub’s surprisingly sophisticated content engine, why the people behind his ideas matter more than the content itself, how to find an unfair advantage that actually fits who you are, and why “follow your passion” might actually be terrible career advice.
Ayoub’s alternative is much more useful: passion often follows competence, but you have to stay with something long enough to become good before you can know whether you actually care about it.
Most importantly, Ayoub makes the distinction between becoming visible and becoming valuable. Influence can create leverage, but the point is deciding what you want that leverage to be for.
In this episode
Why writing publicly can make you better at your actual job
How Ayoub became synonymous with GRC Engineering
Why consistency mattered more than trying to manufacture virality
The content system behind hundreds of ideas and more than a thousand posts
Why your audience should become relationships, not just followers
How to “niche down twice” until people associate one thing with you
Finding and exploiting your genuine unfair advantages
Why passion often follows competence instead of preceding it
What visibility, influence, and access are actually useful for
Why knowing your personal “why” matters before you start chasing reach
Why Your Cyber Marketing Sucks | George Kamide, Head of Community and Content, CISO Society09/22/2026 | 21 mins.Cybersecurity buyers have changed, while a lot of cybersecurity marketing…stayed in 2016. 😬
In this Random Access Memories Special, George Kamide and Jake Bernardes get into why so much cyber marketing still relies on the same tactics, assumptions, and messaging that worked years ago, even as the people buying security have become more informed, more connected, and much more skeptical.
George’s diagnosis is simple: there is a fear of original thought. Too many companies default to FUD, cold outreach, giant event spends, and category language that sounds nothing like the way customers actually describe the problem they are trying to solve. Meanwhile, buyers are comparing vendors, sharing experiences, and forming opinions in communities and conversations where the vendor is not even present.
For founders and marketers, George’s advice is less about doing more and more about paying closer attention. Become a fanatical anthropologist of your customers. Learn how they talk about your product when you are not in the room. Understand where they actually discover new technology, why they chose you, and what they tell their peers after the sale.
Because the best product does not automatically win, more badge scans do not automatically create demand, and louder marketing does not fix messaging that never understood the buyer in the first place.
In this special
Why cyber marketing has a fear of original thought
How buyer behavior changed while vendor tactics stayed largely the same
Why FUD and cold outreach increasingly miss the mark
What early-stage companies should learn from their first customers
Why customer language matters more than category jargon
The real value of major event spend and badge scans
Why reputation, service, and the people behind the product shape buying decisions
Cybersecurity Is Stuck in the Past | George Kamide on Burnout, Where Cyber Went Wrong & AI09/15/2026 | 28 mins.Burnout, ineffective execs, & AI taking over jobs. Cybersecurity did not get here because people were stupid. It got here because we built reactively, solving the threats, technologies, and business problems in front of us as they appeared.
The problem is that some of those assumptions have outlived the conditions that created them.
In this episode of Random Access Memories, George Kamide joins Jake Bernardes to talk about what happens when an industry built for constant change starts carrying too much legacy thinking. They get into burnout and the culture of overcommitment, why security leaders are still expected to prove impossible levels of technical breadth, and why understanding how your company actually makes money may matter more than another layer of expertise.
The conversation eventually turns to AI, not as a tool problem, but as an operating model problem. If technology can perform pieces of work dramatically faster than the human systems around it, then automating the task without rethinking the organization may just move the bottleneck somewhere else.
George’s argument is not that cyber was built wrong. It is that cyber was built for the problems we had, and we need to get better at recognizing when the objectives have outgrown the delivery model.
In this episode
Why cybersecurity and startup culture are unusually good at creating burnout
Why consistency often matters more than intensity
The impossible breadth of expertise expected from modern security leaders
Why business fluency becomes critical as your career grows
What AI exposes about the way we structure teams and work
Why the next phase of cyber may require changing the system, not just adding better tools
- At some point in your cybersecurity career, the skills that made you successful stop being the skills that move you forward. And according to this week’s guest, Adam Arellano, some of us may be a little more attached to our “technical” identity than we'd like to admit.
Adam is Field CTO at Harness, a longtime security practitioner, humanist, former social worker, leader, unapologetic wearer of kilts and heels, and one of the more unconventional thinkers you'll find wandering around a cybersecurity conference.
In this episode of Random Access Memories, Adam joins Jake Bernardes for a conversation about what happens when you stop following the career path you're supposed to follow and start figuring out what actually makes you different.
They talk about Adam's decision to be visibly weird and queer in an industry that still has plenty of sports coats, why representation can sometimes mean becoming the person your younger self needed to see, and why standing out isn't really about what you wear. It's about understanding the perspective, experience, and abilities you bring that nobody else does.
And then things got uncomfortable. Are senior cybersecurity leaders actually still technical?
Adam argues that technical expertise ages along with the technology you learned it on. If your hands-on expertise comes from 2006, calling yourself technical in 2026 may require an asterisk. And as practitioners move into leadership, Field CTO, Field CISO, and other positions of influence, the ability to communicate, understand people, and translate complexity may become far more valuable than staying the smartest person at the keyboard.
The conversation moves from punk rock to personal branding, social work to cybersecurity leadership, why disagreement is essential to good teams, and why surrounding yourself with people exactly like you might be one of the worst career decisions you can make.
And just when Jake thinks he's safely wrapping things up, Adam delivers some unsolicited therapy about success, anxiety, and our obsession with controlling outcomes.
Oh, and apparently Maui is a Disney princess…he makes a compelling case, trust us.
In this episode
Why Adam intentionally chooses to stand out
Being the representation your younger self didn't have
Why following the standard cybersecurity career path isn't always the answer
Finding the thing that's uniquely yours—and building around it
RSA vs. Black Hat and BSides: has cybersecurity become too corporate?
Punk rock, selling out, and why being effective can matter more than being righteous
Why senior cybersecurity practitioners may not be as technical as they think
What happens to technical skills as your career moves into leadership
Why communication becomes a critical technical-adjacent skill
Learning human interaction the same way you'd learn a new technology
Why you should surround yourself with people who aren't like you
How complementary strengths can create extraordinarily effective teams
Why disagreement isn't dysfunction
Understanding the person receiving your message instead of simply changing how loudly you deliver it
Letting go of success anxiety and the illusion that you can control every outcome
The definitive argument for Maui as a Disney princess
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About Random Access Memories
Technology isn't built by companies. It's built by people. Random Access Memories (RAM) is where technology gets personal. Host Jake Bernardes sits down with founders, CISOs, engineers, operators, investors, and community builders to explore the stories behind the products, the pivots, the failures, and the moments that shaped their careers. Whether we're talking cybersecurity, AI, startups, leadership, or life outside the office, every conversation asks the same question: What shaped the person behind the technology? New episodes every week. Presented by Hubscale.Podcast website
Listen to Random Access Memories, The Code To Winning and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Random Access Memories
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.