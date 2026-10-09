Mary Kipp is the President and CEO of Puget Sound Energy, one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest energy providers.

In this episode of the "Nameplate" podcast, Nat Bullard sits down with Kipp to discuss leadership, the evolving energy landscape, and the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

Kipp shares the unconventional path that brought her to the energy business — from growing up in rural New Mexico to studying theater, becoming a lawyer, working at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and eventually leading major utilities.

Today, she is guiding PSE through what the company describes as one of the most significant transformations in its history, balancing the transition toward cleaner energy with the need to provide safe, reliable service to customers.

They also explore what effective leadership looks like in a highly complex and regulated industry, how Kipp approaches decisions when there isn't an obvious answer, and what she believes the future of energy will require from companies, leaders and communities.



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