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4 episodes
Leading Through a Changing Energy Landscape - Puget Sound Energy President & CEO Mary Kipp10/08/2026 | 59 mins.Mary Kipp is the President and CEO of Puget Sound Energy, one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest energy providers.
In this episode of the "Nameplate" podcast, Nat Bullard sits down with Kipp to discuss leadership, the evolving energy landscape, and the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.
Kipp shares the unconventional path that brought her to the energy business — from growing up in rural New Mexico to studying theater, becoming a lawyer, working at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and eventually leading major utilities.
Today, she is guiding PSE through what the company describes as one of the most significant transformations in its history, balancing the transition toward cleaner energy with the need to provide safe, reliable service to customers.
They also explore what effective leadership looks like in a highly complex and regulated industry, how Kipp approaches decisions when there isn't an obvious answer, and what she believes the future of energy will require from companies, leaders and communities.
For more conversations with the top decision-makers in a field shaping the future of the globe, follow the new video podcast here on Spotify or here on Apple Podcasts.
Grid Reliability & the Next Wave of Load Growth - ComEd President & CEO Gil Quiniones10/08/2026 | 1h 16 mins.Nat Bullard talks with Gil Quiniones, president and CEO of Chicago's Commonwealth Edison Co, about how a century-old utility is adapting to extreme weather, rapid load growth from data centers, and a more distributed grid.
Quiniones also shares the career path that took him from mechanical engineering to ComEd, New York City public service, the New York Power Authority, and finally, Chicago.In this episode, Quiniones explains how ComEd is using smart-grid tools, AI, flexible interconnection, and new communications infrastructure to improve reliability and integrate renewables.
The conversation also explores utility regulation, affordability, workforce development, and how the industry can prepare for storage, clean dispatchable generation, and rising demand from hyperscalers.
For more conversations with the top decision-makers in a field shaping the future of the globe, follow the video podcast here on Spotify or here on Apple Podcasts.
California's Energy Future & Wildfire Risk - Edison International President & CEO Pedro Pizarro10/08/2026 | 1h 13 mins.In the first episode of the "Nameplate" podcast, Edison International President & CEO Pedro Pizarro unpacks California as a preview of what many other utilities and states will face next.
The conversation covers Edison International’s 140-year history, the economics of the clean energy transition, load growth from electrification and data centers, and the growing wildfire and climate adaptation challenge.
For more conversations with the top decision-makers in a field shaping the future of the globe, follow the video podcast here on Spotify or here on Apple Podcasts.
- Nat Bullard of Halcyon introduces you to "Nameplate," the new podcast that takes you inside the minds and lives of some of the world's most powerful people - the CEOs behind energy companies like Edison International, Puget Sound Energy, Arizona Public Service, and more.
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About Nameplate with Nat Bullard
Interviews with the CEOs of the energy companies shaping the future of the United States. Hosted by Halcyon's Nat Bullard, this podcast will take you inside some of the brightest minds in an important industry the public rarely gets to hear from ... until now.Podcast website
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