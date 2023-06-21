Listen to select TechCrunch articles on startups coverage—who's raising, who's exiting, who's changing the world.
ThoughtSpot acquires Mode Analytics, a BI platform, for $200M in cash and stock
ThoughtSpot, an AI-powered analytics platform last valued at $4.5 billion, today announced that it’s entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mode Analytics, a business intelligence startup, for $200 million in cash and stock.
6/27/2023
5:09
French VC firm Frst reaches $80 million first close for its new seed fund
Frst, the Paris-based VC firm with no vowel in its name, is in the process of raising its second fund.
6/26/2023
3:16
Plastic upcycling startup Kubik closes $3.34M seed to scale production in Ethiopia
The amount of plastic waste produced globally is on track to triple to over 1,000 million tonnes by 2060. The OECD report predicts that developed countries will continue to produce the most plastic waste per person, although emerging regions like Africa and Asia are expected to experience the fastest growth owing to rapid population growth.
6/22/2023
4:51
Supercritical, a carbon removal marketplace aimed at tech firms, raises $13M Series A led by Lightspeed
Supercritical, the carbon removal marketplace aimed (at the moment) mainly at tech companies that want to hit ‘net zero’, has raised a $13 million Series A funding round, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The round includes funding from RTP Global, Greencode Ventures, MMC Ventures and others.
6/22/2023
5:30
BetterBrand’s new dough raises company’s valuation to over $170M
In late 2022, BetterBrand found success on Whole Foods Market shelves, driving over $1 million in gross sales in the first five months.