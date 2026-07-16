Broadcaster, Podcaster and Author Gina Grad joins Matt and Sam to bring her mix of songs that bring her tears of joy! You do not want to miss this episode or this mix!



Check out Gina's book My Extra Mom and follow her on social media @GinaGrad and @MyExtraFamily!



Here's the playlist on Spotify



https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6L4FddlgWmwhdw8FWmmR4T?si=0f0f9f0323314629

Here's the mix:

Wildflowers by Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris

Travelin' Thru by Dolly Parton

Out of Range (Electric) by Ani DiFranco

Roar by Katy Perry

I Choose You by Sara Bareilles

Please Mr. Postman by The Marvelettes

Born This Way by Lady Gaga

None of Your Business by Salt-N-Pepa

I’ll Be Your Mirror by The Velvet Underground, Nico

Shambala by Three Dog Night

Life By the Drop by Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble

Right Down the Line by Gerry Rafferty



Go to My.SuperAwesomeMix.com and start using our new app on any device - mobile or laptop. Copy and paste a link to your playlist then turn it into an old school mixtape in minutes!

Support the show

Visit us at https://www.superawesomemix.com to learn more about our app, our merchandise, our cards, and more!