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254 episodes
- Since everyone enjoyed Mike Wiston on last week's episode, we wanted to bring up our first mix of songs to karaoke to. This is from all the way back in season 1!
https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/super-awesome-mix-karaoke-mix-vol-1/pl.u-EgNrIVMmxr
Don't Stop Believin - Journey
Cracklin Rosie - Neil Diamond
I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys
Just the Way You Are - Billy Joel
Africa - Toto
Family Tradition - Hank Williams Jr.
Firework - Katy Perry
Come On Eileen - Dexy's Midnight Runners
Genie in a Bottle - Christina Aguilera
The Gambler - Kenny Rogers
Tribute - Tenacious D
Ice Ice Baby - Vanilla Ice
Go to My.SuperAwesomeMix.com and start using our new app on any device - mobile or laptop. Copy and paste a link to your playlist then turn it into an old school mixtape in minutes!
Support the show
Visit us at https://www.superawesomemix.com to learn more about our app, our merchandise, our cards, and more!
- Mike Wiston, CEO of MowPod and the host of the Friday Night Karoake podcast, joins the show to give us a Part 2 of Best Songs to Karoake To.
https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/mike-wiston-playlist/pl.u-4kblURm05v
1. Friend Like Me - Robin Williams
2. Love Shack - B-52s
3. Jump in the Line - Harry Belafonte
4. Rebel Yell - Billy Idol
5. Summer Nights - John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John
6. Phineas and Ferb Theme Song - Bowling for Soup
7. Tutti Frutti - Little Richard
8. You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) - Dead or Alive
9. Sweet Transvestite - Tim Curry
10. Cuban Pete - Jim Carrey from the Mask
11. Angel - Shaggy featuring Rayvon
12. In Summer - Josh Gad from Frozen
Go to My.SuperAwesomeMix.com and start using our new app on any device - mobile or laptop. Copy and paste a link to your playlist then turn it into an old school mixtape in minutes!
Support the show
Visit us at https://www.superawesomemix.com to learn more about our app, our merchandise, our cards, and more!
- Broadcaster, Podcaster and Author Gina Grad joins Matt and Sam to bring her mix of songs that bring her tears of joy! You do not want to miss this episode or this mix!
Check out Gina's book My Extra Mom and follow her on social media @GinaGrad and @MyExtraFamily!
Here's the playlist on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6L4FddlgWmwhdw8FWmmR4T?si=0f0f9f0323314629
Here's the mix:
Wildflowers by Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris
Travelin' Thru by Dolly Parton
Out of Range (Electric) by Ani DiFranco
Roar by Katy Perry
I Choose You by Sara Bareilles
Please Mr. Postman by The Marvelettes
Born This Way by Lady Gaga
None of Your Business by Salt-N-Pepa
I’ll Be Your Mirror by The Velvet Underground, Nico
Shambala by Three Dog Night
Life By the Drop by Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble
Right Down the Line by Gerry Rafferty
Go to My.SuperAwesomeMix.com and start using our new app on any device - mobile or laptop. Copy and paste a link to your playlist then turn it into an old school mixtape in minutes!
Support the show
Visit us at https://www.superawesomemix.com to learn more about our app, our merchandise, our cards, and more!
- Michael Storm, host of the Toward Anarchy podcast - @TowardAnarchy (www.towardanarchy.com) joins Matt Sidhom to talk about the concept of anarchy and how it’s more universal than one may think. He also shares a mix we’re calling Songs of Anarchy.
If you’re in the Topeka area, check out his comic book shop, Amazing Fantasies (www.AmazingFantasies.com)
https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/songs-of-anarchy/pl.u-5Bv5CmVe0j
1. F*ck tha Police – NWA
2. Anarchy in the UK/USA - Sex Pistols/Megadeth
3. Born to Run - Bruce Springsteen
4. Fight the Power - Public Enemy
5. I Want to Break Free – Queen (https://youtu.be/f4Mc-NYPHaQ?si=U71VxcEsQhVYGt-j)
6. Vote With a Bullet - C.O.C (https://youtu.be/R2I2mK_3_ns?si=ufdvRb-T0gsaL7A-)
7. Uprising – Muse
8. How Do You Like Me Now - Toby Keith
9. Handlebars – Flobots
10. Messy - Lola Young
11. Peace Sells – Megadeth (https://youtu.be/rdEupVsL07E?si=1DGgVlwFzWYfHgiY)
12. Born to be Wild – Steppenwolf
Go to My.SuperAwesomeMix.com and start using our new app on any device - mobile or laptop. Copy and paste a link to your playlist then turn it into an old school mixtape in minutes!
Support the show
Visit us at https://www.superawesomemix.com to learn more about our app, our merchandise, our cards, and more!
- This week's Mixtape Rewind takes us back to our second Spring Break Party Mix!
You'll hear us reference a survey of whose side was better, I'm pretty sure Sam won this won pretty easily at the time. But if on a second listen, you want to chime in, get to us @SuperAwesomeMix on Instagram.
https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/spring-break-2023-mix/pl.u-9N9LXv3t1GR9BYe
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0993Vrm6DLhqWt6WrchlA3?si=50326c31b7d243b9
Fight For Your Right by Beastie Boys
Battleflag by Lo Fidelity Allstars
And We Danced by The Hooters
Downtown by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Fireball by Pitbull
I’m On A Boat by The Lonely Island, T-Pain
Let Go by RAC, Kele, MDNR
Little Things by Louis The Child, Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler
Titanium by David Guetta, Sia
GDFR by Flo Rida, Sage The Gemini, Lookas
Sovereign Light Cafe (Afrojack Remix) by Keane
Pursuit of Happiness - Extended Steve Aoki Remix by Kid Cudi, MGMT, Ratatat
Go to My.SuperAwesomeMix.com and start using our new app on any device - mobile or laptop. Copy and paste a link to your playlist then turn it into an old school mixtape in minutes!
Support the show
Visit us at https://www.superawesomemix.com to learn more about our app, our merchandise, our cards, and more!
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About Super Awesome Mix
"I made you a mix tape" -- some of the best words to hear from someone you care about! Join Matt and Sam on a weekly mix tape adventure: each guest is asked to pick a theme and make a mix tape, which will be unveiled over the course of the episode. You're guaranteed to hear about good music, some new music, and even learn some trivia along the way. Come listen with us, and be sure to grab your copy of the mix made available in the Super Awesome App in each episode's show notes. IG/Threads: @superawesomemixPodcast website
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