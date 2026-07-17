Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
45 episodes
- In this out-of-season bonus episode I am joined by Michael Sokil (The Beatles Reconstructed) and Raymond Schillinger (You Can't Unhear This) to revisit the 'Dear Prudence' debate and highlight new evidence.
Video version available here.
- I am thrilled to be joined by master researcher Mark Lewisohn for this special season finale. Mark discusses his methods, decades of research and the extraordinary amount of detail that goes into all his books.
For all things Mark Lewisohn, visit his website.
- One of the chapter's in The Beatles' history that fascinates me the most is their 1968 trip to India. In this week's episode, I am joined by author and researcher Paul Mason to discuss when and why each of the group chose to leave the Maharishi's ashram in Rishikesh.
You can find all of Paul Mason's books including my favourite The Beatles, Drugs, Mysticism & India on his website.
More Music podcasts
- Takin’ A Walk NashvilleMusic, Music History, Society & Culture
- Joe and JadaMusic, Sports
- New Rory & MALComedy, Music, Society & Culture
- DISGRACELANDMusic, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Music Saved Me PodcastMusic, Music Interviews
- Techy Tekki Trance, Techno, and Euphoric HardstyleArts, Music, Music Commentary, Performing Arts
- Music Matters with Darrell Craig HarrisMusic, Music Commentary
- The Joe Budden PodcastMusic
- You'll Hear It: Full Album Deep Dives with Jazz MusiciansMusic, Music Commentary
- A History of Rock Music in 500 SongsDocumentary, History, Music, Music History, Society & Culture
Trending Music podcasts
- Rodes LiveMusic, Music Commentary
- World Cafe Words and Music PodcastMusic
- DJ Lord OTB MixesMusic
- Circling The DrainMusic, Music Interviews, Society & Culture
- Dj LOFT's PodcastMusic
- Mastermind Master StudioMusic
- Level Vibes PodcastMusic
- Music & the Spoken WordMusic, Music Interviews, Religion & Spirituality
- Chicane Presents Sun:SetsMusic
- JEL | The Soca BossMusic, Music Interviews
- All I want to do is talk about MadonnaArts, Music, Music Commentary, Music History, Performing Arts
- Dj Puffy’s PodcastMusic
- In the Groove, Jazz and BeyondMusic, Music Commentary
- Irish & Celtic Music PodcastMusic, Music Interviews
- YourClassical Daily DownloadMusic, Music Commentary
- CYB3RPVNK RadioMusic
- Relaxing MusicMusic
- The Martin Garrix ShowMusic
- The Disco, Funky and Soulful House SessionsMusic
- blankSLATE with SaVonMusic, Music Commentary, Society & Culture
- Pasquale Rotella - Night Owl RadioMusic, Music Commentary
- POSH DJs PodcastMusic
- DJ Private Ryan's PodcastMusic
- Eelke Kleijn | DAYS like NIGHTS RadioMusic
- Stereo Productions PodcastMusic
About Gimme Some Truth
A new Beatles research podcast that separates fact from fiction.Podcast website
Listen to Gimme Some Truth, Takin’ A Walk Nashville and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Gimme Some Truth
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.