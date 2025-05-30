EP61 Drummers Getting Fired, Round Earth & Final Destination

The guys talk Foo Fighters drummer, LASIK surgery being safe & much more. Tune-in every Thursday for a new EP. CYA!MERCH: https://suicidesilence.storeTIME STAMPS:00:00 - Round Earth03:33 - Local News Radio07:43 - Smooth Voices // Robert Stack10:04 - Hair Growth Treatment10:56 - Drinking Game: Guess That 40!20:53 - DK’s LASIK Experience29:30 - Final Destination37:03 - The Baked Potato // Jazz39:26 - Shot Topic: The Who & Zak Starkey41:17 - Shot Topic: Josh Freese50:12 - How to Not Get Fired From Band55:51 - How Ernie Doesn’t Get Fired57:40 - How Ernie Gets Fired59:32 - How Dan Kenny Gets Better at Bass01:02:16 - How Garza Gets Better at GuitarSUICIDE SILENCE is:Eddie Hermida - VocalsChris Garza - GuitarMark Heylmun - GuitarDan Kenny - BassErnie Iniguez - Drums