244: Solid State Cooling? Dr. Ichiro Takeuchi Interview
On today's episode of Still To Be Determined we're talking about graphene batteries, as well as an interview with Dr. Ichiro Tak-ay-yuchi about how a shape changing metal alloy could be the future of heating and cooling. Sci-fi or Sci-real?Watch the Undecided with Matt Ferrell episode, How Solid State Cooling Could Change Everything https://youtu.be/GHl6buYjZGE?list=PLnTSM-ORSgi7uzySCXq8VXhodHB5B5OiQ
To vote for me in the RODE Creator of the Year contest go here: https://undecided.link/RodeVote Thanks!
★ Support this podcast ★
49:07
243: The Genius of Heat Pumps - Interview with Tom Sahagian
Matt had an opportunity to talk to Tom Sahagian about retrofitting apartment buildings in NYC over to heat pumps. This was covered by Matt in his episode: https://undecidedmf.com/why-this-window-heat-pump-is-genius/Tom works at the NYCHA, and teaches Analysis for Energy Efficiency at Columbia University's School of Professional Studies Master of Science in Sustainability Management.He spoke to Matt about retrofitting older buildings with newer heat pump tech, why they landed on the model of heat pump they did, and why cities (not just NYC) are (and should) be looking at tech like this.Watch the Undecided with Matt Ferrell episode, Why This Window Heat Pump Is Genius https://youtu.be/KNlDu_ZHIo8?list=PLnTSM-ORSgi7uzySCXq8VXhodHB5B5OiQ
35:51
242: A Hydrogen Boom?
Matt and Sean talk about what's creating a hydrogen boom. Will hydrogen finally find a niche in our renewable energy future? Watch the Undecided with Matt Ferrell episode, How a Hydrogen Breakthrough is Closer Than Ever https://youtu.be/ISuUlc8widc?list=PLnTSM-ORSgi4At-R_1s6-_50PCbYsoEcj
38:51
241: Shining a Light on Future Solar Tech
Matt and Sean talk about some new and interesting solar panel technology, and what's happened to some of the weirder proposals. How many pieces of solar panel tech have ended up in the garbage pile?Watch the Undecided with Matt Ferrell episode, Why These Quirky Advances Could Change Solar Forever https://youtu.be/XAFzRFth1lE?list=PLnTSM-ORSgi66M5ZJIZziqyRVVGmISv8Z
32:38
240: Secret Solar - The Next Big Solar Tech is Already Here
Matt and Sean talk about a solar panel technology that may deserve some time in the sun. Does this solar cell tech deserve the spotlight?Watch the Undecided with Matt Ferrell episode, How the Next Big Solar Panel Tech is Already Here https://youtu.be/3GIzZwQw4nc?list=PLnTSM-ORSgi7uzySCXq8VXhodHB5B5OiQ
Join Matt Ferrell from the YouTube Channel, Undecided, and his brother Sean Ferrell as they discuss electric vehicles, renewable energy, smart technologies, and how they impact our lives. Still TBD continues the conversation from the Undecided YouTube channel.