243: The Genius of Heat Pumps - Interview with Tom Sahagian

https://youtu.be/Sg2tUn6v1tIMatt had an opportunity to talk to Tom Sahagian about retrofitting apartment buildings in NYC over to heat pumps. This was covered by Matt in his episode: https://undecidedmf.com/why-this-window-heat-pump-is-genius/Tom works at the NYCHA, and teaches Analysis for Energy Efficiency at Columbia University's School of Professional Studies Master of Science in Sustainability Management.He spoke to Matt about retrofitting older buildings with newer heat pump tech, why they landed on the model of heat pump they did, and why cities (not just NYC) are (and should) be looking at tech like this.Watch the Undecided with Matt Ferrell episode, Why This Window Heat Pump Is Genius https://youtu.be/KNlDu_ZHIo8?list=PLnTSM-ORSgi7uzySCXq8VXhodHB5B5OiQYouTube version of the podcast: https://www.youtube.com/stilltbdpodcast