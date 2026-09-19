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356 episodes
- 本期嘉宾：彭林、森森、十天、老郑、蓝白、恺伦
本期节目的主要内容有：
· 00:37 -- iPhone 国行 AI 采用双轨制：千问接入 Apple 智能，苹果与阿里联合训练专属模型
· 04:11 -- 苹果带摄像头 AirPods 曝光，可通过 Siri 识别周围环境
· 13:00 -- 智谱发布 GLM-5.3 并在开放平台向开发者免费调用 / 谷歌正式发布 Gemini 3.7 Flash 模型
· 31:45 -- 2699 元起，小米首款 NAS 产品 Xiaomi 智能存储开启预约
· 33:06 -- 小米 MiMo-V2.5 系列 API 永久降价，最高降幅 99%
· 39:24 -- 影石发布 Luna Pro 云台相机，售价 3399 元起
· 46:05 -- 大疆 Osmo 360 II 发布：原生 8K/60fps，3299 元起
· 54:12 -- 首款“人类增强 AI 眼镜”发布，雷鸟 iO 首发价 1996 元起
· 73:03 -- 闪极举行 Loomos AI 眼镜发布会
· 82:50 -- 宇树推出仿生 7 轴灵巧机械臂
· 90:11 -- 《黑神话：钟馗》公开实机演示视频
· 105:30 -- 闲聊环节，顺便聊聊小米 O3 芯片
新节目已经上传啦，欢迎大家收听~
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