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Stepmom Side Chats

Alyssa and Becca
Kids & FamilyParenting
Stepmom Side Chats
Latest episode

17 episodes

  • Stepmom Side Chats

    Would you rather: Stepmom edition

    03/10/2026 | 42 mins.
    It’s our season finale, and we are showing up caffeinated, chaotic, and completely unfiltered. Alyssa and Becca playing “Would You Rather: Stepmom Edition”, from sports practices vs. parent-teacher conferences to stepping on Legos vs. reading a six-paragraph text from the ex. They also tackle listener-submitted questions about dating a partner with a toddler, long-distance stepkids, and what it’s like when you have less than 50/50 time.
    Plus, they are sharing a little life update on transition days, stepmom triggers, and why “let it go” is way easier said than done.
    They discuss taking a short break before Season 2, but how they still be hanging out inside the Stepmom Side Chats membership with lives, Q&As, and support you don’t have to explain.

    ✨ Pateron private stepmom communities: https://patreon.com/Stepmomsidechats
    ✨ Follow us on Instagram for more stepmom content and to stay connected for future episodes @stepmomsidechats
    ✨ Big Ass Candles | https://bigassluxuries.com and use the code STEPMOM for a discount
    ✨ Leave us a review if this episode resonated with you, this helps us reach more stepmoms.
  • Stepmom Side Chats

    Handling raw emotions: staying grounded in co-parenting with Jay Skibbens

    03/03/2026 | 52 mins.
    This week on Stepmom Side Chats, we sit down with co-parent coach Jay Skibbens for a conversation that goes deep, like identity-shifting, nervous-system-resetting deep.
    Jay shares his powerful personal story of discovering that the children he had been raising weren’t biologically his and how that experience reshaped his understanding of resentment, emotional regulation, and what co-parenting really requires. From carrying years of anger to learning how to “cook his emotions first,” Jay breaks down why so many blended family conflicts aren’t actually about the kids: they’re about unprocessed triggers.
    This episode challenges the scripts we’ve all been handed about co-parenting. It’s not about winning. It’s not about controlling the other house. It’s about learning how to stay grounded when the triggers hit, because in blended families, they will.
    If you’ve ever felt dysregulated on transition day, resentful about schedules, frustrated with your spouse, or triggered by the other home, this conversation is for you.
    You can find Jay on instagram at @jayskibbens or through his membership, The Grounded Coparent University.
    The Grounded Coparent University is a private membership teaching regulated co-parenting through structure, tools, and repeatable growth. $49/month. Doors open March 23rd so use this link to get on the waitlist to save your spot: https://jay-skibbens.mykajabi.com/opt-in-9348c019-f9c1-4b91-8ab2-f6ad95ca18ab

    ✨ Pateron private stepmom communities: https://patreon.com/Stepmomsidechats
    ✨ Follow us on Instagram for more stepmom content and to stay connected for future episodes @stepmomsidechats
    ✨ Big Ass Candles | https://bigassluxuries.com and use the code STEPMOM for a discount
    ✨ Leave us a review if this episode resonated with you, this helps us reach more stepmoms.
  • Stepmom Side Chats

    The Blurred Line: Step-parenting, authority, & decision making with Gabriella Pomare

    02/24/2026 | 43 mins.
    In this episode of Stepmom side chats, Alyssa and Becca sit down with Gabriella Pomare Australian family lawyer, co-parent, and author of The Collaborative Co-Parent for a real conversation about what actually makes co-parenting and blended family life work.
    We talk about how co-parenting changes over time, why communication and boundaries are everything, and what to do when repartnering shifts the dynamic. Gabriella breaks down the “blurred line” between step-parents and decision-making, how partners can support stepmoms with real unity and authority in the home, and why kids need consistency, even when they’re navigating two households.
    We also get into high-conflict moments (like school events), resisting the urge to get pulled back into chaos when someone “plays nice,” and how staying child-focused can protect kids from the long-term impact of adult conflict.
    You can connect with Gabriella on Instagram at @thegabriellapomare, where she shares practical co-parenting tips and blended family insights, and find her resources, guides, and book at thecollaborativeco-parent.com.au.

    ✨ Pateron private stepmom communities: https://patreon.com/Stepmomsidechats
    ✨ Follow us on Instagram for more stepmom content and to stay connected for future episodes: @stepmomsidechats
    ✨ Leave us a review if this episode resonated you, this helps us reach more stepmoms.
  • Stepmom Side Chats

    Tapping out: Stepmomming teenagers

    02/17/2026 | 51 mins.
    Teenagers are already a lot… and stepmomming a teenager can feel like the difficulty level just jumped to “expert.” In this episode, Becca (who’s lived through the teen stage firsthand) and Alyssa (entering the preteen years and slightly terrified) break down what’s developmental vs. what’s actual disrespect and how to respond without escalating into a full-blown power struggle.
    They talk about the emotional whiplash of mood swings, why long lectures don’t work, and how “connection before correction” can change everything, while still protecting your peace. You’ll hear real-life examples, how to set boundaries without becoming the “bad guy,” when to let dad deliver consequences, and what disengaging looks like when it’s healthy (not giving up).
    They also answer listener questions like:
    How do you stop feeling like the third wheel?

    Can you discipline without ruining the relationship?

    What if the teen prefers the other home?

    If you’ve ever thought, “I don’t know what’s normal anymore,” this one’s for you.
  • Stepmom Side Chats

    Keeping Up With Bio Mom (and Why We’re Done Trying)

    02/10/2026 | 39 mins.
    Most stepmoms struggle with feeling never enough, constantly comparing, overextending, and risking burnout. But what if your confidence and boundaries could transform your experience? Discover the secret to breaking the cycle of guilt and comparison, and learn how to create peace and security in your role, even amid the chaos of co-parenting.In this eye-opening episode, Alyssa and Becca share honest stories about the pitfalls of striving for perfection and the power of good enough. They delve into practical ways to set boundaries around snacks, lunches, birthdays, and holidays without losing your sanity or your sense of self. You'll uncover how children narrate their world to process family dynamics and how to respond with confidence, preventing unnecessary competition between households.We break down:✨ How to avoid stepping into a “comparison trap” that sabotages your peace✨ The mindset shifts that build lasting confidence as a stepmom✨ Simple boundaries you can set around food, gifts, and celebrations to reduce stress✨ Strategies to foster connection and safety that make kids feel truly seen and loved✨ The importance of internal reflection on why feelings of inadequacy surface and how to heal them
    Why does all this matter? Because the true goal isn’t perfection: it’s creating a nurturing environment where your stepkids feel secure, loved, and understood. When you stop measuring yourself by the standards of two households, you unlock the freedom to be your authentic self and foster healthier relationships.Perfect for stepmoms feeling overwhelmed by household chaos, gift competition, or their own inner critic. This episode equips you with real tools to reclaim your peace, build confidence, and show up as your best self, not just for your family, but for yourself. Because in the end, your steady confidence is the greatest gift you can give.

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About Stepmom Side Chats

Stepmom Side Chats is the unfiltered podcast where bonus moms finally say what we’re not supposed to. We dive into the real side of blended life: boundaries, bio-mom drama, guilt, love, and everything in between. No sugarcoating, no perfection, just real stories and real support. Grab your coffee (or wine) and let’s chat. Hosted by Alyssa & Becca (Ed.D.) blending research-backed insight with lived stepmom experience. ✨ Pateron private stepmom communities: https://patreon.com/Stepmomsidechats ✨ Follow us on Instagram for more stepmom content @stepmomsidechats
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyParenting

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