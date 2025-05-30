Powered by RND
  • EP61 Drummers Getting Fired, Round Earth & Final Destination
    The guys talk Foo Fighters drummer, LASIK surgery being safe & much more. Tune-in every Thursday for a new EP. CYA!MERCH: https://suicidesilence.storeTIME STAMPS:00:00 - Round Earth03:33 - Local News Radio07:43 - Smooth Voices // Robert Stack10:04 - Hair Growth Treatment10:56 - Drinking Game: Guess That 40!20:53 - DK’s LASIK Experience29:30 - Final Destination37:03 - The Baked Potato // Jazz39:26 - Shot Topic: The Who & Zak Starkey41:17 - Shot Topic: Josh Freese50:12 - How to Not Get Fired From Band55:51 - How Ernie Doesn’t Get Fired57:40 - How Ernie Gets Fired59:32 - How Dan Kenny Gets Better at Bass01:02:16 - How Garza Gets Better at GuitarSUICIDE SILENCE is:Eddie Hermida - VocalsChris Garza - GuitarMark Heylmun - GuitarDan Kenny - BassErnie Iniguez - Drums
    1:05:15
  • EP60 New Lorna Shore, Stage Collapses & Milwaukee Metal Fest
    The guys talk Milwaukee Metal Fest, best selling beer & much more. Tune-in every Thursday for a new EP. CYA!MERCH: https://suicidesilence.storeTIME STAMPS:00:00 - Limp Bizkit, Pinkpop 19972:52 - Stage Collapses7:36 - Milwaukee Metal Fest11:49 - Ambassador Hotel13:54 - Ernie Got Egged16:53 - Milwaukee Metal Fest Recap18:58 - Garza Finds Out He’s Old21:55 - Bud Light vs. Budweiser Continues23:55 - Best Selling Beers29:44 - Things To Not Tell/Ask a Woman34:41 - Plane Crash Fear & Airports38:48 - Shot Topic: Hatebreed Trash Can Incident41:57 - Things To Not Tell/Ask a Woman (continued)44:10 - Dying Fetus45:50 - Shot Topic: Lorna Shore54:58 - New Band HairstylesSUICIDE SILENCE is:Eddie Hermida - VocalsChris Garza - GuitarMark Heylmun - GuitarDan Kenny - BassErnie Iniguez - Drums
    1:00:29
  • EP59 Rhea Ripley, AI Music & Deepfake Epidemic
    The guys talk future of AI, the new Amazon truck & much more. Tune-in every Thursday for a new EP. CYA!MERCH: https://suicidesilence.storeTIME STAMPS:00:00 - Electric, Hydrogen & Milk Powered Vehicles0:33 - AI & ChatGPT20:15 - AI Music22:54 - AI for Business25:58 - AI Dan Kenny29:10 - JD Vance Memes30:00 - T Mobile Coupons31:25 - Baseball Rankings34:17 - Underwear Front Flap36:27 - Shot Topics: Rhea Ripley45:02 - Death By Toys48:02 - Shot Topics: South Korea Deepfake Epidemic50:46 - Metal in HOF55:07 - Myspace Deathcore Revival58:10 - Taco BellSUICIDE SILENCE is: Eddie Hermida - Vocals Chris Garza - Guitar Mark Heylmun - Guitar Dan Kenny - Bass Ernie Iniguez - Drums
    1:00:14
  • EP58 Ernie Stalking the Band, ADHD & Getting Knocked Out
    The guys talk Ernie stalking the band, ADHD & much more. Tune-in every Thursday for a new EP. CYA!MERCH: https://suicidesilence.storeTIME STAMPS:00:00 - Cold Foam in Coffee03:17 - Secret Show?07:52 - Breaking Bad & Sopranos11:40 - You on Netflix & Ernie Stalking the Band16:10 - Allergies17:30 - RFK Jr. & Autism22:12 - Ritalin vs Adderall & ADHD26:48 - Asthma & Inhalers28:38 - Poppers & Illicit Drugs37:30 - Puppies & Kittens38:27 - Breaking Bones43:49 - Getting Knocked Out53:42 - Skateboard InjuriesSUICIDE SILENCE is:Eddie Hermida - VocalsChris Garza - GuitarMark Heylmun - GuitarDan Kenny - BassErnie Iniguez - Drums
    59:43
  • EP57 Champagne Metal, Powerman 5000 & Band Look Alikes
    The guys talk about bringing back the early 2000’s, passing of Pope Francis & much more. Tune-in every Thursday for a new EP. CYA!MERCH: https://suicidesilence.storeTIME STAMPS:00:00 - Alcohol of Metal05:00 - Mark’s Sprained Ankle09:06 - Wine11:25 - MD 20/2012:28 - Straight Edge17:09 - Powerman 500023:16 - American Head Charge24:20 - 311 Meaning25:50 - Bringing Back Dickies Pants28:45 - Garza’s Bucket Hat30:32 - Shot Topic: Sinners33:10 - Judas and the Black Messiah34:11 - Jesse Plemons36:33 - The Amateur38:05 - FreakyTales39:23 - Andy Samberg42:00 - ECC: Pope Francis53:25 - Shot Topic: Gene Hackman58:05 - Band’s Look Alike ActorsSUICIDE SILENCE is:Eddie Hermida - VocalsChris Garza - GuitarMark Heylmun - GuitarDan Kenny - BassErnie Iniguez - Drums
    1:01:12

The official podcast of Suicide Silence Deathcore since 2002
