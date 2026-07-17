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Gimme Some Truth

Obadiah Jones
MusicMusic History
Gimme Some Truth
Latest episode

45 episodes

  • Gimme Some Truth

    Bonus: Dear Prudence Revisited with Michael Sokil & Raymond Schillinger

    07/17/2026 | 45 mins.
    In this out-of-season bonus episode I am joined by Michael Sokil (The Beatles Reconstructed) and Raymond Schillinger (You Can't Unhear This) to revisit the 'Dear Prudence' debate and highlight new evidence.

    Video version available here.
  • Gimme Some Truth

    Bonus: Polythene Pam

    10/08/2025 | 25 mins.
    What is polythene? Who was Pam? In this season's bonus episode, we explore the complete backstory behind Abbey Road's 'Polythene Pam'.
  • Gimme Some Truth

    A Masterclass In Research with Mark Lewisohn

    10/01/2025 | 1h 7 mins.
    I am thrilled to be joined by master researcher Mark Lewisohn for this special season finale. Mark discusses his methods, decades of research and the extraordinary amount of detail that goes into all his books.

    For all things Mark Lewisohn, visit his website.
  • Gimme Some Truth

    Roy Orbison Tour

    09/24/2025 | 26 mins.
    This week we separate fact from fiction in the mythology around The Beatles' 1963 UK tour with Roy Orbison.
  • Gimme Some Truth

    Leaving Rishikesh with Paul Mason

    09/17/2025 | 1h 15 mins.
    One of the chapter's in The Beatles' history that fascinates me the most is their 1968 trip to India. In this week's episode, I am joined by author and researcher Paul Mason to discuss when and why each of the group chose to leave the Maharishi's ashram in Rishikesh.

    You can find all of Paul Mason's books including my favourite The Beatles, Drugs, Mysticism & India on his website.
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About Gimme Some Truth
A new Beatles research podcast that separates fact from fiction.
Podcast website
MusicMusic History

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