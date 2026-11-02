Why is it so damn hard to make decisions? And why are we so afraid of making the wrong choice? If you overthink every option, struggle with decision anxiety, second-guess yourself, or feel like you’re always chasing 100% certainty, this episode is for you.

Whether you’re questioning your relationship, contemplating a career change, navigating a major life transition, or struggling with everyday choices, the fear of making the wrong decision can feel paralyzing. So I called in licensed therapist, Jenna Overbaugh, to talk about overcoming analysis, ending the anxiety loop that keeps us stuck in decision-making, and building the confidence and self-trust to stick to our decisions… even when we feel uncertain. My biggest takeaway? Self-trust isn't knowing you'll make the "perfect" decision — it's knowing you can handle the consequences of an imperfect one.

We explore the fantasy of the “perfect life”, why endlessly researching, analyzing, and seeking reassurance can worsen decision anxiety, how cognitive distortions can skew our perception of our options, and how to build your tolerance for uncertainty.

The goal isn't to make decisions you’ll never regret. It’s to become someone who trusts themselves to handle uncertainty, discomfort, and whatever happens next. By the end of this episode, I hope you’ll have a roadmap for developing self-trust, without waiting until you feel completely ready.

Jenna Overbaugh is an internationally recognized expert in OCD, anxiety disorders, and intrusive thoughts. She has worked at world-renowned treatment facilities, and her work reaches hundreds of thousands of people through her courses, her popular social media channels, and her podcast/Substack. Her debut book, Making Peace With A Noise Mind, is coming this February.

Tune in to learn about:

Decision anxiety and analysis paralysis: why we get stuck trying to find the perfect choice

How to overcome the fear of making the wrong decision, and choose based on your values

How to distinguish your feelings and intuition from your anxiety

How to build self-trust and increase your tolerance discomfort

What to do when your brain gets stuck in “what if” thinking

How to tell the difference between productive problem-solving and overthinking or rumination

How to navigate doubts about big life choices, like your partner, your career, or your kids

Understanding cognitive distortions, like black-and-white thinking and mental filtering

What exposure and response prevention (ERP) is and how it can help with anxiety, OCD, and uncertainty

Why you don't need to feel completely ready or confident before making a meaningful change

Resources mentioned:

https://jennaoverbaughlpc.com/

The Yerkes Dodson Curve

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