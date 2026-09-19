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FView Friday

爱否科技
EducationNews
FView Friday
Latest episode

356 episodes

  • FView Friday

    全世界科技媒体都在开箱 iPhone，爱否在看全世界科技媒体开箱 iPhone

    09/19/2026 | 2h 11 mins.
    本期嘉宾：彭林、森森、十天、蓝白、恺伦

    说实话没法打时间点，聊的内容比较散碎
    · DeepSeek V4.1 发布
    · 5999 元起，豆包手机努比亚 NaviX Ultra 正式发布
    · ColorOS 17 发布，新增小布紧急来电与记忆后台
    · iPhone 18 Pro 系列开始发货
  • FView Friday

    小……不是，彭总单口水平很高，基本一刀没剪

    09/13/2026 | 1h 46 mins.
    本期嘉宾：彭林

    和大家聊聊 iPhone 发布的那些事儿
  • FView Friday

    能折的 iPhone Duo 卖 16000，那没有 AI 的 iPhone Duo 该卖多少钱？

    09/09/2026 | 46 mins.
    本期嘉宾：彭林、森森、十天、蓝白

    苹果秋季新品发布会结束后，我们第一时间的感想
    关于 iPhone Duo、iPhone 18 Pro 和那个永远在等待的 Apple Intelligence。
  • FView Friday

    “抄祂的”都发布了，那还没发布的折叠 iPhone 还有什么可预测的？

    09/06/2026 | 3h 3 mins.
    本期嘉宾：彭林、森森、十天、老郑、蓝白

    本期一直在预测 9 月的苹果新品发布会，所以好像也没什么时间线……
    听听吧，懂果大师们的精准预测，到时候大家可以来直播里验证他们说的准不准~
  • FView Friday

    一副眼镜能加强人类，那不戴眼镜的我怎么办？

    08/22/2026 | 2h 25 mins.
    本期嘉宾：彭林、森森、十天、老郑、蓝白、恺伦

    本期节目的主要内容有：
    · 00:37 -- iPhone 国行 AI 采用双轨制：千问接入 Apple 智能，苹果与阿里联合训练专属模型
    · 04:11 -- 苹果带摄像头 AirPods 曝光，可通过 Siri 识别周围环境
    · 13:00 -- 智谱发布 GLM-5.3 并在开放平台向开发者免费调用 / 谷歌正式发布 Gemini 3.7 Flash 模型
    · 31:45 -- 2699 元起，小米首款 NAS 产品 Xiaomi 智能存储开启预约
    · 33:06 -- 小米 MiMo-V2.5 系列 API 永久降价，最高降幅 99%
    · 39:24 -- 影石发布 Luna Pro 云台相机，售价 3399 元起
    · 46:05 -- 大疆 Osmo 360 II 发布：原生 8K/60fps，3299 元起
    · 54:12 -- 首款“人类增强 AI 眼镜”发布，雷鸟 iO 首发价 1996 元起
    · 73:03 -- 闪极举行 Loomos AI 眼镜发布会
    · 82:50 -- 宇树推出仿生 7 轴灵巧机械臂
    · 90:11 -- 《黑神话：钟馗》公开实机演示视频
    · 105:30 -- 闲聊环节，顺便聊聊小米 O3 芯片

    新节目已经上传啦，欢迎大家收听~
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About FView Friday
说点客观发生的，聊点主观想聊的，欢迎来到爱否科技全新音视频直播节目——FView Friday
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